Tim Beckman.
Nick Rolovich.
Two college football coaches fired amid unprecedented circumstances.
Two events Matt Loveless covered from different perspectives.
Loveless, the former sports director from 2012 through 2016 at WAND in Decatur, said Beckman’s abrupt firing at Illinois a week before the 2015 season after allegations of player mistreatment surfaced and an independent investigation confirmed those allegations, was more surprising than what transpired at Washington State fewer than two weeks ago.
A university where Loveless now works.
The situation involving Rolovich made national headlines after Washington State fired its second-year football coach since he refused to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
The state of Washington instituted a deadline of Oct. 18 for all state employees — a group Loveless also belongs to since he’s in his third year teaching journalism and media classes at his alma mater after leaving WAND in the summer of 2019 — to get vaccinated.
Rolovich opted not to. And it led to his firing. But it wasn’t a complete shock to Loveless.
“After Washington’s governor set that vaccine deadline, it became sort of a countdown to the inevitable,” Loveless said. “I’d been telling my student reporters to pay attention to October 18 since day one of the semester.”
Loveless teaches a class where students produce and deliver a live, daily newscast. Rolovich’s status and the vaccine requirement have been ongoing stories since the start of the school year.
“This has been a dominant topic on campus as a number of deadlines preceded the one on Oct. 18,” Loveless said. “Students and staff needed a final dose of a vaccine two weeks earlier, and a first dose — if necessary — three weeks before that, so our whole term has been defined by these milestones, deadlines and the stories that came with them. Frankly, it’s been a valuable exercise in persistence, asking the right questions, responsible reporting and public records. Circus aside, our students are learning a lot.”
Rolovich’s brief time in Pullman didn’t start off with an indication it would end in pending lawsuits and a firing in the middle of the season. Hired to replace Mike Leach after Leach departed for Mississippi State after the 2019 season, the former Hawaii coach seemed to bring some of the same pass-first philosophies Leach instilled and helped turn Washington State into a winning program.
“Rolovich’s introduction to Pullman was positive,” Loveless said. “As the pandemic began and local businesses struggled, one of his first acts as coach was to support restaurants by buying meals for anyone who wanted them. He came across as a really charitable guy, and for a fanbase which sees as many 2-10 seasons as 10-2 seasons, there was a lot of hope for WSU to remain in contention for bowls annually with a guy who seemed to fit Pullman’s small-town camaraderie.”
Now, the legacy of Rolovich will be mostly defined by his refusal to get vaccinated.
“For all of the chatter, everyone around here is a WSU football fan,” Loveless said. “They can yell at each other all they want on social media, but coaching changes around here aren’t new. Frankly, neither is bad football. But it’s a really supportive community, and I suspect most won’t be thinking about it on Saturdays.”
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.