CHAMPAIGN — The frustration was shared Saturday afternoon by Illinois coach Bret Bielema and his players.
The opportunity to build off last week’s historic nine-overtime win at Penn State was there for the taking.
The chance to win consecutive games for the first time all season was on the table. The moment was ripe to take another step toward bowl eligibility — a foreign thought after a winless September set the Illini back.
The idea of those things happening didn’t even change after a winless-in-the-Big Ten Rutgers stuffed the Illinois rushing attack in the first half. Brandon Peters, fresh off what Bielema called his best week of preparation, looked like the quarterback that made the plays in the passing game to lead Illinois to a bowl game in 2019.
But those frustrations set in after Saturday’s game turned into a lost opportunity. Illinois stalled offensively and couldn’t get off the field defensively. A 20-14 Rutgers win in front of 36,942 fans at Memorial Stadium stood as another setback in a season loaded with inconsistency.
“Consistency is a great word,” Bielema said. “It’s got to be essential for us to grow. ... At times, they make a step forward and you get very excited about it. I think they deserve it and get pats on the back. On the same account, this is just very, very frustrating to be in the position we were (Saturday) and not capitalize.”
The loss to Rutgers was Illinois’ sixth of the season. None of them felt good. This one stung a bit more given what preceded it. The Illini were riding a high after beating what was then a top-10 Penn State team on the road. Losing to the Scarlet Knights sent them crashing down.
“The biggest thing why it hurts is because you get that feeling that we had last week where it felt great,” said Illinois wide receive Isaiah Williams, who hauled in a 52-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. “When you win, it feels good — most definitely against an opponent like (Penn State). You want to feel it again. Last week, everybody was telling us how great we were. It’s a new week. We’ve got to prove it again. When we have a little bit of success, we’ve got to use that momentum. We didn’t do that (Saturday).”
While Rutgers mostly bottled up the Illinois run game, some of Saturday’s struggles were self-inflicted. Three second-half penalties were drive killers for the Illini offense. Three fourth-down conversions on three opportunities for the Scarlet Knights downplayed some success by the Illini defense.
“The offense kind of shot ourselves in the foot there in the second half,” said Peters, who completed 14 of 19 passes for 190 yards and two touchdowns. “We couldn’t get anything going, and the penalties really hurt us. When you lose a game like that, it always hurts. It’s going to hurt the whole week.”
Adding to the frustration level is the fact Saturday’s loss was another close one in Big Ten play. Illinois has been competitive in the conference. Just not quite enough, with the six-point loss to Rutgers joining a three-point home loss to Maryland and a four-point loss at Purdue.
Illinois safety Sydney Brown, who had 10 tackles and a pass breakup, didn’t pull any punches in stating how another loss like Saturday’s felt. A couple expletives might have leaked out as his frustrations got the better of him.
“It sucks,” Brown said. “It is what it is. I don’t have an answer for how it happened, but you’ve got to move forward. Just digging deeper. These one-possession games, there’s a lot of lessons to be learned. It’s something we’re working on and building on, but I don’t have an answer for what it can be other than us coming out there and if that’s that one play we need to be a little more gritty on, that’s what it comes down to.”
Bielema warned his team all week that Rutgers, even with four straight losses in Big Ten play after a 3-0 start outside of the conference, had been competitive. The Scarlet Knights weren’t a pushover.
“I knew it was going to be a tough day,” Bielema said. “I knew it was going to be a tough matchup. The part that was probably the most frustrating (Saturday) was just the ability to overcome in those adverse moments. ... Nobody is going to give you anything in this league.”