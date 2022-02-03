CHAMPAIGN — Illinois has pieced together some impressive performances this season despite approaching full strength from a roster standpoint.
The Illini crushed Rutgers and won on the road at Iowa in the early December Big Ten games without Andre Curbelo. Same with a dominant Braggin’ Rights victory against Missouri and an absolute thrashing of Minnesota on the road to start the new year. Then came last week’s upset of then No. 10 Michigan State with neither Curbelo or preseason All-American center Kofi Cockburn.
Wednesday was different. Illinois faced Wisconsin at as full strength as possible at the best possible time. Cockburn had returned from concussion protocol four days earlier. Curbelo cleared health and safety protocols a couple days later.
The result of that full-strength roster? Perhaps the most impressive performance of the season given the circumstances and opponent. Cockburn led the way with 37 points and 12 rebounds, and No. 18 Illinois knocked off No. 11 Wisconsin 80-67 in another top 25 showdown at State Farm Center, but with first place in the Big Ten on the line.
“We’ve dealt with so much adversity it’s helped us draw closer,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “How many teams in the country have played five games without arguably the best player in the country and another 2 1/2 months without another one? It’s brought us together. I hope that can help carry us the rest of the way.
“I think most nights we fight really, really, really hard. I think they care enough about each other to do that. There’s a lot of really talented teams and a lot of basketball left.”
Cockburn returned to Illinois for a third year for several reasons. The pull of name, image and likeness opportunities had some sway. But so did the idea of what the 2021-22 Illini could be with him in the middle surrounded by a slew of good shooters.
The trifecta of injury, illness and Cockburn’s season-opening suspension created consistent roadblocks for the Illini to realizing their potential.
“The first couple months it’s been a struggle keeping a full roster,” Cockburn said, although it’s technically not full given another season-ending injury for Austin Hutcherson.
“Now that we have a full roster, I feel like our confidence is going to go through the roof,” Cockburn continued. “We’re just going to keep chopping wood and getting better as a team and as individually. It’s about growing right now as a team with the full roster that we have."
Curbelo’s return — even in somewhat limited minutes — injected some of the sophomore point guard’s patented playmaking into an offense that needed some life after grinding out wins last week against Michigan State and Northwestern and not topping 60 points scored. The Illini ran fewer sets and played with more flow offensively.
That dovetailed nicely with a defensive effort that picked up in the second half.
“I didn’t know early if we’d ever get a stop,” Underwood said. Wisconsin ran its actions undisturbed and dominated the offensive glass through most of the first half.
“I thought the second half we had al little teeth in our defense,” Underwood continued. “That ended up being the difference. I think they were 2 of 23 before the last three that they threw in. Our goal was to hold them under four (made three-pointers), to challenge those threes and make them shoot hard twos.
“We just didn’t have any bite. Toward the end of the first half we started to establish a little bit. You can’t do that against a team like that very often. We can’t have lapses like we had to start the game where we don't have any bite and fight.”
Beating Wisconsin meant Illinois claimed first place in the Big Ten by itself. For the time being, at least. Having passed the midway point of the conference schedule, the Illini have nine more games though February and into early March to hold on to that top spot.
It’s a priority.
“Last year we weren’t regular season champs,” Illinois veteran wing Jacob Grandison said. “First, we want that one. Then we want to get back to that Big Ten (tournament) championship. It’s an amazing feeling to win a championship. Then after that, it’s the (NCAA) tournament. It’s just stacking every day and just building. We know what our goals are.”