Lineups
No. 17 Illinois (7-2, 0-1 Big Ten)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Skyy Clark Fr. 6-3 7.8 Los Angeles
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 19.3 Chicago
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 9.2 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 7.3 Austin, Texas
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 10.0 Sacramento, Calif.
FYI:
- Shannon passed the 1,000-point mark for his career during his 29-point performance against UCLA in the Continental Tire Main Event in Las Vegas last month. Mayer should be the next Illini to reach that milestone. The fifth-year wing is up to 931 career points after Tuesday’s 21 against Texas where he scored nearly a third of his season points to date in that single game.
OFF THE BENCH
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 10.0 Norfolk, Va.
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 4.4 Canton, Ohio
F Dain Dainja R-So. 6-9 10.9 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
Penn State (6-3, 0-1 Big Ten)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jalen Pickett Sr. 6-4 15.8 Rochester, N.Y.
G Camren Wynter Sr. 6-2 11.4 Hempstead, N.Y.
G Andrew Funk Sr. 6-5 10.0 Warrington, Pa.
G/F Seth Lundy Sr. 6-6 13.9 Paulsboro, N.J.
F Kebb Njie Fr. 6-10 4.8 Centerville, Ohio
FYI: Entering Friday’s games, Penn State was tied for 24th nationally (with Kentucky) shooting 39.33 percent from three-point range. Three notable individuals have buoyed the Nittany Lions’ long-range shooting, with Lundy and Wynter both shooting 46.7 percent from beyond the arc on a combined 8.3 attempts per game and Dread shooting 45.8 percent on 5.3 attempts per game
- .
OFF THE BENCHP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G/F Myles Dread Sr. 6-4 7.7 Detroit
F Caleb Dorsey Jr. 6-7 3.3 Westminster, Md.
G Dallion Johnson Jr. 6-3 3.1 Haverhill, Mass.
Details
Site:
- State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger
- (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
TV: Dave Revsine (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel
- (analysis) will have the call on BTN.
Series history:
- Illinois leads 32-19.
Last meeting:
- Illinois won 60-55 on March 3 in Champaign.
FYI: The Illini have won four consecutive games against Penn State — two in State College, Pa., and then two in Champaign. That streak follows what was a six-game winning streak for the Nittany Lions through the end of the John Groce era and into the beginning of Brad Underwood’s tenure at Illinois. It was double the longest winning streak for Penn State in the series, which was the first three games between the two teams in 1942 and then 1990 and 1991 after the Nittany Lions joined the Big Ten.
Beat writer
Scott Richey’s storylines
‘A big communication game’ for the Illini
That’s what Illinois coach Brad Underwood called Saturday’s matchup with Penn State. The Nittany Lions have a unique team, and they’ve played with incredibly small lineups at times this season, with 6-foot-4 wing Myles Dread nominally playing the 5. Most every action, though, starts with Jalen Pickett. The veteran guard is the only Division I player in the country averaging at least 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.
“They’ve got an advantage in a lot of scenarios with Pickett in the post,” Underwood said. “He just plays bully ball and backs you in and backs you in and backs you in, and you can’t get a lot of support because of their ability to shoot it. There’s a lot of space to cover. ... We can’t cover every action they do. (Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry) has got an NBA background. They run a lot of actions. They run a lot of blurs. They run a lot of step-ups. They want to try to create as much mass movement and a lot of confusion as possible.”
Head-to-head competition
Sencire Harris started incorporating some one-on-one drills with assistant coach Chester Frazier into his warmup routine during Illinois’ games in Las Vegas in November. Frazier attacks Harris off the bounce, and Harris uses those repetitions to further hone his defensive skill and instincts before the game. Frazier, a former Illinois guard turned assistant, also still has a first step good enough to give his young protege some trouble.
“He got me a couple times,” Harris said. “It makes me quicker on my feet. Coach Frazier is a very shifty coach. Keeping in front of him is the goal. ... Coach Frazier is a very cool coach and laid-back coach. Obviously, he can get on me at any time, but me and him have built that connection with each other.”
Focus is on playing more foul-free
Foul trouble has hurt Illinois at times this season, including a rash of offensive fouls in the first half of what eventually became an 85-78 overtime victory against Texas at Madison Square Garden. The Illini are committing roughly 17 fouls per game and hit the 20-foul mark against Monmouth (a season-high 23), Virginia (22) and Texas (20). Illinois ranks 203rd nationally in fouls per game, with Notre Dame the best at 11.1 per game and Portland State the worst at 24.3 per game.
“Call it in practice,” Underwood said as one way to address the issue. “Put them on the treadmill over here. We’ve got to learn. Our two losses, we’ve basically been doubled up at the foul line. They’re bad fouls. We get six or seven really bad fouls. ... They’re trying to be physical, but we’ve just got to keep addressing it, keep talking about it and hopefully learn from it.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
No. 17 Illinois 83, Penn State 71
Illinois will still have 18 more Big Ten games on the schedule this season after Saturday’s matchup against Penn State. But after dropping the conference opener at Maryland last week, the second early December game takes on a bit more importance. A loss wouldn’t derail the Illini’s Big Ten title aspirations — not with as tight as the conference race already seems like it might be — but an 0-2 start is rough optics. Particularly after knocking off the No. 2 team in the country on a national stage Tuesday in New York. (N-G prediction record — 5-4).