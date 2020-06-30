DANVILLE — Trent Reed is an example of the good that can come from even the smallest communities.
The 30-year-old grew up in Georgetown, a city with a population just north of 3,000. He graduated from Georgetown-Ridge Farm High School in 2008, playing basketball his entire time there and also competing in football. He was part of a local improvisational comedy troupe as well.
“I had an extremely positive experience when I was in Georgetown,” said Reed, now living in Danville and working full-time as associate director of development at the University of Illinois’ Gies College of Business.
But it wasn’t all perfect.
Reed, a Black man, said his time in Georgetown was “not without certain issues with racism and things that are common with a small-town community.”
He drops in from time to time to see his immediate family, which still lives there.
Recently, though, Reed decided to be among those taking a stand in the wake of accusations of racism and bullying made against Josh Cavanaugh, who had his resignation as G-RF football coach accepted by the school board on the evening of June 20.
Part of Reed’s choice was made in response to a Facebook post from Dylan Bina, a 2019 assistant coach under Cavanaugh and former G-RF football player, who brought to light Cavanaugh’s alleged behavior.
Another part was made in response to the experience of Tyson Reed, Trent’s brother who graduated from G-RF in 2014.
“Up until the time that Cavanaugh entered his school and sports life, my brother was very similar to me,” Trent Reed said. “He did really well in the classroom. He loves football. He excelled at it his entire life. It was part of his identity.”
Reed said that changed during Cavanaugh’s first tenure as Buffaloes football coach, which lasted from 2010 until his resignation after the 2013 season. It overlapped entirely with Tyson’s high school career.
“Cav took much of that away from him,” Reed said. “He belittled him in front of his classmates and his teammates. He made racist remarks to him and other Black players on the team, and even went as far as insulting my mom to her face on numerous occasions.”
With that and Bina’s Facebook post in mind, Reed created a petition earlier this month on change.org titled “Remove Josh Cavanaugh from his position as Assistant Principal for Mary Miller Junior High.” It has received more than 1,800 signatures as of Monday afternoon.
Days later, Reed was the lone member of the public to offer a comprehensive comment during the virtual G-RF Board of Education meeting during which Cavanaugh’s resignation as football coach was accepted.
Reed discussed not only complaints of racism at G-RF that had been brought to his attention, but also allegations of sexual harassment and physical and verbal abuse.
“I started receiving calls, texts, Facebook messages from other parents, coaches, faculty, staff,” Reed said, “in some cases with more egregious stories of abuse. My motivation turned to reflect the voices of the community. That’s when I said, ‘OK, I have to dig in here and make permanent change.’”
Georgetown-Ridge Farm Board of Education officials released a public notice prior to their June 20 board meeting in which they acknowledged the allegations made against Cavanaugh.
“The District has become aware of claims made on social media platforms and via local news coverage against the District’s football coach,” the notice reads. “Last season, the District investigated claims that would appear similar (to) or the same as those made on social media. After investigating the claims, the claims were determined to be unfounded.”
That same notice also reads that “it takes very little effort to make an allegation on social media. There is no effective way to judge the truth of the many things alleged on social media before the moment of judgment is made. The victims of such allegations have an even more difficult task refuting the same and are certainly denied any due process.”
The notice goes on to list a process for filing complaints like those made against Cavanaugh, which includes contacting the school district and setting up a meeting between school officials and the person or people with a complaint. That is followed by a formal investigation from school district officials.
Georgetown-Ridge Farm superintendent Jean Neal reiterated that process in an interview with The News-Gazette this past Saturday.
“I can tell you that I am in that investigation stage,” Neal said. “I can’t just investigate Facebook posts or things on social media.
“Because of the nature of the allegations, we have a formal process and policy in place, and we’re going to execute that as it’s written. We’re always looking to ensure due process is afforded to everyone.”
Reed is hopeful an investigation process creates firm and permanent change in his hometown community. Reed also sees himself as the harbinger of this change.
