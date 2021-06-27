A historic first in high school sports could have transpired already in Champaign within the past seven months.
The city could have become the first one in Illinois to host state championship football games and boys’ basketball state tournament games in the same school year.
But COVID-19 interrupted those plans. Meaning the earliest that trivia question could be answered again would come two years from now.
State Farm Center is set to host boys’ basketball state tournament games again for the first time since 1995 next March.
DeKalb’s Huskie Stadium, which has alternated years with Memorial Stadium for hosting duties since 2013, gets its turn in the football state title games rotation again this upcoming season. Then Memorial Stadium does so again in November 2022.
After that? Well, who knows.
“Our board tacked on an extra year at the University of Illinois for the lost pandemic season, so 2021 and 2022 are spoken for,” said Matt Troha, an IHSA assistant executive director. “Where we go beyond that is TBD.”
Memorial Stadium, which first started hosting state football title games in 1999, has Illinois football home games against Northwestern on the schedule for the final weekend in November in 2023 and 2025. The same weekend the IHSA has state football title games penciled in.
I asked some decorated sportswriters across the state to weigh in on whether Champaign should host the IHSA’s two premier (and two of its biggest revenue draws in pre-pandemic times) state events.
Opinions varied.
“I believe both basketball and football state title games should be — and should have been all along — in Champaign,” said Greg Shashack, a sportswriter with the Alton Telegraph for the last 33 years and one of the Metro East area’s foremost authorities on high school sports. “It’s the flagship university and the flagship athletic facilities, outside of Chicago, and it’s a reasonable drive from anywhere in the state. Plus, I believe that is where the athletes would prefer to play.”
Not so, says Northwest Herald sports editor Kyle Nabors. He spent five years at The Daily Journal in Kankakee before he moved up to Crystal Lake for the current gig he’s had for almost five years.
“My sense is our schools would prefer to have state football in DeKalb and state basketball in Chicago or the suburbs,” Nabors said. “The majority of our coaches agree that the venues in Champaign are great, but they prefer to play closer to home to draw larger crowds. I know several of our coaches were hoping for 3A/4A boys basketball to take place at Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates.”
State Farm Center will host all four classes of the boys’ basketball state tournament through 2024, part of a three-year contract the IHSA awarded Champaign last June and a contract that was amended to add an extra year since no state tournament was held this past school year.
Veteran scribe Mike Clark, who currently writes for the Chicago Sun-Times and The Times of Northwest Indiana and has covered high school athletics in the state since the mid-1970s, doesn’t mind the football rotation between Champaign and DeKalb. But if it did go back to one permanent site, he would prefer Champaign.
And he’s a big proponent of basketball moving back to Champaign after 25 years in Peoria.
“Hopefully, the community learned its lesson, and we won’t see any of the price-gouging by hotels that drove down the crowds and prompted the move to Peoria,” Clark said. “The Civic Center was a good venue at the start, but it’s clear Peoria doesn’t support the event the way it used to. Hopefully, the move to State Farm Center sparks an uptick in interest. Something definitely had to change.”
Like Clark, Steve Soucie is glad to see the boys’ basketball state tournament return to Champaign. But the sports editor of the Herald-News in Joliet since August 2018, who covered high school sports at The Daily Journal for 25 years, is passionate about high school football.
“My feeling on Champaign is that it’s too large a venue, especially for the smaller classifications,” Soucie said. “Friday’s games, especially the early ones, always have the feeling of playing games in an empty cavern. I don’t, however, know if I have a better solution. I personally prefer it to the other current option. Being centrally located matters. I know when I do the annual check to see which school’s turn it is in the rotation, I’m more enthusiastic about the Champaign years.”
Matt Schuckman has covered one of the most tradition-rich boys’ basketball programs in the state, Quincy, for the Herald-Whig the last 22 years. Even though the Blue Devils — who reached the state tournament 22 times during its stay in Champaign, culminating with state titles in 1933 at Huff Gym and in 1980 at Assembly Hall — haven’t made it back to state since 1998, the sentiment is clear among people Schuckman talks to.
“I know the preference for basketball would be Champaign,” he said. “The history of playing the state title game in Huff Gym and Assembly Hall is unmatched with any other venue. Plus, it’s the home of the state’s flagship school. It’s in the heart of the state. It’s where basketball belongs.”
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.