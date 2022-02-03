Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Windy. Snow during the morning will give way to snow showers during the afternoon. High 21F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 12F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.