CHAMPAIGN — Champaign Central baseball is well represented on the Yard Goats Baseball Club 17U team.
Five Maroons — seniors-to-be Chase Bartlett, Charlie Hobbs, Sam McArthur, TJ Pipkins and Christopher Timmons — are part of a travel team that features players from all corners of central Illinois.
“I’ve known a lot of those kids since junior high ball at Edison (Middle School),” coach James Katsinas said. “They’ve been to state for Edison. They’ve been to sectionals for Central. They’ve won Big 12 championships, and they’ve won tournaments for us in the summer.”
“It’s kind of (odd) to have so many kids from one high school, but it’s worked out really well. They’re good players, they’re good kids and they’re awesome.”
Yard Goats 17U also boasts local players from Centennial (Eli Schmitt), Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley (Altin Nettleton), Mahomet-Seymour (Noah Butler and Alec Bergman) and St. Thomas More (Cole Kemper).
Players on the 17U team come from far and wide.
Connor Kelly, Zayn Giles and Kaiden Maurer are from Maroa-Forsyth. Joey Niebrugge and Evan Waldhoff are from Teutopolis. Clay Gadbois is from Kankakee, and Owen Hawkins is from Mattoon.
“It’s definitely a hike for them,” Katsinas said. “It speaks volumes to how our organization has carried itself the last couple of years, and we’ve won a lot of games and we do things the right way and they want to be a part of a winning baseball culture.”
Each of the 17 17U Yard Goats players is a rising senior. The team practices at Spalding Park in Champaign and will play in eight tournaments throughout the summer.
“I would say there’s a good shot we’re going to play at least a couple of games at Spalding this summer, which is nice because it’s kind of our home field,” Katsinas said.
Local tournaments include two series at Parkland College and two Illinois State-hosted tournaments in Normal. The Yard Goats will travel to Nashville for a tournament that lasts from this coming Wednesday to Sunday and visit an event in Cincinnati from July 26-30.
The 17U squad won its most recent tournament leading into the Nashville event, capturing the Eastern Illinois University Classic last Sunday via a 5-2 victory over CGB Organization.
Among the Yard Goats’ offensive leaders in the championship-game triumph were McArthur (two hits, three RBI), Hawkins (two RBI), Hobbs (two hits), Pipkins (two hits) and Gadbois (one RBI).
The Yard Goats were led on the mound by a combination of Bergman (no hits allowed in 2 2/3 innings pitched), Kelly (three hits allowed in 2 1/3 innings) and Maurer (two strikeouts in one inning).
In addition to the 17U team that Katsinas coaches, the 3-year-old Yard Goats organization also boasts teams from age groups ranging from 12U to 18U.
The 15U team actually received a recent social media shoutout from Illinois men’s basketball standout Coleman Hawkins, who rooted on the club and pitcher Brady Parr — a Unity junior-to-be — in particular.
There isn’t a ton of overlap between the teams once the travel season starts, but it isn’t uncommon to see younger players eager to join their older counterparts.
“Usually on Sundays or during the week the younger groups will go for an hour or two, and the high school kids right after,” Katsinas said. “I know a couple of kids stick around and kind of practice with them, which is kind of cool to see.”