Rashad Rochelle knew Fridays this fall would feel different.
The 6-foot, 170-pound dual-threat quarterback at Springfield High School wouldn’t get the chance to dazzle with his arm and legs underneath the Friday night lights because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the Friday night of Sept. 25 is one Rochelle will remember. That’s the night Rochelle chatted on the phone with Illinois offensive coordinator Rod Smith, who delivered some potential life-altering news on the other line for the Class of 2022 recruit.
“I was lifting weights and my high school offensive coordinator called me and told me to call Coach Smith,” Rochelle said. “I have spoken to Coach Smith several times, but this time he told me Illinois has offered me. We talked about how I have been working hard on and off the field, and Illinois wanted to give me this opportunity.”
It’s an opportunity Rochelle has worked for since middle school. A two-year starter at Springfield, he threw for 1,645 yards and rushed for 1,158 yards last season, compiling 37 total touchdowns for the Senators as they finished 6-4 and reached the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
“I play confident and relaxed,” Rochelle said. “I feel like I am a true dual-threat quarterback because I have a strong arm, and I know when to take off and run.”
Rochelle currently holds six FBS offers from Central Michigan, Duke, Illinois, New Mexico, Purdue and Rutgers, along with FCS offers from Eastern Illinois, Illinois State and Western Illinois.
Rochelle said his main factors when deciding upon a school are a chance for early playing time, a stable coaching staff and a good academic school. One other characteristic stands out above all else, though.
“I have to feel like that school really really wants me to be there,” Rochelle said.
Maybe that winds up being Illinois. Rochelle plays his current high school football home games at Memorial Stadium on the north side of Springfield. Perhaps he’ll play his future college home games at Memorial Stadium in Champaign.
“I feel it’s really big for me and my family,” he said. “It’s a big-time in-state opportunity. I am very grateful and proud to receive the offer.”
