Ryan Parker has wanted to coach a high school basketball team since he graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 2005 and played for his alma mater.
He just didn’t think it would unfold under these circumstances. The former Eagle is now the one guiding the current Eagles after he replacing Brett Frerichs in the middle of last season after Frerichs stepped aside because of personal reasons.
And just when Parker thought he might have a full offseason to prepare Rantoul for the 2020-21 season, COVID-19 struck. Putting the season — which the Eagles are scheduled to tip off on Dec. 1 at Prairie Central — in jeopardy.
The RTHS Board of Education is set to meet Monday night during its regularly scheduled board meeting and decide if the Eagles will play basketball this season.
This comes after the Illinois High School Association and Gov. J.B. Pritzker engaged in a public war of words in late October about the fate of the high school basketball season. Pritzker wants it pushed to the spring because of the pandemic. IHSA Executive Director Craig Anderson and the IHSA Board of Directors have said they plan on starting a season on Nov. 16, with two weeks worth of practices before games can tip off Nov. 30.
Leaving schools like Rantoul, and hundreds of others throughout the state, caught in the middle.
On a scale of 1-10, with 10 being the most frustrating, how has Parker viewed the chaotic set of events?
“It’s a 10,” Parker said. “I just feel for the kids that have put in the hard work and done everything we’ve asked of them because it’s so up in the air.”
Rantoul struggled mightily last season, finishing 5-27 and bowing out in a Class 3A regional quarterfinal game. But Parker noted the progress he saw from the likes of Jaxson Freeman, Kwayjn Martin, Angel Soto and Colin Wilkerson, among others.
“We’ve done everything we’ve been allowed to do,” Parker said. “We had weightlifting four days a week where we had about 25-30 guys every day. In July, we finally got to get a basketball in our hands, and we had open gyms and guys getting on the shooting machine. We used 17 of the 20 contact days we were allowed in the fall. We had all 20 scheduled, but the last three got canceled due to the governor and the IHSA going back and forth. Again, we’ve had great turnout, and the work ethic has been outstanding.”
Parker should know the fate of his season soon. If it is canceled, it’s a conversation he’s dreading to have with his team.
But one coaches have had, unfortunately, while the pandemic rages on.
“High school basketball creates memories that last a lifetime,” Parker said. “When we hosted a regional a few years ago and played Mahomet-Seymour in the title game, there was a line for two hours to get in before the doors opened. Obviously, we all hope we can get back to that situation sooner rather than later.”
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.