Lineups
No. 11 Illinois
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo So. 6-1 9.1 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 10.2 Wellington, Fla.
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 5.5 Peoria
F Jacob Grandison R-Jr. 6-6 4.6 Oakland, Calif.
C Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 1.4 Sacramento, Calif.
FYI: Hawkins is in line for the first start of his career with Kofi Cockburn serving the first of his three-game suspension related to selling team gear in June. Hawkins played sparingly in 25 games last season and hit his career high of five points on four occasions.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 13.6 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
G Luke Goode Fr. 6-7 19.4 Fort Wayne, Ind.
F Omar Payne Jr. 6-10 3.8 Kissimmee, Fla.
FYI: Statistics from 2021-22 season, including Plummer at Utah, Payne at Florida and Goode at Fort Wayne (Ind.) Homestead.
Lineups
Jackson State
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jonas James III Sr. 6-0 9.9 Jackson, Miss.
G Gabe Watson Jr. 6-2 7.9 Ridgeland, Miss.
G Ken Evans Jr. R-Fr. 6-5 4.6 Jackson, Miss.
F Terence Lewis II Jr. 6-6 4.1 Upper Marlboro, Md.
F/C Jayveous McKinnis Sr. 6-7 12.5 Pearl, Miss.
FYI: Jackson State has 22 players this season. That includes Tennessee transfer Malachi Wideman, who also plays for the Deion Sanders-coached Jackson State football team. He won’t play basketball until January, though.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G/F Chris Freeman Gr. 6-6 6.4 Winston-Salem, N.C.
G Dyllan Taylor Gr. 6-1 7.5 Brandon, Miss.
G Darrian Wilson Gr. 6-4 1.8 Brookhaven, Miss.
FYI: Statistics from 2020-21, including Watson at Tulane, Lewis at North Texas, Freeman at UT Rio Grande Valley and Taylor at Mississippi College.
Details
Site: State Farm Center; Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analysis) will have the call on BTN.
Series: Illinois leads 4-0.
Last meeting: Illinois won 78-64 on Nov. 23, 2008, in Champaign.
FYI: The Illini’s last win against Jackson State was part of a 12-1 start during the 2008-09 season. Mike Davis led Illinois with 20 points, six rebounds and five assists in the win. Two current assistants also played in that game, with Chester Frazier putting up seven points, six assists and three rebounds for the Illini, and Dr. De’Suan Dixon scoring five points off the bench for the Tigers.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Sharing the ball
Andre Curbelo had the ball in his hands — a lot — in Illinois’ final exhibition game against Indiana University (Pa.). That was clearly evident in the sophomore point guard’s usage rate of 33 percent, which was higher than any Illini had last season. With Trent Frazier, Da’Monte Williams and Austin Hutcherson sidelined against IUP, there was basically no one else at the point. That possibility during the season might put Illinois in a position to be a bit more creative when it comes to running the offense. “I hope I’m no dummy and want to make sure that those guys have the ball as often as we can,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said of Curbelo and Frazier. “We’ve run Coleman (Hawkins) there some in practice looking at different lineups. We’ve used Jacob Grandison as kind of a secondary handler against presses. We’ve got multiple guys who can handle the ball, so I feel pretty good about that.”
Expanded opportunity
Kofi Cockburn’s suspension doesn’t just mean Illinois is losing nearly 20 points and 10 rebounds per game of production. The Illini will also have to play differently without their All-American center in the game. How they utilize Cockburn isn’t the same as how they utilize Hawkins, who is expected to get the start in place of Cockburn on Tuesday night. The sophomore big man from California understands more will be on his shoulders, but he’s not shying away from the opportunity and is comfortable playing at the 5. “I think people forget I’m 6-10, 6-11,” Hawkins said. “I have length. I’m able to block shots. I’m able to rebound. It will put me in better rebounding position actually. It’s going to be even more difficult for teams to guard because the way we use me on offense is an advantage right there.”
Crashing the boards
Only one player pulled down more rebounds per game in 2020-21 than Jackson State forward Jayveous McKinnis’ 13.2. Since Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq is also back this season after grabbing 15 rebounds per game last year, McKinnis still has to claim second-best rebounder in the country status. “He is extremely fun to watch on film when you start looking at 13 rebounds a game,” Underwood said. “You’re talking about a guy that just chases every ball. He has an extremely quick second bounce.” McKinnis’ rebounding ability plays into what Jackson State does best offensively. “They’re an extremely athletic team that plays extremely slow,” Underwood said. “Their pace of play is one of the slowest in the country. They’ll run a lot of clock. Literally, sometimes their best offense is just going and chasing it on the glass.”
The N-G’s prediction
No. 11 Illinois 82, Jackson State 68
Playing without Kofi Cockburn is, of course, not ideal. More will certainly be asked of Coleman Hawkins and Omar Payne. Those two alone, however, can’t replace all of the production of the Illini’s preseason All-American. A little bit more — from everybody — will be required against Jackson State. And then Arkansas State and Marquette. (2020-21 N-G prediction record — 23-8)