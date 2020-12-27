He may not have the same recognition in his hometown like Bret Bielema does.
But Prophetstown native Cody Westerlund knows what kind of buzz Bielema has attracted in this northwest Illinois village during the past two decades.
Westerlund, who you used to read in these pages when he was providing recruiting updates on Illinois football and men’s basketball along with his coverage of Paxton-Buckley-Loda athletics for the Paxton Record, has never met Bielema. But the 33-year-old Westerlund, a University of Illinois graduate, is well aware of the effect the new Illinois football coach has had on Prophetstown.
“I remember people around Prophetstown talking about Bielema a bit when he was coaching at Kansas State, but it’s when he moved on to Wisconsin that I feel like the town was a lot more interested in tracking his success,” Westerlund said. “Prophetstown is your typical small town — any homegrown product pops up on TV, that’s a huge deal. Bielema is as famous as they come from where I’m from.”
Westerlund doesn’t have a bad job these days, either. After he moved on from the Paxton Record to the Ames (Iowa) Tribune to cover Iowa State, he’s now entering his seventh season covering the Chicago Bulls for 670 The Score.
“The main gig is being the site editor,” Westerlund said, “and I also started covering the Bulls pretty much right off the bat.”
Which led to a bit of notoriety — at least from a beat writer’s perspective — when Westerlund posed a question to former Bulls coach Jim Boylen about his peculiar use of timeouts.
“My primary skill as a reporter was acting dumb-founded while asking Boylen why he called timeouts with 17 seconds left in blowouts, but refused to do so when the Bulls were in the process of blowing a big lead against the Lakers,” Westerlund said. “Now that the Bulls have a competent coach installed, there’s not nearly as much notoriety for me to track. Hopefully Bielema uses his timeouts better than the Bulls coach I spent the past two seasons covering.”
Billy Donovan is now in his first season with the Bulls, and it got off to a rough start during Wednesday night’s season opener for the former Florida and Oklahoma City Thunder coach, with the Atlanta Hawks picking the Bulls apart in a 124-104 win at the United Center.
So, in Westerlund’s estimation, which new coach in the state will emerge as the more popular coach a year from now: Bielema at Illinois or Donovan with the Bulls?
“You kidding me?” Westerlund said with his typical dry sense of humor. “Did you see what the Bulls did this past offseason? Basically nothing. They ran back nearly the same roster after going 22-43. Donovan brings a level of respectability but isn’t a miracle worker. I think the Bulls are in a stealth tank mode and will be horrible again.”
Westerlund admits he doesn’t follow college football recruiting at near the same frenetic pace he used to do so during the latter stages of the Ron Zook era and early part of the Tim Beckman era that he chronicled. But he sees Bielema elevating the Illini.
“His Wisconsin teams weren’t flashy recruiting, which is a fine path to follow at Illinois,” Westerlund said. “But it will be harder to attract talent given the program’s lack of success.”
Westerlund admits he wasn’t shocked when Illinois landed Bielema, but mildly surprised since it seemed Bielema’s name had fallen out of the rumor mill before Josh Whitman announced the new Illini coach on Dec. 19.
“His hiring fit the bill of what Whitman did in adding Lovie Smith and Brad Underwood,” Westerlund said. “Whitman has taken bigger swings. Given that hiring Luke Fickell was impossible, I really like the Bielema hiring. He has a proven track record of success in the Big Ten and should be motivated to prove himself because his stature in the coaching world has really tumbled since he left Wisconsin.”
And Westerlund isn’t expecting numerous Big Ten titles for his alma mater during the Bielema era. Just a level of respectability.
“If he strings 7-5 seasons together,” Westerlund said, “we should consider him a hero.”
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.