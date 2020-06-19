GEORGETOWN — Josh Cavanaugh's resignation as Georgetown-Ridge Farm football coach is anticipated at a special Saturday evening school board meeting, with Cavanaugh accused of racist behavior and bullying.
Saturday's Georgetown-Ridge Farm Community Unit 4 Board of Education meeting agenda lists just six items, but two either clearly pertain or appear to pertain to Cavanaugh.
The first addresses "the appointment, employment, compensation, discipline, performance or dismissal of specific employees of the district or legal counsel for the district, including hearing testimony on a complaint lodged against an employee or against legal counsel for the district to determine its validity."
The second reads, "Accept: HS head football coach resignation- Mr. Cavanaugh."
Cavanaugh also is the high school girls' track and field coach. That position is not mentioned in the meeting agenda, nor is his role as Mary Miller Junior High School assistant principal.
Dylan Bina, a 2014 G-RF graduate and assistant coach on Cavanaugh's 2019 football team, spoke out against Cavanaugh in a Wednesday Facebook post, which has gained more than 150 comments and more than 180 shares as of 9:30 a.m. Friday.
"The Vice Principal of the Junior High and Football coach of Georgetown High school has used racial slurs time and time again," Bina said in the post. "Saying the n word, and sand n word multiple times when referring to people behind close doors. He has even gone the distance to name an all black backfield 'night train' and laughed about it."
"N word" and "sand n word" are abbreviations of racist terms directed toward people of color.
"The coach who brought this to the school administration's attention was shunned out, and the whole thing was swept under the rug," Bina continued in his post. "I don't even know if they did an investigation on it, because they never called me (the only minority coach on the staff) in once to talk about it. I'm not sure how he gets away with this, but it's not right."
This would mark Cavanaugh's second resignation as the G-RF football coach, the first occurring after four seasons running the Buffaloes from 2010 through 2013.
"Me and another coach were going to leave his staff going into the 2014 season due to the issues on hand," said Brandon Herrin, a G-RF football assistant coach in the 2012, 2013 and 2014 seasons. "Right when me and the other coach were going to put our resignations in, he got forced to resign."
Herrin said he didn't want to name the other coach prepared to leave with Herrin prior to the 2014 season.
He indicated to The News-Gazette that the "shunned out" coach in Bina's post was Jeremy Henschen, an assistant on Cavanaugh's 2019 staff. Henschen replied to a comment on Bina's post, saying "when I brought it up the internal investigation was more of an immoral intimidation. Players were scared to step up, so he was found innocent. The players knew going to (G-RF athletic director Kevin) Thomas he'd cover it up for (G-RF superintendent Jean) Neal. They all wanted to go to the board as a entire TEAM so he couldn't pick on them after."
Messages sent this morning by The News-Gazette to Cavanaugh, Thomas and Neal have not yet received response.
"Nothing that I read (in Bina's post) shocked me because it's similar issues to what was going on back in 2012," said Herrin, a 2010 G-RF alumnus. "When I took in (Cavanaugh's) first reign, I do know that he bullied a lot of underprivileged kids and there was racism. ... It is very, very disheartening, and the fact he got a second chance is just kind of appalling."
Cavanaugh replaced Nathan West ahead of the 2017 football season, after West oversaw Buffaloes football for three years.
Herrin said "there is truth to what's being said about the racism, but it's more than just the racism. It's the bullying ... of players, coaches, staff. He's in a position of power to get what he wants."
"One incident, he was taunting a kid into fighting him. He was an underprivileged kid, and he was rough around the edges," Herrin said, "... and Josh was trying to intimidate him. Kind of encouraged him to fight him and stuff."
Herrin said Cavanaugh's alleged actions extended beyond the gridiron as well.
"I knew the two soccer coaches (when I was a football assistant)," Herrin said. "He even told them to their face they didn't deserve to get a paid position and the soccer program's a joke."
Herrin said his experiences working under Cavanaugh "ruined my love of the game" for a time. Herrin eventually did return to the line of work via the local youth program.
"A lot of kids that I coached ... are now juniors and seniors," Herrin said. "A lot of them aren't playing (in high school) due to bullying and disrespect.
"He would bully certain kids. He knew what kids were troubled kids and tried to get a rise out of them. Had a teacher get them in detention. Whatever he could do to show them he was in power."
A petition titled "Remove Josh Cavanaugh from his position as Assistant Principal for Mary Miller Junior High" currently is circulating on change.org. It has obtained more than 850 signatures as of 9:30 a.m. Friday.
The petition was started by Trent Reed, brother of 2014 G-RF graduate Tyson Reed.
"Josh has a long history of making racial slurs against his black and brown students and players on his football and track teams," the petition reads. "He has been known to say, 'Do not kick to the black kids on kickoffs.' He has called out black students at practice and team dinners for eating watermelon, a well known racially sensitive topic. His coaching staff has heard him use the N word on multiple occasions."
The petition also reads that Cavanaugh "was suspended and eventually stepped down as a coach in 2013 after an incident where he told a student he was 'going to kill him and his mother if he didn't shut up.'"
"There are countless other examples of his unacceptable behavior that have been reported to the school board over the years, with no action taken to reprimand him," the petition reads. "These reports have been called baseless despite multiple complaints from the community."