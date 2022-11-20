ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Bret Bielema couldn’t help but show his frustration after Saturday’s 19-17 loss at No. 3 Michigan.
Leading late against the Wolverines, the Illinois football team had a chance to reverse a difficult start to November.
To beat a Big Ten heavyweight and College Football Playoff contender in its massive home building. And at least make things interesting by putting pressure on Purdue and Iowa to win on the final weekend of the regular season for either the Boilermakers or Hawkeyes to clinch the Big Ten West title.
But the Illini (7-4, 4-4 Big Ten) watched all of those possibilities slip away during the final minute in front of 110,433 fans at Michigan Stadium when Jake Moody’s game-winning 35-yard field goal with nine seconds remaining in the fourth quarter sent Illinois to a third consecutive loss.
“I’m extremely frustrated with some of the situations that occurred, especially in the second half,” said Bielema, coaching two days after the unexpected death of his mother, Marilyn. “I’m very angry. Very upset. I think our kids did a lot to win the football game. To continually have things just go against us, very frustrating. You have to stand out for the people you believe in, and I believe in that locker room.”
Asked about any specific instances that led to Bielema feeling slighted after the loss to Michigan (11-0, 8-0), the second-year coach elaborated. Somewhat.
“Some penalties have really hurt us in these last three ball games and we have to correct that internally,” Bielema said. “If we are doing things illegally, we have to correct that but very, very frustrated in that football game.”
The key penalty that hurt the Illini the most came on the Wolverines’ game-winning drive. Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon, jostling with Michigan wide receiver Ronnie Bell on a ball thrown by Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy near the sideline, received a 15-yard pass interference penalty.
Witherspoon’s penalty on first and 10 moved Michigan to within field-goal range for Moody. The Wolverines ran three more plays, gaining five yards to reach the Illinois 17-yard line before sending their kicker onto the field as Illinois held a precarious 17-16 lead.
“I’ll give it to the refs, they allowed us to play a lot,” Illinois senior safety Sydney Brown said. “The (pass interference) that they called on Devon, you can go so-so with that. That’s something that you can’t control. I try, when I see a flag go up in the air, I try and assess it and really try to see what the ref saw in the moment, but there’s some stuff in that last drive, especially on fourth-and-3, that was out of our control. Nothing you can do about it. Something you have to submit to the higher levels and hope that’s fixed.”
The fourth-and-3 play Brown is referencing saw McCarthy hit Isaiah Gash on an 8-yard gain to set up the subsequent pass interference penalty.
Illinois and Michigan both had four penalties called against them, with the Illini totaling 40 yards in infractions compared to 25 for the Wolverines.
It took until the second half for Illinois to find its offense with Chase Brown — returning from a sprained ankle suffered late in last Saturday’s home loss to Purdue — becoming the catalyst after the Illini only trailed 7-3 at halftime at Michigan. Brown, who finished with 140 yards on 29 carries, scored two second-half touchdowns to give Illinois a 17-10 lead and hope for a season-defining win.
The 5-foot-11, 205-pound junior running back found just enough space to squeeze through the line for an 8-yard touchdown to tie the game at 10 with 7:43 left in the third quarter. Then, six minutes later, Brown broke into open space and scooted down the sideline for a 37-yard score that allowed Illinois to grab its first lead of the game at 17-10 with 1:36 remaining in the third quarter.
“We were really clicking as an offense (in the third quarter), really imposing our will,” Illinois sixth-year offensive lineman Alex Palczewski said. “It shows we can be really tough to beat but we have to do it for four quarters.”
That’s the dilemma facing the Illini now going into a regular-season finale next Saturday at Northwestern.
The Wildcats (1-10, 1-7) are reeling and have lost 10 straight games, but kept it competitive with Purdue before losing 17-9 to the Boilermakers on Saturday in West Lafayette, Ind.
The Big Ten West title is still a possibility for the Illini, although they’ll need help next weekend. Nebraska (3-8, 2-6) has to win at Iowa (7-4, 5-3) next Friday and Indiana (4-7, 2-6) has to beat Purdue (7-4, 5-3) next Saturday.
But all thoughts of Illinois possibly reaching the Big Ten title game in Indianapolis have to result in a win by the Illini.
An objective Bielema and his team were still searching for this month while walking up the tunnel at Michigan Stadium on a cloudy, chilly Saturday at the Big House. The chance to upset the Wolverines didn’t happen, with another close loss. Illinois has lost three games by a combined 18 points in November.
“I think (the players) earned an opportunity for a victory, ” Bielema said, “and, unfortunately, we fell a little short.”