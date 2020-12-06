Vermilion County boasted some of the top high school girls’ basketball teams in recent years.
And, no coincidence, some of the top players.
Look at what Schlarman did, after all. The Hilltoppers won back-to-back Class 1A state titles in 2018 and 2019. Schlarman graduates Anaya Peoples, Sydney Gouard, Capria Brown and Sierra Bell were all instrumental in building the mini-dynasty the Hilltoppers created in the mid-2010s that culminated at the end of last decade.
All four are leaving their marks at the Division I level, too. So are two other former standouts who call Vermilion County home: Danville graduate Mikala Hall and Oakwood product Katelyn Young.
Peoples, a 5-foot-10 sophomore guard at Notre Dame, is living up to the hype bestowed upon her in high school. A three-time N-G All-Area Player of the Year, The N-G’s All-State Player of the Year in 2019 and a McDonald’s All-American, Peoples is averaging 14.3 points and 7.6 rebounds through her first three games this season with the Irish (1-2). Peoples posted double-doubles in Notre Dame’s first two games this season, going for 16 points and 11 rebounds in an 86-85 loss at Ohio on Nov. 27 and then following that up with 14 points and 11 rebounds in an 88-68 home win against Miami (Ohio) on Nov. 29.
Young is making an early splash at Murray State. The 6-1 forward earned Ohio Valley Conference Freshman of the Week honors after averaging 9.5 points and 11 rebounds in her first two games, including a double-double (14 points, 14 rebounds) during her college debut in an 86-60 loss at No. 11 Kentucky on Nov. 25. After Saturday morning’s game at Indiana State, Young and the Racers (1-1) return to the court Tuesday night at home against Mississippi Valley State.
Bell, a 5-7 redshirt senior guard, is in her third season at Purdue Fort Wayne. Entering Saturday’s game at Evansville, Bell started the Mastodons’ season opener at home on Nov. 25 against Southern Illinois Edwardsville. She dropped in six points, grabbed seven rebounds and made three steals, but Fort Wayne lost 66-50.
Hall played a role in handing Bell and her teammates a season-opening loss. The 5-5 junior guard at SIU Edwardsville is averaging 7.5 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Cougars (1-1), who are slated to host NAIA program University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis next Wednesday afternoon.
Gouard, a 5-8 sophomore guard at Oakland, is averaging a team-high 5.5 rebounds per game to go along with 1.5 points. The Grizzlies (0-2) get back in action on Dec. 12 at home against Illinois-Chicago.
Brown, a 5-9 freshman guard at Dayton, played four minutes in a season-opening 71-57 win by the Flyers at Morehead State on Nov. 25. She and her teammates are set to make their home debut on Sunday afternoon against Akron.
It’s a season none of these six will likely ever forget — and one that we should all be thankful to see play out.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.