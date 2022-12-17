Lineups
No. 18 Illinois (7-3)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Skyy Clark Fr. 6-3 8.1 Los Angeles
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 17.8 Chicago
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 8.8 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 8.0 Austin, Texas
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 9.6 Sacramento, Calif.
FYI: Hawkins is just one of four forwards handing out at least four assists per game while also assisting on nearly a quarter of his teammates’ made shots when he’s on the court. The other three players: Timmy Allen (Texas), Max Fielder (Rice) and Nick Spinoso (Penn). Hawkins averages 4.2 assists and has an assist rate of 24.4 percent.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 9.3 Norfolk, Va.
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 4.4 Canton, Ohio
F Dain Dainja R-So. 6-9 10.4 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
Alabama A&M (4-6)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Messiah Thompson Jr. 5-8 10.0 Atlanta
G Garrett Hicks Sr. 6-0 16.8 Madison, Ala.
G/F Dailin Smith Jr. 6-6 13.1 Colorado Springs, Colo.
F Austin Harvell So. 6-6 5.0 Athens, Ala.
C Olisa Blaise Akonobi Gr. 7-0 5.0 Abuja, Nigeria
FYI: Alabama A&M has beaten just a single Division I team out of its four victories this season — a 63-59 home win against Lipscomb at Elmore Gymnasium on the Bulldogs’ campus in Huntsville, Ala. Their other wins came against a trio of NAIA programs in Tennessee Southern, Fisk and Rust College.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G/F Lorenzo Downey So. 6-5 5.6 Dartmouth, Nova Scotia
G Cameron Tucker Sr. 6-1 6.3 Birmingham, Ala.
C William Tavares de Brito So. 6-10 2.5 Republic of Cabo Verde
Details
➜ Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
➜ Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
➜ TV: Jason Ross Jr. (play-by-play) and former Illini Trent Meacham (analysis) will have the call on BTN.
➜ Series history: First meeting.
➜ FYI: While Illinois has yet to play Alabama A&M, the Illini are 17-0 all-time combined against nine other Southwestern Athletic Conference teams. That includes a 6-0 mark against Jackson State, including last season’s 71-47 win in Champaign, and two wins each against Florida A&M, Mississippi Valley State and Texas Southern. Illinois will play SWAC member Bethune-Cookman on Dec. 29 in Champaign in its final nonconference game of the season.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Up-tempo style is what both teams want
Illinois spent some of its practice time this week trying to get back to the tempo it played at last month. Brad Underwood called his team’s speed “electric” early in the season, and the Illini coach put an emphasis on cleaning up its play in transition this week. Alabama A&M will want to play just as fast. Both teams are in the top 40 nationally when it comes to adjusted tempo. The Bulldogs’ pace preference is directly tied to their defensive pressure.
“They’re beyond deep,” Underwood said. “They play 13 guys. I got to a point watching film they all looked alike. They’ve got two very, very, very quick, tiny guards, who can really get it going. They’ll throw full-court pressure at us — run and jump — for 40 minutes. ... It is 40 minutes of relentless pressure. They’ll mix it up and play a little bit of zone, but they’re one of the top teams in the country of forcing turnovers. We’ll have to be extremely ball tough.”
Illini press fully rooted in effort
Underwood has lamented on multiple occasions this season how the Illini weren’t able to get in their full-court press. Just couldn’t — or didn’t — manage it. That included last Saturday’s 74-59 home loss to Penn State, with the Nittany Lions also able to break the press when Illinois had players up defending for 94 feet. Underwood placed the cause for not getting in the press on effort. A lack of “want to” on his team’s part.
“We scrimmaged Kansas, and we got into that thing every single time,” Underwood said. “The reality is we haven’t offensive rebounded worth two rips in the last three games. That’s been another point of emphasis this week. When you go to the glass, you’re right there. We can’t have (Coleman Hawkins) back pedaling from the top of the key to half court if he’s the point of the press. It’s commitment. We’ve demanded it. It’s become one of our conviction points, and we’ve got to do a better job.”
Practice plans almost perfect
Underwood wouldn’t mind a week between games being a regular occurrence. That typically would mean more time to practice, which can be in short supply during the nonconference portion of the schedule with double-digit games — and often times significant travel — crammed into the first month-plus of the season. Underwood got that week this week. Kind of. Tuesday meant a short, night practice. Wednesday was a complete day off. Addressing the concerns from last week’s loss to Penn State and preparing for Alabama A&M was a bit disjointed at times.
“It’s a little more difficult because of finals,” Underwood said. “It’s also a mentally challenging week of practice from the academic side. Once we get through this finals thing, then we can really hone in.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
No. 18 Illinois 93, Alabama A&M 66
If there was ever time for a “get-right” game, this is it for Illinois. The Illini won’t gain much national attention beating Alabama A&M. But struggling against the Bulldogs? That’s a different story. (N-G prediction record — 5-5).