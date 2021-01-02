Game 11 preview: Purdue at No. 15 Illinois; 5 p.m. Saturday
Lineups
No. 15 Illinois (7-3, 3-1 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 9.0 Wellington, Fla.
G Adam Miller Fr. 6-3 8.8 Peoria
G Ayo Dosunmu Jr. 6-5 24.1 Chicago
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 6.6 Peoria
C Kofi Cockburn So. 7-0 17.2 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Through Thursday’s slate of games, players across Division I have accounted for 92 30-point scoring performances. Eleven different players have two each, but the best of the scoring best come from the Big Ten. Iowa center Luka Garza has five 30-point games so far this season, with Dosunmu and Minnesota guard Marcus Carr boasting three apiece.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo Fr. 6-1 9.9 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili Jr. 6-9 7.1 Rustavi, Georgia
G/F Jacob Grandison R-Jr. 6-6 2.6 Oakland, Calif.
Purdue (7-4, 2-2)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Eric Hunter Jr. Jr. 6-4 12.3 Indianapolis
G Sasha Stefanovic R-Jr. 6-5 11.5 Crown Point, Ind.
G Brandon Newman Fr. 6-5 9.5 Valparaiso, Ind.
F Mason Gillis R-Fr. 6-6 5.5 New Castle, Ind.
F Trevion Williams Jr. 6-10 14.1 Chicago
FYI: Stefanovic and Newman are the only two Boilermakers to have started all 11 games this season. Seven different players have started at least five games. The group of Hunter, Stefanovic, Newman, Gillis and Williams, though, has started the last four games.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Isaiah Thompson So. 6-1 6.2 Zionsville, Ind.
G Jaden Ivey Fr. 6-4 6.5 South Bend, Ind.
C Zach Edey Fr. 7-4 9.3 Toronto
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and former Illini Stephen Bardo (analysis) will have the call on BTN.
Series: Purdue leads 102-89.
Last: Illinois won 79-62 on Jan. 21, 2020, in West Lafayette, Ind.
FYI: Last season’s pair of victories against Purdue snapped a four-game losing streak, with the road win a first for Illinois since the 2008-09 season. That game also came during the last Illini winning streak in the series with a Big Ten tournament victory in 2008 and then a pair of wins the following season. The final game in that three-game Illinois winning streak was a 66-48 home win driven by Mike Davis’ 14 points leading a balanced offense with six players scoring at least eight points.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s
storylines
Welcoming in the new year
Giorgi Bezhanishvili was the lone Illinois player made available for Friday’s pre-practice Zoom with local media. Before the junior forward answered any questions, he had a message for, well, whoever might wind up hearing it. “I just want to say Happy New Year to everybody,” Bezhanishvili said. “I really hope this will be a better year than 2020 when 2020 has been really rough for everybody I feel like. So I just want to wish everybody — all you guys and all you guys’ families and just everybody who listens to this — just the best. Wish them health most importantly. Let’s have a great year.” Talk about brining in the new year with some energy. Bezhanishvili is the energy guy on the Illini roster, but the 6-foot-9 forward also developed a different perspective after isolating alone on campus for months this spring and early parts of the summer because of the COVID-19 pandemic. “I learned how to be happy because happiness is within us,” he said.
Roles STARTING TO FIRM UP FOR ILLINI
Illinois coach Brad Underwood likes where his team is at rotation-wise through 10 games. Players are finding their roles and understanding their fit, and Underwood sees the team in a better place in that regard now compared to the same time last season. That said, there’s work still to be done. “A guy like Coleman Hawkins has had a great week of practice,” Underwood said of the Illini freshman forward. Same for Illinois sophomore center Jermaine Hamlin. “Hamlin has had, back to back, his two best practices,” Underwood said of the 6-foot-10 Lincoln native. “That’s exciting. As those guys continue to work toward earning minutes, we can still keep growing our bench, growing our identity and understanding what those roles may be.”
New year, but it’s still the same Purdue
Just because Matt Haarms opted to use his final year of eligibility at BYU didn’t mean Purdue was going to shift from what has been its calling card the last several years under veteran coach Matt Painter. Lose one 7-footer? Replace him with another. That’s what Painter did bringing in 7-foot-4 freshman Zach Edey to pair with 6-10 Trevion Williams for that now typical Boilermakers’ center rotation. “They’re still very, very post dominant,” Underwood said. “I think they were going to be that way regardless of who was there. That’s been kind of the staple of what Matt has done in my time in the league. Then he’s surrounded them with very, very good perimeter play. They shoot a lot of threes, and they’re very, very capable of getting on big runs by doing that.”
Prediction
No. 15 Illinois 83, Purdue 71
How the Illini return to the court after a lighter week will be important. They’ve managed to contend with flat starts in each of the last two games (both wins), but nothing is guaranteed in the Big Ten this season. Just ask Michigan State, Indiana and Ohio State after playing Northwestern last month. Let Purdue get rolling early, and the Boilermakers might be thinking upset. An upset that can’t happen with a trip to No. 19 Northwestern looming for the 15th-ranked Illini next Thursday night. (N-G prediction record — 7-3).
{p class=”card-about”}Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).