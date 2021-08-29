CHAMPAIGN — The school year is in full swing.
Both at the college ranks and the high school scene.
Bret Bielema’s Illinois football team will be in town for two home games in September, while Illinois volleyball and Illinois women’s soccer will have some opportunities to impress the home crowd, as well. A far cry from what the calendar looked like in September 2020. And the plethora of high school sporting events is immense, too.
Here’s 10 events to consider attending in September. Even if you have to wear a mask.
➜ 1. Football: Maryland at Illinois. The Sept. 17 game happens on a Friday night. Apologies to local high school football fans who may have to choose — remember, high school playoff games typically happen on Saturdays at the same time college football is going on — where they go on this night. It’s a winnable game for the Illini, plus former coach Ron Zook will be trying to help the Terrapins win in his old stomping grounds at Memorial Stadium.
➜ 2. Volleyball: Washington at Illinois. The Sept. 3 home opener for Chris Tamas’ program is the first chance for fans to attend matches at Huff Hall since the 2019 season. And the venerable venue can create a raucous atmosphere. The first match of the Big Ten/Pac-12 Challenge for Illinois is a good litmus test. The Huskies, who Illinois beat in the second round of the 2017 NCAA tournament, reached the Final Four earlier this spring.
➜ 3. Football: Texas-San Antonio at Illinois. The first night game of the season for Bielema’s program comes against an upstart program looking to make a point. It’s the season opener for the Roadrunners, who are fresh off a 7-5 season and a bowl appearance in 2020. If Illinois wants to get to the six-win threshold, avoiding a costly loss on Sept. 4 to a team out of Conference USA is a must.
➜ 4. Women’ soccer: Purdue at Illinois. The Big Ten home opener for Janet Rayfield’s program happens at 7 p.m. on Sept. 23 at Demirjian Park. The atmosphere for the Illini’s first night game this season was cool, with powerhouse North Carolina visiting. The Illini, though, will want to avoid a 5-1 loss like they suffered against the Tar Heels when the Boilermakers are in Champaign.
➜ 5. Football: El Paso-Gridley at Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley. A small-school high school game, you might say? Well, the host Falcons do have a future Illini running back on their roster in Aidan Laughery. With Illinois heading to Virginia this weekend for its first road game, head up to Ford County and see what Laughery can do on Sept. 10 underneath the Friday Night lights.
➜ 6. Volleyball: Lincoln Land at Parkland. This marks only the second home game for the Cobras when the Loggers (great nickname, by the way) visit the Dodds Athletic Center for a 6 p.m. match on Sept. 22. Head out and see what makes Parkland so good before it goes on another national title run.
➜ 7. Boys’ soccer: Peoria Notre Dame at Champaign Central. This 6 p.m. match on Sept. 7 at Franklin Field in Champaign should serve as a barometer for how good Central might be this season. Peoria Notre Dame has played in four state championship matches since 2010.
➜ 8. Volleyball: Northwestern at Illinois. The Illini have 10 matches scheduled in September. But only three at Huff Hall. This Saturday night match on Sept. 25 — first serve set for 7 p.m. — is the Illini’s Big Ten home opener.
➜ 9. Volleyball: St. Joseph-Ogden at St. Thomas More. SJ-O made the state tournament in 2016 (runner-up finish) and in 2019 (third-place finish). STM did the same in 2017 (state champions) and 2018 (third-place finish). This Sept. 16 showdown in Champaign should be one to savor.
➜ 10. Football: Iroquois West at Salt Fork. No Illini football game on Sept. 18, so visit Catlin for the noon kickoff. It’s a chance to catch future Illini offensive lineman Clayton Leonard when he and his Iroquois West teammates hit the road.
Matt Daniels is the sports editor at The News-Gazette. He can be reached at 217-373-7422 or at mdaniels@news-gazette.com.