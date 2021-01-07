Lineups
No. 12 Illinois (8-3, 4-1 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 8.6 Wellington, Fla.
G Adam Miller Fr. 6-3 8.9 Peoria
G Ayo Dosunmu Jr. 6-5 23.0 Chicago
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 7.1 Peoria
C Kofi Cockburn So. 7-0 16.9 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Cockburn’s 14-point, 10-rebound double-double in Illinois’ win against Purdue was his seventh of the season. That still has him in a three-way for second behind Chattanooga’s Malachi Smith. The interesting aspect about the top four is that Cockburn towers above the 6-foot-4 Smith, 6-5 Terry Taylor (Austin Peay) and 6-3 Jordan Goodwin (Saint Louis). Also notable is the fact Goodwin, a Belleville Althoff product, was the 2016 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year, and Smith, a Belleville West graduate, was a Special Mention 50 pick in 2018.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo Fr. 6-1 9.7 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili Jr. 6-9 6.5 Rustavi, Georgia
F Coleman Hawkins Fr. 6-10 1.2 Sacramento, Calif.
Northwestern (6-3, 3-2)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Boo Buie So. 6-2 14.5 Albany, N.Y.
G Chase Audige R-So. 6-4 13.8 Coram, N.Y.
F Miller Kopp Jr. 6-7 13.8 Houston
F Robbie Beran So. 6-9 7.5 Richmond, Va.
F Pete Nance Jr. 6-10 10.7 Akron, Ohio
FYI: The Wildcats (40 percent) are nearly as good a three-point shooting team as the Illini (41.8 percent). Buie has cooled off in the last two games after shooting 50 percent through the first seven, but Kopp is still going strong at 54.3 percent. That’s good for 13th nationally among players with at least 20 attempts on the season and at least two per game.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Ty Berry Fr. 6-3 9.2 Newton, Kan.
G Anthony Gaines R-Jr. 6-4 4.2 Kingston, N.Y.
F Ryan Young R-So. 6-10 9.0 Stewartsville, N.J.
Details
Site: Welsh-Ryan Arena (7,039); Evanston.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Brian Butch (analysis) will have the call on BTN.
Series: Illinois leads 138-42.
Last meeting: Illinois won 74-66 on Feb. 27, 2020, in Evanston.
FYI: The Illini’s four-game winning streak isn’t much compared to some of the longer stretches of Illinois dominance in the history of the series — like the 16-game streaks from 1947-55 and 1984-91 — but it is the best run by either team when the “rivalry” tightened up in the last decade. Illinois’ major advantage in the nearly 113-year history of the series stands at just 11-8 since 2010.
Beat writer
Scott Richey’s storylines
Nothing but NET for Illini
The first NET rankings of the 2020-21 season were released Monday. Illinois opened at No. 4 and has slipped just one spot to No. 5, flip-flopping with unbeaten Michigan. Those rankings will continue to fluctuate through the end of the season, but Illini coach Brad Underwood, who pays attention to the NET because it’s a factor in the NCAA tournament selection committee’s decisions, was happy with where his team fell. “It rewarded us for our strength of schedule,” Underwood said. “If Duke moves up, then it becomes potentially even higher. I like where we’re at there. I’d rather be there than just about any place else. There’s only (four) other spots I’d rather be.”
Something to look forward to
Monday’s announcement that the entire 2021 NCAA tournament would be held in the state of Indiana — including multiple venues the Illini are quite familiar with — didn’t escape Ayo Dosunmu’s notice. The Illinois junior guard was just glad to hear there’s a date for the tournament after last year’s 68-team event was canceled as the COVID-19 pandemic took hold in the U.S. “It actually gives me more motivation to try and finish this season off as strong as possible,” Dosunmu said. “Enjoy these days — not look ahead — knowing we have an NCAA tournament and we know where it’s going to be at. As a competitor, it’s my dream to play in the NCAA tournament. That was definitely exciting to hear.”
Coin flip to determine bench rotation?
Jacob Grandison got essentially all of the “eighth man in the rotation” minutes in Illinois’ win against Penn State, with Coleman Hawkins appearing only in the closing seconds. Grandison’s role shrank the next game against Indiana, and Hawkins didn’t play. Then those roles were reversed against Purdue. So what should be expected Thursday against Northwestern? “I think I’m just going to flip a coin and see which one I like — heads will be Coleman, tails will be Jake,” Underwood joked. The reality is their roles are changing at least a little bit. Grandison is practicing more at the 3, while Hawkins gets his reps at the 4. “One of the things we’re really contemplating is Jake gives us some nice luxury being able to slid over at the 3,” Underwood said. “Coleman’s a little more comfortable at the 4. We had to sort through that a little bit, his comfort zone. Coleman will eventually play a lot of small forward for us at different times.”
Prediction
No. 12 Illinois 84, Northwestern 77
Northwestern is undoubtedly better at home. That’s where the Wildcats picked up their big wins against Michigan State and Ohio State, and then they got rolled a bit on the road in losses at Iowa and Michigan. Northwestern isn’t unbeatable at home, though. Just ask Pittsburgh. And Illinois has shown it can win on the road in the Big Ten. The bottom line is the Illini’s 1-2 punch of Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn will, again, just be too much. (N-G prediction record — 8-3).