Lineups
Illinois (7-3)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 11.6 Wellington, Fla.
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 16.7 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 3.5 Peoria
F Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 8.4 Sacramento, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn Jr. 7-0 21.4 Kingston, Jamaica
➜ FYI: Jacob Grandison has played arguably his best three-game stretch for Illinois in Big Ten wins against Rutgers and Iowa and last Saturday’s loss to Arizona. The former Holy Cross standout is averaging 17 points, four rebounds and two assists during that span while also shooting 47 percent overall, 43 percent from three-point range and 83 percent at the free-throw line.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F Jacob Grandison Gr. 6-6 12.7 Oakland, Calif.
G Luke Goode Fr. 6-7 3.0 Fort Wayne, Ind.
F Omar Payne Jr. 6-10 1.8 Kissimmee, Fla.
St. Francis (4-5)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Ramiir Dixon-Conover R-Sr. 6-3 14.4 Newark, N.J.
G Ronell Giles Jr. So. 6-4 13.3 Brandywine, Md.
G/F Maxwell Land So. 6-4 9.4 Cincinnati, Ohio
F Myles Thompson Sr. 6-6 11.3 Camden, N.J.
F Mark Flagg R-Sr. 6-9 5.5 Fairless Hills, Pa.
➜ FYI: Josh Cohen has mostly come off the bench for St. Francis with just two starts in nine games, but he’s productive in that role for the Red Flash. Cohen ranks first nationally in offensive rating — a measure of personal offensive efficiency — at 151.3 ahead of notable players like Utah State’s Justin Bean (144.0), Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe (141.8) and Kansas’ Ochai Agbaji (140.3).
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F Josh Cohen R-So. 6-10 13.3 Lincroft, N.J.
F Marlon Hargis Sr. 6-7 6.6 Mays Landing, N.J.
G Zahree Harrison So. 6-0 2.1 West Philadelphia, Pa.
Details
➜ Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
➜ Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
➜ TV: Chris Vosters (play-by-play) and former Illini Trent Meacham (analysis) have the call on BTN.
➜ Series: First meeting.
➜ FYI: Illinois doesn’t have much of a history with teams from the Northeast Conference, of which St. Francis (Pa.) has been a member since the conference first organized in 1981. The Red Flash are one of five original members still in the NEC along with Fairleigh Dickinson, Long Island, St. Francis (N.Y.) and Wagner. The Illini have only played Long Island, St. Francis (N.Y.) and Fairleigh Dickinson and are 3-0 all-time against NEC teams.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
‘Brad Underwood practices’
Illinois coach Brad Underwood made it clear following last Saturday’s 83-79 loss to Arizona he wanted to use his team’s practice time this week — around finals, of course — to get after it. Really grind out some work on the Ubben Basketball Complex and State Farm Center courts. Underwood apparently accomplished what he was seeking. “We’ve been having our Brad Underwood practices to get us ready, get us tough for the rest of the season,” Illinois wing Jacob Grandison said Friday. “Just working hard — a lot of defense. Toughness drills. Physical. Going all out competing for a couple hours.” Alfonso Plummer was succinct in describing an Underwood practice. “It’s a hard practice,” the Illini guard said. “I feel like those practices, we need them to stand tall and get better.”
Three-point barrage continues for Illini
The trio of Trent Frazier, Grandison and Plummer made 16 of 34 three-pointers against Arizona. That 47.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc kept the Illini in the game. It’s also been a trend since Plummer rediscovered his shooting stroke Thanksgiving week at the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City, Mo. After going 3 of 22 from three-point range against Cincinnati, the Illini have made double-digit three-pointers in five of six games and are shooting 42.2 percent from deep in that stretch. Underwood is quick to credit Kofi Cockburn for the turnaround. “Kofi demands a ton of attention,” Underwood said of the 7-foot Illini center. “We’re going to try to keep driving that ball to the paint through catches, drives, post-ups and be able to spray out accordingly. This is a team that if you give us catch-and-shoot threes we’ve got a really good chance to make them.”
Bounce back down low
Cockburn had his least efficient game of the season against Arizona. The Illinois junior center might have finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds for a fifth double-double in seven games this season, but Cockburn also shot a season-worst 5 of 15 from the field. Arizona’s Christian Koloko and Oumar Ballo gave him trouble in the post. Underwood said Cockburn has great a good week of practice in response. “We’re running a lot more sets to Kofi,” Underwood said. “The one thing (Cockburn) understood is he got tired. His conditioning has got to be of the utmost importance. You can never be in good enough shape. I think when Kofi gets tired, he gets upright, and that allowed Koloko to block a shot or two.”
The N-G’s pick
Illinois 88, St. Francis 69
We’ll see what a week’s worth of “Brad Underwood practices” can do for the Illini. Whether they’ll have the toughness Underwood wants when it comes to getting stops defensively and hanging on to the ball offensively. Both were in limited supply during the loss to Arizona. An emphasis on that this week heading into Saturday’s game against St. Francis should probably create some issues for the Red Flash. (N-G prediction record — 7-3)