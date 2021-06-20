From the Sports Editor’s Desk: Matt Daniels
He’s going places
Quinn’s recruitment staying busy — and picking up steam
TUSCOLA — Justin Bozarth gets asked the question. A lot.
Same for Jalen Quinn.
What Division I college basketball program will Quinn eventually wind up at?
“It’s been the talk of the town for a while now” said Bozarth, the Tuscola boys’ basketball coach who has watched Quinn flourish into one of the state’s top prospects in the Class of 2022 during the past three seasons. “We don’t get to experience something like this all the time in Tuscola, so people like to know what’s going on.”
So much so that Quinn already has a speaking engagement lined up this fall that not many high school seniors will get: the Tuscola Rotary Club.
“This week, we booked that so Jalen will talk to his local Rotarians about what his recruitment looks like and the whole process,” Bozarth said. “Everybody is excited for him about the possibilities he has.”
The 6-foot-3, 170-pound Quinn has spent much of his June in the car when he’s not working on his basketball skills. So far, he’s taken visits to Loyola Chicago, St. Louis, Belmont, Eastern Illinois and Southern Illinois Carbondale.
The News-Gazette’s 2021 Player of the Year has offers from those five schools, along with ones from Drake, Illinois-Chicago, Southeast Missouri and Wofford.
And those offers might increase this summer. Tuscola is set to play at the Ridgewood Shootout next weekend in suburban Chicago, where college coaches will be on hand.
And in July, Quinn will travel to Atlanta, Dallas and Indianapolis to play in tournaments with the Illinois Wolves, a Chicago-based AAU program Quinn has played with since last year.
Bozarth is eager to see how this journey plays out for Quinn. He’s quick to credit the role Quinn’s mother, Danielle, and Quinn’s grandfather, Kevin, have played in the recruitment. And he’s navigated his role in the recruiting process, too, during these last three years.
Bozarth started coaching the Warriors in 2017 and since Quinn is the first Tuscola player to receiver this type of recruiting interest during his tenure, he reached out to fellow high school coaches in Illinois.
Bozarth said former St. Teresa coach Tom Noonan was someone he leaned heavily on since one of Noonan’s players, Christian Williams, went through a lengthy recruitment when he signed with Iowa before transferring to Indiana State.
Talking with Mike Mullins, the veteran director of the Illinois Wolves, has paid dividends, too.
“Mike has been tremendously helpful not only to Jalen, but to us as well in navigating the process,” Bozarth said. “Mike is a straight shooter, and he’s not going to sugarcoat it for you. When college coaches call the high school coaches, a lot of times they’re wanting to know the type of person and student he is. What kind of role model is he for the kids in your community? An AAU coach doesn’t necessarily get to see that in a kid like we do when they’re in their hometowns. That’s a difference in what they talk to me about compared to what they talk to Coach Mullins about.”
Bozarth takes pride in is the fact Quinn has stayed at Tuscola for his entire high school career. He’ll get the chance to play with his younger brother Jordan, a sophomore, this upcoming season and keep building on the success Tuscola has had him with him on the roster. The Warriors are a combined 59-21 during Quinn’s career that included a Class 2A regional title in 2019.
“They might as well have a transfer portal in high school sports because you look on social media and there’s constantly somebody in the Chicagoland area transferring schools every single day this summer,” Bozarth said. “That’s the beauty of small-school sports. You grow up together and when adversity hits, there’s nowhere to run to. You stay here and figure it out with your best friends."