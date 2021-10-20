CHAMPAIGN — If a spectator were to closely watch the Champaign Central girls’ swimming and diving team, they might notice the Maroons’ penchant for dancing.
Not in the pool, of course.
But pretty much anywhere else during the course of an event. Such as Tuesday’s Twin City Meet at Unit 4 Pool.
Junior Samantha Cook is among those at the forefront. The two-time News-Gazette All-Area first-teamer showed off some of her moves next to the starting block as she waited to lead off Central’s top 400-yard freestyle relay tandem.
“I can sometimes get in my head and get worried about my swims and stuff, and my coach just says, ‘Go out there and have fun,’” Cook said. “For me, I really need to just get loose and not think that I’m about to swim. So just dancing over there and being able to hang out with friends ... is something really important for us.”
That fun-loving approach is paying off for Central so far this season.
The Maroons used it to great success at Twin City, cruising to the top of the leaderboard in the five-team field with 546 points. It marked the Maroons’ second consecutive group victory in a meet that also includes Uni High (329), Centennial (270), Urbana (152) and St. Thomas More (36).
Central won seven of 12 events, with Cook claiming the 500-yard freestyle title in 5 minutes, 32.86 seconds and swimming for first-place units in the 200 freestyle relay (1:46.45) and 400 freestyle relay (3:56.02).
“It’s really cool to see our team come together,” Cook said. “We didn’t want to expect it, but we were wanting it to happen and we knew our team was super, super strong. We’ve never had a team this strong as long as Katie (VanHootegem) has been coaching.”
To that point, Cook recognized she was far from the only reason the Maroons prevailed in the first Twin City girls’ meet since 2019 (because of the COVID-19 pandemic). So she found freshman Babette Bradley and included her a post-event media interview.
Bradley was the 200 freestyle champion in 2:04.48, the 100 breaststroke winner in 1:11.12 and swam legs in those first-place 200 freestyle and 400 freestyle relay performances.
“I definitely feel that we’ve worked really hard this season,” Bradley said. “This win was a good way to top it all off before our (postseason) meets.”
Central coach VanHootegem wasn’t surprised to hear that Cook wanted Bradley to share the spotlight in the winners’ circle.
“I really tried to build this team as it’s team first. It’s we first, not me first,” VanHootegem said. “To be able to see how these girls build each other up and work together and just push each other to greatness is really awesome to see.”
The Maroons’ other event victories came from sophomore Laura Taylor in the 100 backstroke (1:07.19) and their 200 medley relay foursome of sophomore Olivia Terry, freshman Olivia Dempsey, junior Caroline Hartmann and Taylor (1:58.65).
Taylor and Hartmann joined Bradley and Cook on the winning 200 freestyle relay unit, while Dempsey and senior Emily Hettinger paired with Bradley and Cook on the triumphant 400 freestyle relay grouping.
“We do have a lot of young girls who are swimming varsity, who are going to those big invites, and their energy is just contagious,” VanHootegem said. “I felt that (Tuesday). ... Just our energy on deck is big and bold, and they’re here to support each other.”
Cook called Central’s Twin City success “a big morale boost” with the Urbana Sectional looming on Nov. 6, and Bradley agreed with that assessment.
“Since we’ve all been working super hard,” Cook said, “... it’s amazing to see everybody swim fast and come together as a team.”
“Our team is incredibly strong now, and we’ve been working super hard up to sectionals,” Bradley added. “We’ve got a good shot this year. ... Our bond is really strong, so we can encourage others to do as (well) as they can. And I think having an overall positive attitude is what’s going to get us the furthest.”
The meet’s other five events were won by a cumulative three individuals. Centennial junior Brooke Gardner kicked things off with a first-place diving score of 317.00 across 11 dives.
Chargers junior Marin McAndrew and Uni High senior Sally Ma snagged the other four victories. McAndrew paced the 200 individual medley field in 2:20.12 and the 100 butterfly race in 1:02.34, while Ma held off all comers in the 50 freestyle (23.89) and 100 freestyle (52.77).
“I liked how I swam,” McAndrew said. “It feels nice being the leader of the team. I look up to the girls, and I feel like they look up to me.”
One achievement on McAndrew’s mind right now is creating a new program best in the 50 freestyle. Former Illini Audrey Rodawig established the current mark of 24.00 in 2012.
“I really want to break the record this year,” McAndrew said. “(It’s about) a third of a second off my best.”
Ma is once again displaying the form that allowed her to earn 2019 N-G All-Area girls’ swim and dive Athlete of the Year status. She opted to forgo swimming for the Illineks last school year because Uni High didn’t conduct a full meet schedule in response to the pandemic.
“It’s really nice,” Ma said, “and I feel like I have a lot more confidence in my swimming, with all the extra practice and racing. I’m just happy to be back.”
Ma is the unquestioned leader of this season’s Illineks, following the graduation of another former All-Area Athlete of the Year in Reed Broaders. And Ma is performing as such.
“It’s really inspiring,” Ma said, “and I’m super grateful to have this opportunity to have this leadership position. The team’s been really fun, and I’m just really happy to be part of it.”