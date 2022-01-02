Remember the name Joey Wright, folks.
The 21-year-old ambitious Urbana High School graduate and frequent contributor to these pages in the last four years is in his senior year at Bradley University. But the sports communication major didn’t spend much downtime in the week between Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Rather, he and some other hard-working, aspiring sports media types used their skills to help elevate the 64-team State Farm Holiday Classic to another platform.
Wright and Bradley classmate Larry Larson started Clutch Sports Media in August 2019 as a way to provide audio broadcasts of high school sporting events. Since then, the company has grown. In major ways.
Their latest move? A bold plan to livestream all 128 games of the State Farm Holiday Classic this past week in Bloomington-Normal, held at four different locations featuring four, 16-team brackets.
The planning began in July when tournament organizers reached out to Wright.
“From that initial email chain, we’ve been in constant contact with them, a process that started with budgeting how many people we could afford to place in each gym,” Wright said. “We settled on a plan that allowed our coverage to get progressively more in-depth as the tournament got into the later rounds.”
Wright has a laundry list of people he credits for helping this massive project get off the ground. From Pete Waggoner helping set up a paywall for the services Clutch Sports Media provided, to a handful of workers in Larson, Jonathan Michel, Franciso Alonzo, Jacob Steinberg and Josh Schwam having various responsibilities at each tournament site. The group took photos, sent out video on social media and provided constant updates throughout the four-day event.
Wright also got to spend some quality time this past week with his younger brothers — Johnny, who is a freshman at Parkland, and Tommy, a senior at Urbana. They were able to work the cameras on a few games big brother broadcasted.
“Our crew makes it all possible,” Wright said.
The pandemic has played a role, believe it or not, in Clutch Sports Media’s growth. With attendance limited once high school basketball resumed last winter, Wright was able to broadcast 35 high school games in about a 40-day span. Peoria athletic director Brien Dunphy asked the company if it could livestream the Big 12 tournament last March when no spectators were allowed.
The work Clutch Sports Media did for that tournament is what caught the eye of State Farm Holiday Classic organizers this summer and led to a jam-packed four days of coverage.
Wright is set to graduate from Bradley in May and aspires to stay involved with sports.
“As much as I love football, basketball, baseball and hockey, racing and motorsports is easily my top interest,” Wright said. “I’ve been a huge NASCAR fan for the majority of my life, but I’ll gravitate towards anything that involves a checkered flag. If I could do anything in motorsports — ideally in broadcasting but with anything, really — I would be very happy.”
Much like the happy memories Clutch Sports provided this past week for anyone who couldn’t make it out to a game at the State Farm Holiday Classic.
“Commentary experience was the root of our company, and while it has grown way past that, Larry and myself are definitely way beyond the broadcasters we were in August 2019,” Wright said. “With such great support from the community and a chance to grow closer with the friends I’m doing this with, it’s exceeded everything I thought it would be.”
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.