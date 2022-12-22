Lineups
No. 16 Illinois (8-3)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Skyy Clark Fr. 6-3 8.0 Los Angeles
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 17.8 Chicago
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 8.1 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 9.2 Austin, Texas
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 9.5 Sacramento, Calif.
➜ FYI: Hawkins is the only player on the Illinois roster that played notable minutes in last year’s Braggin’ Rights game, putting up five points, four rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes off the bench. Melendez played nine minutes and had two points and two rebounds.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 8.9 Norfolk, Va.
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 4.0 Canton, Ohio
F Dain Dainja R-So. 6-9 9.8 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
Missouri (10-1)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Nick Honor Gr. 5-10 11.1 Orlando, Fla.
G D’Moi Hodge Gr. 6-4 16.4 Tortola, British V. Islands
G DeAndre Gholston Gr. 6-5 10.0 Gary, Ind.
F Noah Carter Sr. 6-6 11.6 Dubuque, Iowa
G/F Kobe Brown Sr. 6-8 12.9 Huntsville, Ala.
➜ FYI: Whether Missouri guard Isiaih Mosley will play is unclear. The Columbia, Mo., native transferred back home ahead of the 2022-23 season after starring at Missouri State, but what’s been reported as a personal issue has seen him in and out of the Tigers’ rotation. Mosley was one of the top scorers in the country last season at Missouri State, but he’s putting up just 7.9 points per game in eight games this year.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Sean East II Sr. 6-3 8.4 Louisville, Ky.
G Tre Gomillion Gr. 6-4 5.4 Augusta, Ga.
F Aidan Shaw Fr. 6-8 4.1 Overland Park, Kan.
Details
➜ Site: Enterprise Center (22,000); St. Louis.
➜ Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
➜ TV: Tom Hart (play-by-play) and Jon Sundvold (analysis) will have the call on SEC Network.
➜ Series history: Illinois leads 33-19.
➜ Last meeting: Illinois won 88-63 on Dec. 22, 2021, in St. Louis.
➜ FYI: Last year’s Illini win snapped a three-game Missouri winning streak. The Braggin’ Rights series has been mostly streaks by one team or another. Illinois had won five straight before Missouri went on its streak, and the Tigers had won four in a row before that. The Illini hold the longest win streak with nine victories from 2000-08.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Simple fixes could help Illinois offense
Illinois heads into Braggin’ Rights with an offense that’s stagnated some in the last couple games. Particularly that second-half stretch against Alabama A&M, in which the Illini were on the wrong end of a 16-0 run. Brad Underwood knocked the dust off his spread offense ahead of that game, but there are other fixes the Illinois coach sees that could help. Like not jumping off one foot, which led to four charges and six blocked shots against Alabama A&M.
“We want to crease the paint,” Underwood said. “We want to touch the paint. Last year, we did that with post entries with (Kofi Cockburn). This year, we’re trying to get the ball in there off the bounce. One of the big adjustments you have to make is you can’t one-foot jump. You have to come to a two-foot stop and play under control. ... ... We did a good enough job getting to where we needed to get to. We just didn’t do a good enough job executing.”
Melendez still sore, but ready to play
RJ Melendez got his legs taken out from under him trying to block a shot in Illinois’ Dec. 10 loss to Penn State. The sophomore guard landed squarely on his right shoulder and then hit his head on the court, opening up a cut above his right eye.
“I had no idea,” Melendez said about the extent of his injury. “I just remember getting up and hearing Coach Brad say, ‘Get up and run back.’ I wasn’t worried about what happened to me.”
Melendez’s shoulder has proven to be the more troublesome aspect of the fall. There was no specific injury other than a contusion, but he missed a couple days of practice before the Alabama A&M game and was held out of the starting lineup. Melendez said he’s still dealing with some pain and soreness, but it hasn’t sidelined him this week leading into Braggin’ Rights.
“He’s been in practice,” Underwood said. “To say he’s pain free is not the case yet, but there’s nothing structurally wrong with it. The MRI is clean. It’s going to be something he’ll have to continue to play through.”
Rodgers continuing to adjust
Skyy Clark has carved out his role as Illinois’ starting point guard. Jayden Epps has emerged as a scoring option off the bench. Sencire Harris has been the spark of energy defensively for the Illini. Fellow freshman Ty Rodgers is still figuring out where he fits with this Illinois team. He has athleticism, length and toughness Underwood wants to utilize. It just hasn’t come in a consistent role yet.
“He’s going to be really, really good,” Underwood said. “There’s always the struggles of finding out what you can and can’t do. Then there’s always the factors that come in once games start — how you get scouted and how people play you. He’s a perfectionist, and it’s an imperfect game. You can’t dwell on that stuff.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
No. 16 Illinois 85, Missouri 79
The overall talent advantage? It likely belongs to the Illini. But Missouri is old. First-year coach Dennis Gates built a brand-new roster on which it seems the minimum requirement was four years of college experience. They might not have played together before this year, but they’ve played a lot of college basketball. Illinois can make it back-to-back Braggin’ Rights wins, but that will only come by playing as mistake-free basketball as possible. (N-G prediction record — 6-5).