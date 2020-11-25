Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down the Illini-Aggies matchup:
LINEUPS
No. 8 Illinois
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 9.1*
G Adam Miller Fr. 6-3 27.4%
G Ayo Dosunmu Jr. 6-5 16.6*
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 2.8*
C Kofi Cockburn So. 7-0 13.3*
FYI: Dosunmu has scored in double figures in each of the past 15 games he played (a one-game break, of course, after he missed the road loss to Rutgers last February). He reached double figures in 26 of 30 games last season and 23 of 3238 games as a freshman.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili Jr. 6-9 6.8*
G/F Jacob Grandison R-Jr. 6-6 13.9#
G Andre Curbelo Fr. 6-1 16.7%
*2019-20 Illinois scoring average
%2019-20 High school scoring average
#2018-19 Holy Cross scoring average
North Carolina A&T
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Kameron Langley Sr. 6-2 9.4*
G Blake Harris Jr. 6-3 3.1^
G Tyler Maye Sr. 6-1 8.7*
F Quentin Jones Jr. 6-8 12.8&
C Harry Morrice So. 6-11 2.5*
FYI: The Aggies got a wavier for Harris on Monday plus one for former Morgan Park and SIUE guard Kenyon Duling. Harris joined the team last December after playing half the 2017-18 season at Missouri and the 2018-19 season at North Carolina State.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Fred Cleveland Jr. So. 5-9 9.0*
F Tyler Jones Gr. 6-8 7.2#
F Tyrone Lyons Jr. 6-7 7.1*
*2019-20 North Carolina A&T scoring average
^2018-19 North Carolina State scoring average
#2018-19 Maryland-E. Shore scoring average
&2019-20 Missouri State-West Plains scoring average
DETAILS
➜ Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.
➜ Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
➜ TV: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and former Illini Stephen Bardo (analysis) will have the call on BTN.
➜ Series history: Illinois leads 1-0.
➜ Last meeting: Illinois won 95-64 on Dec. 29, 2019, in Champaign.
➜ FYI: The Illini ultimately beat the Aggies by 31 points last season, but it wasn’t a rout from the start. Illinois’ first double-digit lead didn’t come until Trent Frazier hit a three-pointer with 6 minutes, 48 seconds remaining in the first half. The Illini’s lead grew from there, as four players finished in double figures led by Kofi Cockburn’s new (and still) career high 26-point effort.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s three storylines
Back to back to back
Three games in three days — Illinois’ slate to open the 2020-21 season — isn’t all that unusual. The Illini faced a similar challenge early in the 2018-19 season with three games in three days at the Maui Invitational. The difference this year, though, is zero “secret scrimmages” or exhibitions before jumping head first into a game that counts. “You guys know how much I value the bench and how do we make that productive and what that looks like,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “I still don’t know. We’re growing. We’ll have to grow with that. We’ll have to live through some of that. Three games in three days doesn’t bother me. Our guys are probably ecstatic they don’t have to listen to me get on them in practice. They can just go hoop.and play. To be honest, everybody’s got to deal with that situation. We like to think we practice harder and we’re tougher than the average team, so we’re going to try to manage that the best we can and learn from game to game what we need to change.”
Most improved
Underwood’s post-practice Zoom session late Tuesday morning saw the Illini coach drop a line about Ayo Dosunmu that raised an eyebrow or two. “It’s nice when your best player is also your most improved player,” Underwood said. So how did Dosunmu elevate his game again? The Illinois junior guard credited his focus on preparing for the NBA draft this spring before he decided to return to the Illini. He changed his diet. Improved his jump shot. Studied more film. “Once I decided to come back, all the work I put in toward taking the next step to the NBA just translated over,” Dosunmu said. “I tried to keep the same work up. … Our team, everybody feels good physically and mentally. I’m just excited to get out there. and show all the work I’ve been putting on, but not just myself, the whole team.”
Scouting the Aggies
Less than a year has passed since Illinois last played North Carolina A&T. The Aggies even bring back some rather notable players, including senior guard Kameron Langley, who led the country in total assists (247) and assists per game (8.0) in 2019-20. He’ll be joined in the A&T backcourt by VCU transfer Tyler Maye and Missouri/North Carolina State transfer Blake Harris. “They have an incredible backcourt,” Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier said, which echoed a similar sentiment from Underwood. “Their scoring ability and how fast they play, that’s going to really challenge and put a test on us for our first game. Our identity on defense is where it’s going to start (Wednesday). This is not the same basketball team as last year.”
Prediction: Illinois 92, North Carolina A&T 72
Expectations couldn’t be higher for the Illini heading into the 2020-21 season. Big Ten favorites. The No. 8 team in the entire country. The preseason bar has been set at a rather lofty altitude. This week, starting with North Carolina A&T, is about taking care of business. Anything other than a 3-0 season-opening homestand would be less than ideal.