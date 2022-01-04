Lineups
Illinois (9-3, 2-0 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 11.7 Wellington, Fla.
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 17.3 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 3.6 Peoria
F Jacob Grandison Gr. 6-6 12.8 Oakland, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn Jr. 7-0 21.8 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Cockburn remains the only player nationally to rank in the top 10 in both scoring and rebounding. He’s fourth in scoring trailing Iowa’s Keegan Murray (23.7 points), Detroit’s Antoine Davis (22.2 points) and Liberty’s Darius McGhee (21.9 points). He’s third in rebounding at 12.1 per game behind only Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe (15.2) and Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq (13.6).
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 8.1 Sacramento, Calif.
G Brandin Podziemski Fr. 6-5 2.1 Muskego, Wis.
G Luke Goode Fr. 6-7 3.3 Fort Wayne, Ind.
Minnesota (10-1, 1-1 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Payton Willis Sr. 6-4 16.3 Fayetteville, Ark.
G E.J. Stephens Sr. 6-3 11.0 Plantation, Fla.
G Luke Loewe Sr. 6-4 7.7 Fond Du Lac, Wis.
F Jamison Battle So. 6-7 18.9 Robbinsdale, Minn.
F Eric Curry R-Sr. 6-9 8.1 Memphis, Tenn.
FYI: Willis is faring better for the Gophers in his second go-around. The boomerang transfer is back with the program after spending the 2020-21 season at College of Charleston. Willis sat out the 2018-19 season at Minnesota after transferring from Vanderbilt and then averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds for the Gophers in 2019-20.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Sean Sutherlin Sr. 6-5 8.6 New Brighton, Minn.
F/C Charlie Daniels Sr. 6-9 1.3 Jacksonville, Fla.
G Abdoulaye Thiam Fr. 6-3 1.0 Orlando, Fla.
Details
Site: Williams Arena (14,625); Minneapolis.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Cory Provus (play-by-play) and former Illini Stephen Bardo (analysis) have the call on Fox Sports 1.
Series: Illinois leads 126-68.
Last meeting: Illinois won 94-63 in Minneapolis on Feb. 20, 2021.
FYI: Kofi Cockburn abused the Gophers for 33 points and 13 rebounds in a 92-65 Illini victory Champaign in mid-December. The follow-up win in Minneapolis was the Gophers’ third-largest loss in Williams Arena history and came via Ayo Dosunmu’s second triple-double of the year with 19 points, 10 assists and 10 rebounds.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Protocols get test in trip to Minneapolis
Illinois’ return from COVID-19 pause will double as its return to Big Ten play and triple as its first road trip after the ongoing pandemic basically shut down the program for all of last week with 10 players testing positive. That experience after going through the entirety of the 2020-21 season without going on pause has the Illini focusing on mitigation measures. “We’re definitely all masked up in our building,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “We’re very conscientious of how we travel and wearing masks and understanding we’re getting in airplanes and getting on buses. You can’t just do it at home. Not everybody is doing the same thing. We’ve got teams around the country that aren’t testing, and there are still a lot of games going on. What you do at home can’t be something you just do at home. When you go on the road and compete, we’re still exposed to all those things on the road, as well.”
Illini relying on Frazier’s experience
Trent Frazier has seen it all in his time at Illinois, with his final two seasons affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Frazier’s approach to handling everything thrown at him this season, which included a shoulder injury, a knee injury and now a pandemic pause for the team, has been to simply go about his business per usual when possible. “Being a fifth-year guy, I’ve kind of learned the game of college basketball,” Frazier said. “I know the Xs and Os. I have a lot of experience. With the past three months, we’ve had a lot of distractions and situations we were dealing with, but I had to go out there and continue to take my game to another level.”
Rebuilt roster in full effect for Gophers
First-year Minnesota coach Ben Johnson went to the transfer portal to build his 2021-22 roster, adding 10 players. That includes four starters in boomerang transfer Payton Willis (College of Charleston/Minnesota/Vanderbilt), E.J. Stephens (Lafayette), Luke Loewe (William & Mary) and Jamison Battle (George Washington). The Gophers’ bench also includes Joey Kern (Johns Hopkins), Charlie Daniels (Stephen F. Austin), Danny Ogele (Mercyhurst/Navy), Sean Sutherlin (New Hampshire), Will Ramberg (McGill) and Parker Fox (Northern State), who is out for the season with a torn ACL and meniscus. Underwood appreciates what Johnson has done with his program in under a year’s time. “I’ve got a lot of respect with the way they put that team together because they’ve done it with old guys,” Underwood said. “They have been extremely surprising, I think to everybody, in terms of the road wins early. They’ve got three Power Five road wins. They’ve done it with great offense and the ability to never turn the ball over, and they’ve guarded the three-point line extremely well as they move into conference play.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
Illinois 80, Minnesota 73
There’s really no telling how Tuesday night’s game will go down. Illinois hasn’t played since its 88-63 Braggin’ Rights blowout of Missouri on Dec. 22 and has put in essentially the bare minimum of practice after last week’s COVID-19 pause. The Gophers are in a similar boat, albeit with the pause, having also last played Dec. 22 in a home win against Green Bay. First team to shake off the accumulated rust wins. (N-G prediction record — 9-3)