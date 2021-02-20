Gamdeday Central: No. 5 Illinois at Minnesota; 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Marcus Carr is, far and away, Minnesota's biggest offensive threat. The 6-foot-2 redshirt junior guard is averaging 19.4 points, 5.1 assists and 4.0 rebounds this season. He's not all that efficient shooting 41.5 percent overall and 32.8 percent from three-point range, but he can still get buckets. Or get to the free throw line.
That's the only reason Carr got to double figures in mid-December in Minnesota's loss to Illinois. He made just 3 of 13 shots, but went 9 of 10 at the line.
"He’s one of those guys you look up and all of a sudden he’s got 16-20," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. "You’ve got to make his touches hard. You’ve got to make his shots hard. He scores it as effectively going to the basket as he does from three. He’s a clutch performer and makes a lot of big shots for him. He’s going to score some. We can’t give him gifts by putting him on the foul line and letting him chip away at you by shooting free throws."
So about Minnesota being so drastically better at home this season than on the road. It's a stark, stark difference from a wins and losses perspective. Style of play, too, with the Gophers getting after it in transition better at home than on the road.
Then there's this little tidbit. Western Michigan transfer Brandon Johnson had his best game of the season at Williams Arena, knocking down 8 of 9 three-pointers as part of a 26-point game. To note, he's shooting just 28.9 percent from three-point range this season.
"I think recent memory you look a little bit at Purdue last year with some of their discrepancies in the analytics and the numbers," Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about the 2019-20 Boilermakers, who lit teams up at home and struggled to shoot on the road. "I don’t want to say it’s unique. Most teams do play better at home, but to have that wide discrepancy is maybe a little more unique than most cases."
No game played at Minnesota can happen without the discussion of the fact the Gophers are an incredible 13-1 at Williams Arena this season. Incredible mostly for the fact they're winless away from the Barn.
That's the setup for today's game in Minneapolis. Fifth-ranked Illinois will try to become just the second team to win on Minnesota's home floor this season. Maryland, with other road wins at Illinois and Wisconsin, was the first.
Can the Illini do it?
Sure. That Brad Underwood can turn to two of the top five (top three?) players in the conference is a pretty good starting point. Junior guard Ayo Dosunmu is making his claim to top that list, and Kofi Cockburn has been nigh unstoppable in the paint in Big Ten play with 12 double-doubles in 14 conference games.
Those two have carried Illinois this season. They can do the same in Minneapolis.
Here's the deal, though.
Illinois has managed to just scrape by in the last two of its active six-game winning streak. That there was legitimate question whether the Illini would beat Big Ten cellar dwellers Nebraska and Northwestern creates at least a hint of concern. Wins are stills wins, after all.
And more wins are exactly what Illinois needs in what will be a rather fast and furious, to quote Brad Underwood, finish to the season. Today's game is the first of what will be six in 15 days. With Michigan unlikely to play its full 20-game complement, the more wins the better for Illinois and the rest of the Big Ten title chasers.
