Lineups
Illinois (10-3, 3-0 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 11.1 Wellington, Fla.
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 16.8 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 4.0 Peoria
F Jacob Grandison Gr. 6-6 12.7 Oakland, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn Jr. 7-0 22.5 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI:
- Tuesday night’s win at Minnesota marked just the second time this season Plummer failed to connect from three-point range. He was 0 of 3 against the Gophers after going 0 of 2 in mid-November in the loss at Marquette.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 7.9 Sacramento, Calif.
G Brandin Podziemski Fr. 6-5 2.1 Muskego, Wis.
F Omar Payne Jr. 6-10 1.4 Kissimmee, Fla.
Maryland (8-5, 0-2 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Eric Ayala Sr. 6-5 15.2 Wilmington, Del.
G Fatts Russell Gr. 5-11 12.6 Philadelphia
G Hakim Hart Jr. 6-8 9.5 Philadelphia
F Donta Scott Jr. 6-8 11.3 Philadelphia
C Qudus Wahab Jr. 6-11 10.1 Lagos, Nigeria
FYI: The Terrapins addressed two of their more significant roster holes from 2020-21
The Terrapins addressed two of their more significant roster holes from 2020-21 — backcourt help for Ayala and anyone to play center effectively — in the transfer portal in adding Russell (Rhode Island) and Wahab (Georgetown). Russell has given Maryland a second playmaker, but Wahab hasn't quite matched his production with the Hoyas.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Xavier Green Gr. 6-6 1.2 Williamsburg, Va.
F Julian Reese Fr. 6-9 6.8 Baltimore
G Ian Martinez So. 6-3 3.3 Heredia, Costa Rica
Details
Site:
State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas
(analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Brian Custer (play-by-play) and Jon Crispin
(analysis) have the call on ESPN2.
Series:
Maryland leads 12-6.
Last meeting:
Maryland won 66-63 on Jan. 10, 2021, in Champaign.
FYI: The Terrapins have won the last three games in the series — twice in Champaign and once in College Park, Md. — but all the games have been close with an average margin of victory of just 4.3 points. Illinois’ last win in the series came on a neutral court, with the Illini collecting a 78-67 victory on Jan. 26, 2019, in New York City. Ayo Dosunmu scored a game-high 20 points to lead Illinois.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Crashing the boards with regularity
Illinois had a rather significant rebounding advantage in Tuesday night’s 76-53 win against Minnesota at historic Williams Arena. Significant as in the Illini doubled up the Gophers with 52 rebounds to their 26. While Kofi Cockburn was the only Illinois player in double digits with 10 rebounds, Coleman Hawkins had eight off the bench, Jacob Grandison chipped in six and Alfonso Plummer and Da’Monte Williams had five apiece. “I think, in all fairness, one of the things that (Minnesota coach Ben Johnson) is doing is he knows they don’t have a really deep team, so they’re not going to the offensive boards,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “They’re selling out that consideration for great transitions. They’re controlling the possessions that way. It’s a big number, and I think it’s such a big number because we forced them into some tough shots. Sometimes that happens, and I wouldn’t make too big a deal about it. I like the number for us, but I think it had a lot to do with the way they were playing. We’ll take it.”
Seeing double: Cockburn chasing record
Cockburn’s 10 rebounds gave the 7-foot, 285-pound center his sixth straight double-double, eighth this season overall and 36th for his career. That means the Illinois junior is now tied for fourth place in program history with Don Freeman (an Illini Hall of Famer). Next up to catch is Dave Downey (39), Nick Weatherspoon (40) and program record holder Skip Thoren (41). Should Cockburn surpass all three, it will be a legitimate record given he’s in his third season and they all could only play three. The points will almost assuredly come from Cockburn to keep up that end of the double-double streak given he’s hit double figures in 25 straight games and in 63 of the 71 in his career. “Rebounding is a priority for me,” Cockburn said. “I’m 7 feet. I make sure I stay on the glass and make sure I help my guys out. Guys in the Big Ten crash the glass hard. Those are game-changing points. If you get those rebounds, you can push (the ball offensively).”
How will one-day prep look?
Playing at Minnesota on Tuesday night because of the Illini’s COVID-19 pause last week meant Illinois created a short turnaround for its game with Maryland. The one-day prep for the Terrapins, though, is good practice for the NCAA tournament. At least in this case the Illini coaching staff could start a game plan for Maryland ahead of time. Illinois hurried out of Minneapolis on Tuesday night with the intention of getting home as soon as possible and squeezing in some necessary sleep. “A lot of these games come down to the same things — ball screens, talking, rebounding,” Grandison said. “The most important thing is hydration, rest and nutrition.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
Illinois 82, Maryland 71
This is the game that could (or really should) get Illinois back into the Associated Press Top 25. With a win, of course. The Illini have been hanging around outside the top 25 the last several weeks, including the last two polls as nominally the No. 26 team in the nation. Following up Tuesday’s win at Minnesota with a home win against Maryland should provide the necessary bump. The way Illinois played — at both ends of the court — after a 13-day layoff in drubbing the Gophers by 23 creates the expectation for that all to transpire. (N-G prediction record — 10-3)