Lineups
Illinois (8-3)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 11.3 Wellington, Fla.
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 16.9 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 3.6 Peoria
F Jacob Grandison Gr. 6-6 13.2 Oakland, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn Jr. 7-0 21.4 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Plummer is one of just four Illini to have played in all 11 games this year with injuries and illness ripping through the program during the first month of the season, and Cockburn missing the first three games because of suspension. The other three are Williams, sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins and junior center Omar Payne. Grandison and redshirt sophomore forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk add two more that have played double-digit games.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 8.4 Sacramento, Calif.
G Luke Goode Fr. 6-7 3.3 Fort Wayne, Ind.
F Ben Bosmans-Verdonk R-So. 6-8 2.1 Lommel, Belgium
Missouri (6-5)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Anton Brookshire Fr. 6-1 1.8 Springfield, Mo.
G DaJuan Gordon Jr. 6-3 8.3 Chicago
G Javon Pickett Sr. 6-5 9.5 Belleville
F Kobe Brown Jr. 6-8 15.0 Huntsville, Ala.
F Trevon Brazile Fr. 6-9 4.7 Springfield, Mo.
FYI: The machinations of the transfer portal this offseason essentially delivered a trade between Missouri and Kansas State, with Mark Smith leaving the Tigers to use his bonus season of eligibility in Manhattan, Kan., and Gordon making the move from the Wildcats to play in Columbia, Mo. Both were News-Gazette All-State First Team selections. Smith, of course, was the 2017 N-G All-State Player of the Year, and Gordon got his honors after averaging 17.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and two assists for Class 4A third-place state finishers Curie in 2019.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Amari Davis Jr. 6-2 11.2 Trotwood, Ohio
F Ronnie DeGray So. 6-6 8.8 Parker, Colo.
G Jarron Coleman R-Jr. 6-5 7.6 Indianapolis
Details
Site: Enterprise Center (22,000); St. Louis.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Nate Mast (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play), former Illini Stephen Bardo (analysis) and Andy Katz (sideline reports) have the call on BTN.
Series: Illinois leads 32-19.
Last meeting: Missouri won 81-78 on Dec. 12, 2020, in Columbia, Mo.
FYI: The series with Missouri dates back to the early 1930s and began with four consecutive Illinois victories between 1932-43. The Illini’s series advantage also extends to Braggin’ Rights, which began in 1980 and was held in St. Louis every season before the COVID-19 pandemic forced a campus site and coin flip win for Missouri to designate the home team in 2020. Illinois holds a 25-15 all-time lead in Braggin’ Rights games, but the Tigers have won the last three.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
No status change for Curbelo
Andre Curbelo watched the final segment of Illinois’ late Tuesday afternoon practice at the Enterprise Center in St. Louis from the bench. Then the sophomore point guard grabbed a ball, climbed the steps halfway up the lower ball and threw lobs to freshman RJ Melendez for some highlight reel-worthy dunks as Illini coach Brad Underwood and a few players finished their media obligations. Curbelo launched a couple shots, worked on his soccer footwork briefly and threw down one easy dunk before Illinois left the arena to give way to Missouri’s practice. That was as active as Curbelo will be in St. Louis, though, as he remains sidelined with an undisclosed ailment. The answer to what’s become the obligatory question to Underwood about Curbelo’s status remained the same. It was a “no” to any status change for the Vega Baja, Puerto Rico, native. “He’s progressing,” Underwood said. “He is getting better. It’s not just ‘no.’ He is improving, but his status has not changed.”
Scouting report for the Tigers
Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin understands the challenge his team will face Wednesday night in St. Louis. Teams have had to pick their poison against what Illinois can do offensively, and neither option is all that palatable. Single cover Kofi Cockburn, and the 7-foot, 285-pound Illini center will probably get whatever he wants in the post. Double the preseason All-American big man, and somebody will be open on the perimeter. Which has been not ideal for opposing teams if that somebody is Alfonso Plummer, Jacob Grandison or Trent Frazier. “When you have that kind of combination, it’s tough to defend,” Martin said. “We’ll game plan for that. They make shots, they make plays and they’ve got experience. Trent is one of the most experienced guards in the country that can facilitate, but also score the ball.”
Promoting better ball security
Illinois’ 106-48 victory against St. Francis (Pa.) marked the first game all season the Illini committed fewer than 10 turnovers with just nine. Turnovers have been an issue for Illinois this year — particularly as injury and illness impacted the backcourt. There were times the Illini played without any of its top three point guards, and Frazier is the only one available with Curbelo still sidelined and Austin Hutcherson out for the season with a sports hernia.“It’s something we’ve obviously got to be concerned about,” Underwood said. “It’s the one thing that’s hurting our defense more than anything. I love where our numbers are at defensively, but it’s hard to control the run-out turnovers, the pick sixes if you want to give it a name. Those are the things — somebody just taking our ball — and it cost us the Arizona game and cost us the Marquette game. We’re sitting here, realistically, maybe with one loss because we were obviously very disjointed against Cincinnati.It’s something we’ve got to control as we move forward into Big Ten play.”
The N-G’s Pick
Illinois 83, Missouri 69
Missouri isn’t even the best team in its own state this season, with Missouri State currently holding those honors. So a fourth straight Braggin’ Rights loss would cut even deeper for Illinois. The advantages, of course, stack in favor of the Illini. That starts with experience and cohesion. This year’s Missouri roster is a rebuilt one, with Javon Pickett and Kobe Brown the only players of note with Braggin’ Rights experience. Then there’s the fact the Tigers will struggle to match up with Cockburn, and Plummer and Grandison are on a combined three-point heater. It’s not a “must-win” game for Illinois by definition, but it certainly falls in the “can’t-lose” category. (N-G prediction record — 8-3)