Lineups
No. 18 Illinois (6-3, 2-1 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 9.6 Wellington, Fla.
G Adam Miller Fr. 6-3 9.8 Peoria
G Ayo Dosunmu Jr. 6-5 23.4 Chicago
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 6.4 Peoria
C Kofi Cockburn So. 7-0 17.4 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Just 100 players nationally are putting up at least 17 points per game this season. Ten teams have two players on that list. Just one team, though, has a duo scoring more than Dosunmu and Cockburn’s 40.8 combined averaged. That would be Gonzaga’s Corey Kispert (20.8 ppg) and Drew Timme (20.3 ppg).
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo Fr. 6-1 10.4 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili Jr. 6-9 7.1 Rustavi, Georgia
F Jacob Grandison R-Jr. 6-6 2.9 Oakland, Calif.
Indiana (5-3, 0-1 BIG TEN)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Rob Phinisee Jr. 6-1 7.0 Lafayette, Ind.
G Armaan Franklin So. 6-4 12.4 Indianapolis
G Aljami Durham Sr. 6-4 8.7 Lilburn, Ga.
F Race Thompson R-Jr. 6-8 10.5 Plymouth, Minn.
F Trayce Jackson-Davis So. 6-9 21.1 Greenwood, Ind.
FYI: Jackson-Davis ranks fifth in the Big Ten in scoring (21.1 ppg), rebounding (8.6 rpg), field goal percentage (56.3 percent) and playing time (32.6 mpg), while also ranking fourth in the conference in blocks (2.0 bpg). He’s led the Hoosiers in scoring during six of their eight games so far this season.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trey Galloway Fr. 6-4 5.1 Culver, Ind.
F Jerome Hunter R-So. 6-7 4.3 Pickerington, Ohio
G Khristian Lander Fr. 6-2 2.9 Evansville, Ind.
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: XXXX (play-by-play) and XXXX (analysis) will have the call on FOX Sports 1.
Series history: Indiana leads 93-88.
Last meeting: Illinois won 67-66 on March 1.
FYI: The Illini haven’t won consecutive games against Indiana in more than a decade, the last time coming in January 2010. That included a six-point win at Assembly Hall (the Hoosiers’ version) behind a 27-point, nine-rebound performance by Mike Tisdale and then a two-point win at Assembly Hall (now State Farm Center) Demetri McCamey going for 19 points and eight assists.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s
storylines to watch
It’s a new-look, up-tempo Big Ten
Four of the top seven scorers in the country hail from the Big Ten. Iowa’s Luka Garza is at the top, averaging 28.4 points. He’s joined by Minnesota’s Marcus Carr (23.9 ppg), Illinois’ Ayo Dosunmu (23.4 ppg) and Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr. (23.4 ppg) in fifth, sixth and seventh, respectively. The grit and grind Big Ten can be a little more high scoring these days. “What happened to the big slugfest Big Ten?” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “It’s fast tempo and guys playing fast. But it’s really good players. Ayo’s the best guard in the country. Garza’s the best big in the country. You’ve got Harper turning into one of the best forwards in the country. It’s an old league. Guys are experienced. They’ve taken a million shots. You make a mistake, and they hurt you.”
Grinding it out during latest win
Jacob Grandison described Illinois as “unbreakable” in reference to the Illini falling behind by 15 points in the first 5 minutes of Wednesday night’s game at Penn State before rallying back to score 98 points — the most in regulation in a Big Ten road game in program history since 1971 — and beat the Nittany Lions. “It proves we can overcome something in the game of basketball, which is a game of runs and a game of throwing punches back and forth,” Grandison said. “We can withstand being down 15 and then come back and win by almost 20. … This win kind of proves we’re unbreakable moving forward. We didn’t play perfect at all. There’s always things we can improve on, but it definitely feels good to win a second away game after a loss.”
Efficient offense vital for Illini
Wednesday’s win at Penn State pushed Illinois into the top 10 in KenPom for the first time since December 2010. The Illini are currently ranked seventh nationally — one of three Big Ten tams in the top seven with No. 4 Wisconsin and No. 5 Iowa. Thirteen of the conference’s 14 teams are ranked in the top 53, with Nebraska the outlier at No. 116. Illinois’ push into the top 10 is offense-driven. As in the fifth most efficient offense in the country. Underwood’s lone Oklahoma State team finished the 2016-17 season at No. 1 in that category. “It’s not always going to be this easy,” Underwood said after the 98-81 win at Penn State. “It will get challenging on Saturday. I think we’ve got guys who can make shots. This is part of what you see from great passing teams. My Oklahoma State team was a very good passing team — Jawun Evans especially — and then I had a 5 who could really pass. … Offense can get a little easier when you can pass the ball.”
Prediction
No. 18 Illinois 89, Indiana 80
Indiana’s going to have something to prove after letting Chase Audige (it’s OK if you had to look him up) and Northwestern win at Assembly Hall on Wednesday night. Just keeping pace with Illinois might be a challenge, though, with the Illini ranking in the top 15 nationally — or sixth if you take out the teams that played non-Division I programs — by scoring 89.3 points per game. Firm up the defense a bit, and Illinois might really be “unbreakable.” (N-G prediction record — 6-3).