CHAMPAIGN — The full overlap isn’t here just yet.
But it’s coming, with fall sports seasons about to collide with winter sports seasons.
October, though, features plenty of intriguing games and moments to watch in the area.
Like ...
1. Wisconsin at Illinois football, Oct. 9. Have to wonder if Bret Bielema mentions Wisconsin by name or not leading up to the Illini’s homecoming game at Memorial Stadium. He did leave Wisconsin for Arkansas on his own terms after the 2012 season. A win against the Badgers, much like it did in 2019, could provide a necessary jolt for the Illini. And their first-year coach.
2. St. Francis at Illinois men’s basketball, Oct. 23. Sure, it’s just an exhibition game. Against an NAIA program from Joliet. But it’s the first chance for fans to see Kofi Cockburn inside State Farm Center since he blocked Luka Garza’s last-second shot on March 8, 2020. Have to expect he’ll throw down a few dunks, block a few shots and then spend the rest of the night watching his teammates produce a few highlights of their own.
3. Wisconsin at Illinois volleyball, Sunday. It’s a high-noon showdown (literally, the match is slated for a noon start at Huff Hall). Illinois has lost its last three matches against the Badgers since topping Wisconsin in the Elite Eight of the 2018 NCAA tournament. This match probably won’t have the same type of postseason atmosphere, but a win against a top-five program like the Badgers could springboard Chris Tamas’ program the rest of the month.
4. IHSA football playoff pairings, Oct. 23. Watch parties. Scouring film late into the night after finding out their opponents. Communities making travel plans for the following weekend. Boy, how we missed that last year. All that preparation starts this Saturday night for 256 high school football teams across the state.
5. Unity at Monticello football, Oct. 22. Two of the area’s top programs end the regular season with a bang. Get out to Piatt County early, even if you’re Monticello graduate Loren Tate. Have to imagine tickets will be hard to come by for this Week 9 clash.
6. Indiana (Pa.) at Illinois men’s basketball, Oct. 29. OK, OK. It’s just an exhibition game again. But Andre Curbelo has never thrown an acrobatic pass inside State Farm Center with fans present at the iconic venue. Spend your final Friday night this month watching that happen in person.
7. Sauk Valley at Parkland volleyball, Oct. 23. Before you watch Illinois men’s basketball exhibition opener, check out Cliff Hastings’ wildly successful program. His Cobras are set to play Sauk Valley at 1 p.m. on this Saturday to conclude a stretch of four home matches in two days. Parkland is ranked third in the latest NJCAA Division II poll, with Sauk Valley a spot behind at No. 4.
8. Rutgers at Illinois women’s soccer, Oct. 24. Janet Rayfield’s program will need a Cardinals-like run during the next three weeks to earn a spot in the eight-team Big Ten tournament that is set to begin on Halloween. Currently sitting last in the Big Ten, the Illini are slated to end the regular season this day at Demirjian Park against the Scarlet Knights, who lead the Big Ten and are currently ranked ninth in the country.
9. Unity at St. Thomas More volleyball, Oct. 7. Entering the weekend, both Illini Prairie programs are a combined 40-2 this season. Division I players litter STM’s roster, from Caroline Kerr (Tennessee) to Anna McClure (Ohio State) to Colleen Hege (Illinois-Chicago). Emma Bleecher is a veteran force for Unity at the net, and the Rockets have a strong cast of characters to complement her. Expect a big-time environment and match between two small-school programs with lofty postseason aspirations.
10. Rutgers at Illinois football, Oct. 30. It’s the Art Sitkowski Bowl. Perhaps the backup quarterback at Illinois is his new team’s starter when his former team visits Memorial Stadium. Again. Even with the two teams playing in separate divisions, this is the sixth straight season they’ll meet. But Sitkowski and the Illini should take advantage of a team they’ve gone 4-1 against because they — finally — won’t play each other again until 2024.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.