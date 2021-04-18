Aimee Davis always writes hers out in all capital letters.
Doug Hageman likes to print his off his computer.
Larry Sparks does the same.
Travis Flesner fills it out either at lunch the day of a home game or on the bus ride to an away game.
How these four area high school softball coaches handle a small element of their coaching duties — filling out their lineup cards — is just a microcosm of a daily coaching staple.
“I am a lineup card nerd,” said Hageman, in his seventh season at LeRoy.
Davis is a bit superstitious to how she treats the lineup card. The sixth-year Unity coach never writes out her lineup until right before the game. If the Rockets play a doubleheader, she’ll wait until between games to fill our her second game lineup.
She’ll use all four of her Glover Scorecard copies, too. The white copy goes to the umpire. The yellow copy goes to the opposing team. The pink copy stays in her pocket. And the bottom sheet gets posted in Unity’s dugout.
“I hate having things misspelled or crossed off, so I will waste a lineup card even if I don’t like how I wrote Unity Rockets at the top of the card,” Davis said. “I never want there to be a question by the umpires, opponents or my own team about who is batting or playing where, so I make sure it is legible and the carbon copies are easily read, as well.”
Hageman has the first lineup card he used in charge of the Panthers — LeRoy beat Cerro Gordo 9-5 on March 18, 2015, in the first game of a doubleheader — in a frame. Which brings up a memory of then-senior Karalee White and then-freshman Kelly Smith. White started at third base in the first game, but Smith went 4 for 4 with a home run and two doubles.
“Karalee came up to me between games and said, ‘I’d like to try left field,’” Hageman recalled. “She never complained and was never upset, but realized if we were going to be successful as a team, we needed Kelly in the lineup at third base. Karalee went and played left field for us the rest of the year and did well. She stayed after practice to work on her defense and set an example of being a great teammate within our program that is still talked about today.”
Sparks, in his third season coaching St. Joseph-Ogden, follows suit like other coaches in reading the lineup to his team. He had the chance to do so for the first time in almost two years this past Wednesday when SJ-O opened with a 14-7 home win against Centennial.
“It’s nice to see their expression when hearing their name for the first time,” Sparks said. “It’s also the complete opposite when someone is pouting because someone else is starting in their place.”
Therein lies the rub all coaches deal with in filling out a lineup card. Only so many players can start every game.
“My eyes are always down looking at the card reading the lineup, and then I walk away to make sure I don’t catch any attitude or disgust,” said Flesner, in his 16th season coaching at Rantoul. “I have had the players create their own lineup if they were in charge, and that makes for some interesting points of view, to say the least.”
Carrying these lineup cards carries significant weight. But it’s one these coaches are glad to carry around this spring after missing out in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Making a starting lineup is a big deal and with the hard work that goes into getting there, it is great to see that excitement from a player,” Davis said. “On the flip side, there is always disappointment, and it’s not a good feeling to see the disappointment in players that don’t start. Bottom line is everyone plays a huge role in our program. Starter or not, we need everyone to be ready and to take advantage of the opportunities given to them. They all matter.”
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.