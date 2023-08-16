uiBKB

Illinois guard Sencire Harris (1) and Illinois guard Terrence Shannon Jr. (0) guard Eastern's guard Kyle Carlesimo (13) in a NCAA basketball game at State Farm Center in Champaign on Monday, Nov. 7, 2022.

 Robin Scholz/The News-Gazette

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois will start the 2023-24 college basketball season the same way it did a year ago. The Illini have a Nov. 6 opener scheduled against Eastern Illinois, the start of an 11-game nonconference schedule officially released Wednesday night.

Illinois' nonconference slate is highlighted by a Gavitt Games matchup against Marquette at State Farm Center, a return visit to New York City for the Jimmy V Classic against Florida Atlantic and a trip to Knoxville, Tenn., to play Tennessee. All three teams will likely begin the 2023-24 season ranked.

The rest of Illinois' nonconference schedule will play out at State Farm Center. The Illini are hosting Oakland, Valparaiso, Western Illinois, Southern, Colgate and Fairleigh Dickinson. 

