Lineups
Illinois (0-0)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. Hometown
G Makira Cook Jr. 5-6 Cincinnati
G Jayla Oden So. 5-9 Baltimore
G Adalia McKenzie So. 5-10 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Kendall Bostic Jr. 6-2 Kokomo, Ind.
F Brynn Shoup-Hill So. 6-3 Goshen, Ind.
FYI: McKenzie was one of two Illini players to reach 20 points in the 78-43 exhibition game victory against Division II Quincy last Friday night at State Farm Center. Her two three-pointers (on two attempts) versus the Hawks were notable, as McKenzie only went 1 of 14 from beyond the arc as a freshman last season for Illinois.
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. Hometown
G Genesis Bryant Jr. 5-6 Jonesboro, Ga.
G Jada Peebles Sr. 5-10 Raleigh, N.C.
F Samantha Dewey Fr. 6-2 North Andover, Mass.
F/C Geovana Lopes Gr. 6-3 Bataguassu, Brazil
Long Island (1-0)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. Hometown
G Emaia O’Brien So. 5-1 Detroit
G Zoee Hache Jr. 5-6 Normandy, France
G Iris Mbulito Gr. 6-0 Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain
G/F Cristina Bermejo Sr. 6-0 Barcelona, Spain
F De’Asia Thomas Jr. 6-0 Tulsa, Okla.
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. Hometown
G Ashley Austin Jr. 5-6 Compton, Calif.
G Shyan Mwai Gr. 5-6 Lowell, Mass.
G Kayla Tilus Fr. 5-11 Bridgeport, Conn.
C Sydni Smith Fr. 6-2 Tulsa, Okla.
FYI: O’Brien’s game-high 19 points and Austin’s 16 points keyed Long Island in a 74-67 season-opening victory at Ohio on Monday night. For O’Brien, it was a continuation of her strong finish to last season when the preseason All-Northeast Conference Team selection hit double figures in six of the Sharks’ final seven games.
Details
➜ Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
➜ Radio: Mike Koon will have the call on WDWS 1400-AM, 93.9-FM.
➜ Streaming: Big Ten Plus (subscription).
➜ Series: Illinois and Long Island have never met.
➜ FYI: LIU is in only its fourth season of existence under this name after the Brooklyn campus and Post campus in Nassau County, N.Y., merged before the 2019-20 season. The Sharks women’s basketball program — previously the Blackbirds — has been in existence since 1965 with one NCAA tournament appearance (2001). Rene Haynes, who has led the program since its merger, is 25-51 at LIU.
Beat writer Joe Vozzelli Jr.’s storylines
Green light on a new Illini era
Wednesday night will mark Shauna Green’s 232nd game on the sidelines as a college head coach. That includes 54 games during two seasons coaching at Division III Loras College (29-25 record) and most recently 177 games in six seasons leading Dayton (127-50 record).
On the eve of her debut at Illinois, the 43-year-old said she’s a routine-oriented person. That won’t change. What does have to change is her pregame routine.
“I don’t have my same routine here,” Green said. “Some things I would do pregame at UD Arena (in Dayton). It was to the point I knew I was taking a walk around the arena. I’m sitting in this seat. I’m doing this and this. Now, it’s where I have to kind of figure what that is here. ... I’m probably overly superstitious. So I try to keep with the same routine. I’m just ready to go. It helps we’ve already been out there. We’ve had a scrimmage, had an exhibition. I think everyone is just anxious to get the season going. It feels like it’s a long time coming.”
Liking the change of scenery
Genesis Bryant had a familiarity with the Illinois coaching staff. It was a relationship developed when Bryant was a top-100 prospect in the Class of 2020 out of high school, and Green coached at Dayton.
While Bryant wound up picking North Carolina State, Green’s efforts two years ago were eventually rewarded. Looking for a new opportunity, Bryant — who averaged 2.3 points, 1.1 rebounds and 0.9 assists in 34 career games with the Wolfpack — transferred from Raleigh, N.C., to Champaign this offseason.
So far, it’s been a good change for Bryant.
“I felt like I had a scorer’s mentality,” Bryant said after scoring a game-high 25 points in the Illini’s exhibition win. “As the season goes on, I want to emphasize being a point guard more and command the floor. I just love the flexibility that we have.”
Green anticipates playing both Makira Cook and Bryant together in a two point-guard look this season, but added she plans to still have Bryant come off the bench — like she did in the exhibition game — because the Illinois staff views Bryant as an instant spark for the offense.
‘A fresh start’ for Illini veteran
Jada Peebles understands her place as the longest-tenured Illini. As one of only five holdovers from the previous coaching staff, Peebles has played 77 games at Illinois. The other four returners? Kendall Bostic, Geovana Lopes, Adalia McKenzie and Jayla Oden have a collective 117 games played as Illini among them.
“People talk about my age a lot here,” joked the 22-year-old Peebles, who played 26 minutes in the exhibition game, the fourth-highest total on the team, as the senior guard works back from a lower-leg injury that required surgery and forced her to miss some offseason workouts.
“It does feel like a fresh start,” Peebles continued. “It does feel like something new to look forward to. New style of play, new coaches, new people to play (with). Everything still seems fresh.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
Illinois 78, Long Island 60
Green was smart to tailor her nonconference schedule to favor a program in transition. It’s not just about winning games. It’s how you win. Getting stops on one end and pushing the ball in transition is the winning formula Green wants to bring to Champaign. Doing both of those things well is the minimum expectation for the opener.