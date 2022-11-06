Lineups
No. 23 Illinois
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. Hometown
G Skyy Clark Fr. 6-3 Los Angeles
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 Chicago
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 Austin, Texas
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 Sacramento, Calif.
FYI: Hawkins took on a bigger, certainly more versatile role during last year’s season opener against Jackson State out of necessity. Kofi Cockburn was suspended, and neither Trent Frazier (shoulder) nor Andre Curbelo (concussion) played. Hawkins’ role ran the gamut of guarding centers defensively and running the point offensively, and he put up 13 points, eight rebounds and three assists. What was a one-off a year ago, however, might just be Hawkins’ role this season.
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. Hometown
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 Norfolk, Va.
G/F Ty Rodgers Fr. 6-6 Saginaw, Mich.
F Dain Dainja R-So. 6-9 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
Eastern Illinois
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. Hometown
G Yaakema Rose Jr. Gr. 5-9 Springfield
G Caleb Donaldson Jr. 6-4 Rockton
G CJ Lane Sr. 6-5 Eatonville, Fla.
F Paul Bizimana So. 6-9 Haltom City, Texas
F Rodolfo Bolis So. 6-8 Espirto Santo, Brazil
FYI: The Panthers boast a trio of freshmen with some notable basketball dads. Cameron Haffner is the son of former Illinois guard Scott Haffner, who went on to play at Evansville and in the NBA. Kyle Carlesimo is the son of former longtime college and NBA coach P.J. Carlesimo. And Kyle Thomas is the son of the late Daryl Thomas, who played with EIU coach Marty Simmons at Indiana and won an NCAA championship with the Hoosiers in 1987.
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. Hometown
F Jermaine Hamlin Sr. 6-10 Lincoln
G Dan Luers So. 6-5 Lebanon, Ohio
C Nick Ellington Jr. 6-8 St. Louis
Details
➜ Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
➜ Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
➜ TV: Jordan Bernfield (play-by-play) and Jon Crispin (analysis) will have the call on the ESPNU.
➜ Series: Illinois leads 6-0.
➜ Last meeting: Illinois won 80-68 on Dec. 10, 2002, in Champaign, with Dee Brown scoring a team-high 25 points and Brian Cook chipping in 21 to counter a 30-point game from EIU’s Henry Domercant.
➜ FYI: The actual last meeting between Illinois and EIU, of course, doubled as Brad Underwood’s debut as Illini coach. The Panthers’ 80-67 charity exhibition win might not have officially counted, but it hasn’t been forgotten.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Scheduling the neighbors
The Illini haven’t played the Panthers in the regular season since 2002, and the nine mid-major programs in the state have gone similarly long without a trip to Champaign. Like Western Illinois, which last played at then-Assembly Hall in 2003. The 2011-12 season was a bit of an anomaly with games against four in-state foes — Loyola Chicago, SIU Edwardsville and Chicago State in Champaign and Illinois State in the Cancun Challenge.
“I think it fit,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said about getting EIU on this year’s schedule. “There’s obvious ties. Their athletic director (former Illini Tom Michael) is a connection. The proximity is a connection. Personally, I like to be able to help. There’s a guarantee check going their way. ... I don’t love playing against former players (Jermaine Hamlin is on the EIU roster). It’s not my favorite deal, but it’s also probably going to be the new norm.”
‘Old’ reliables coming through
The addition of two transfers from winning teams and a quartet of four-star freshmen this offseason injected some excitement into the Illinois fan base. For a reason. That group is talented. Plus, new is always better, right? Then came last week’s exhibition game against Quincy. Leading the way? Junior forward Coleman Hawkins and sophomore guard RJ Melendez, who combined for 30 points on 12-of-19 shooting to go with 16 rebounds.
“Anybody on the team could do that,” Melendez said. “It’s just how the game flowed. Veterans know how it flows. I feel like me and Coleman already knew how it was going to be settled, so we had to take a little leadership there and make sure the guys followed. “
‘Adapting on the fly’
Piecing together scouting reports isn’t a straightforward process anymore in college basketball. Not with the level of roster turnover now common in the sport. Opposing teams, at least early in the season, will have that trouble with Illinois. The Illini face a similar challenge Monday against EIU. Second-year coach Marty Simmons rebuilt his roster again with nine total newcomers.
“You know coaches and you know tendencies,” Underwood said, adding he’d followed Simmons’ teams at Evansville. “You coach those maybe a little more than you coach personnel because you don’t know exactly those guys’ strengths.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
No. 23 Illinois 88, Eastern Illinois 69
Both the Illini and Panthers basically hit the reset button on their rosters this offseason, but the former’s collection of transfers and freshmen are at least projected to keep Illinois among the top teams in the country. EIU has a steeper hill to climb.