Before Reed worked at the UI, he held jobs with the American Cancer Society as a fundraiser and MLB’s Chicago White Sox as part of its non-profit community relations arm.
It was through the latter role that Reed said he gained “a much greater appreciation for people who are dealing with circumstances more challenging than my own.”
He takes that to his current job, which involves promoting inclusivity at a major university.
“Opportunities for me to make the society I live in a better place,” Reed said, “are always something I’m going to jump on.”
With Georgetown being a relatively small community, Reed said he recognizes “there’s not a lot of structured activity outside of school and sports for kids to do.” As such, kids’ worldview is most likely to be shaped by those they meet through school and sports.
That’s another reason why Reed was so troubled by Cavanaugh’s alleged behavior.
“What kind of example is the school district setting by allowing a man like Josh Cavanaugh to have an impression on our kids?” Reed said. “What kind of message is that sending to our community?”
Reed said he’s pleased with the response his petition has received, given the number of signatures compared to Georgetown’s population.
“All of those (signatures) aren’t community members,” Reed said. “I really want to, as much as possible, bring awareness to this issue and hopefully encourage others who have stories to share them, to come forward.
“It’s intimidating. Some of those people are working in the school district now. Some of them have daily interactions with the stakeholders involved in this situation. People who are in vulnerable places can’t necessarily come forward as visibly as I. I fully understand that, and I’m doing what I can to emphasize their voices.”
Reed said he “can’t with any certainty speculate” on whether or not any of the allegations he’s received extend to parties beyond Cavanaugh. He only noted that school officials have been made aware of past alleged abuses, such as one that Reed wrote in his change.org petition led to Cavanaugh’s first resignation as G-RF football coach. That event, Reed wrote, allegedly involved Cavanaugh telling a student he was “going to kill him and his mother if he didn’t shut up.”
Cavanaugh was rehired as G-RF football coach prior to the 2017 season. Neal said Cavanaugh still holds his positions as the Buffaloes’ girls’ track and field coach and assistant principal at Mary Miller Junior High.
Neal noted that Cavanaugh did resign when he left G-RF football in 2013, though she said “that would be something you’d need to ask Mr. Cavanaugh” when asked why he stepped down seven years ago.
Reed said he heard from Neal last weekend, about a week after the school board meeting on June 20, which abruptly ended minutes after Reed’s comments, when both Neal and school board president Mike Gragert appeared to experience technological difficulties in the virtual meeting. Gragert appeared to have such issues throughout the meeting.
“We were able to sit down (Monday),” Reed said of Neal, “and I shared a multi-page document of complaints shared with me from victims and witnesses. An investigation is underway.”
Neal told the News-Gazette that “at Georgetown-Ridge Farm schools, we do not condone racism, sexism or anything of that nature.”
Gragert said in an email to The News-Gazette that “due to the critical and sensitive nature of this situation it would be inappropriate for me to offer any public comment at this time.” Cavanaugh has not responded to multiple requests for comment.
“At the end of the day, I’m more of a PR person in this process. I’m not a stakeholder, current or future,” Reed said. “As far as my influence can reach, I’m willing to take on the task. But at the end of the day, the community really has to stand up and say, ‘(Cavanaugh) doesn’t represent our values as a community, and we don’t want him here to negatively impact our students, our teachers, our parents, our volunteers, our stakeholders.”
That this upheaval is occurring during highly-publicized movements such as “Black Lives Matter” and “Me Too,” which work against racial injustice and sexual abuse, respectively, also is poignant in Reed’s eyes.
“As a nation, we’re being challenged to take a look in the mirror and look at our family and look at our places of employment, asking ourselves, ‘Are we reflective of the values that we say we have?’” Reed said. “If I can enact that change in my hometown, I think that’s a great example for others to take on. Especially as a young Black man, if I can do something that enacts possible change, I think it really hopefully is of motivation to others who want to make change in their communities as well.”