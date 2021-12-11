Lineups
Illinois (7-2)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 9.4 Wellington, Fla.
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 15.8 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 3.9 Peoria
F Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 9.3 Sacramento, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn Jr. 7-0 22.8 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI:
- Plummer is now officially on the most productive streak of his Division I career. While he played at this level both in high school and junior college, the lefty guard is on his first five-game stretch of 20-point games at the D-I level. That Illinois’ five-game winning streak coincided with Plummer’s breakthrough — 23.4 points on a 52/49/100 shooting slash — isn’t a coincidence.
Off the benchP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G/F Jacob Grandison Gr. 6-6 12.5 Oakland, Calif.
G Luke Goode Fr. 6-7 3.4 Fort Wayne, Ind.
F Omar Payne Jr. 6-10 2.0 Kissimmee, Fla.
No. 11 Arizona (8-0)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Kerr Kriisa So. 6-3 11.0 Tartu, Estonia
G Bennedict Mathurin So. 6-6 17.0 Montreal, Quebec
G Dalen Terry So. 6-7 5.5 Phoenix
F Azuolas Tubelis So. 6-11 15.8 Vilnius, Lithuania
C Christian Koloko Jr. 7-1 14.4 Douala, Cameroon
FYI:
- Mathurin has played two of his best games of the season (and his career) in Arizona’s recent blowout wins against Wyoming and Oregon State. The Canadian wing averaged 26.5 points, eight rebounds and three assists in the consecutive victories, while shooting 61.8 percent from the field overall, 40 percent from three-point range and 62.5 percent from the free-throw line.
Off the benchP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Justin Kier Gr. 6-4 8.4 Grottoes, Va.
C Oumar Ballo Jr. 7-0 6.6 Koulikoro, Mali
G Pelle Larson So. 6-5 5.9 Nacka, Sweden
Details
Site:
- State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas
- (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Nick Bahe
- (analysis) have the call on FOX.
Series history:
- Arizona leads 9-6.
Last meeting:
- Arizona won 90-69 on Nov. 10, 2019, in Tucson, Ariz.
FYI: Saturday’s game will mark Illinois’ first against a ranked opponent this season after missing out on an opportunity last month against Arkansas in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo. The Illini are 13-21 overall against ranked opponents under Brad Underwood, which includes a top mark of 8-4 last season. Illinois is 1-4 in nonconference games against ranked opponents in that same span, including the loss at Arizona two years ago.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
No change to Curbelo’s status
Andre Curbelo showed up at State Farm Center in sweats and a hoodie early Friday afternoon with Illinois’ final practice before Saturday’s game just finishing. Not a sign that the sophomore point guard might be available for the first time in 21/2 weeks. Illini coach Brad Underwood confirmed as much following Friday’s practice that Curbelo’s status was “same as” it has been with the Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, native unavailable despite the fact he’s “getting much better.” “I don’t plan on bringing him back until he can be everything I expect him to be,” Underwood continued. “Make no mistake. I don’t care who it is, whether it’s somebody with the flu or whether it’s somebody with an injury, we’re not going to bring them back ever and not be the best they can be and jeopardize anything that has anything to do with their well being.”
Injury sidelines Hutcherson once again
Austin Hutcherson missed the entire 2020-21 season, which would have been his first on the court for Illinois after transferring from Division III Wesleyan University (Conn.) in 2019-20, with a back injury. Healthy again to start this season, Hutcherson suffered a pubis bone injury that sidelined him for three games. Then the flu bug hit to cost him another game. And now, having re-aggravated the pubis bone injury, the 6-foot-6 guard is out again. “We miss him,” Underwood said. ”He can help us, yet he’s got to get 100 percent. ... Good, bad, unfortunate, devastating. Now, you get something that just aggravates the heck out of you. In some point he’ll be back and be able to start going, and we hope that’s the last of it.”
Another pro on the scouting report
Illinois got an up close look at a projected lottery pick Monday in Iowa City, Iowa, and held Iowa sophomore wing Keegan Murray to just two first-half point before he finished with 19 (still below his season average). Saturday’s game will provide another such matchup, with Arizona sophomore Bennedict Mathurin projected in some places as a late lottery pick. The rangy 6-6 wing is averaging 17 points and 6.6 rebounds so far this season. “He’s what they look like,” Underwood said. “I saw him in high school and saw him growing up. He’s a guy that has extreme bounce and is elite in the open court. He’s a good perimeter shooter. He’s going to be a next-level guy. That’s what they look like, and he plays with tremendous, tremendous motor.”
The N-G’s Pick
Illinois 82, No. 11 Arizona 79
This is what the Illini have been building to after turning consecutive losses to Marquette and Cincinnati — resounding disappointments in their own way — into a five-game winning streak. This is also the game that would vault Illinois back into the AP Top 25 with a win after a two-week absence. A minor detail in the grand scheme of the season, but one that will again have the Illini’s scores among those notable across the country only because they would be ranked. (N-G prediction record — 7-2)