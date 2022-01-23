CHAMPAIGN — Every Illinois men’s basketball game is appointment viewing.
That’s pretty understood in this community, when 15,544 fans can fill up State Farm Center like they did this past Monday for an 11 a.m. tip against Purdue.
But Brad Underwood’s program isn’t the only one in town. Far from it.
And that’s what makes the rest of the school year so exciting. Big events are on the horizon. Locally and elsewhere.
At the same time the Illini will be chasing a second straight Big Ten tournament championship in Indianapolis, State Farm Center will host 16 boys’ basketball teams from across the state from March 10-12 for the state tournament.
It’s the first year of a new format where all four classes will descend upon Champaign and it’s the first time since 1995 the state tournament is back in its rightful place. Let’s make sure it stays.
Can’t get enough basketball in mid-March? No one can blame you.
Danville Area Community College will welcome in 16 NJCAA Division II men’s basketball teams to duke it out for the national title at Mary Miller Gymnasium from March 15-19. The event is embraced by the city and, obviously, the folks within the NJCAA, too, since Danville first hosted the tournament in 1994 and has hosted it every year since (pandemic-canceled 2020 tournament notwithstanding). It’s always more fun when one of the two local community colleges, Parkland or DACC, is in the tournament. DACC carried a 12-2 record into Saturday’s home game against John Wood, and just topped Parkland, which was 10-5 before Saturday’s home game against Lincoln Land.
The end of March and beginning of April will see an NCAA women’s gymnastics regional happening at State Farm Center from March 31 through April 2, the first NCAA gymnastics meet at the venue since the 2019 NCAA Men’s Championships took place here three years ago.
And the final two weeks in May will bring all sorts of tennis connections to C-U.
The Atkins Tennis Center and Khan Outdoor Tennis Complex in C-U will once again host the NCAA Championships, with the top eight Division I men’s teams and top eight D-I women’s teams, along with some of the country’s best singles and doubles players, coming to town from May 19-28.
It’s the second time the facility will host the NCAA Championships (hard to believe it’s been nine years since the first one in 2013), and expect the UI to once again put on a first-rate experience. Probably even a better one than the first since organizers and coaches know what to expect this time around.
So, sports fans, if you’re tired of being stuck at home during the cold winter months, just know there’s brighter days ahead.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.