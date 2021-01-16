Lineups
No. 14 Illinois (9-4, 5-2 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 8.4 Wellington, Fla.
G Adam Miller Fr. 6-3 9.3 Peoria
G Ayo Dosunmu Jr. 6-5 22.4 Chicago
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 6.5 Peoria
C Kofi Cockburn So. 7-0 17.3 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Backup point guard Andre Curbelo is one of just seven freshmen nationally averaging at least nine points, four assists and three rebounds. That group includes a potential No. 1 overall pick in Gonzaga point guard Jalen Suggs, another former Illini target in St. John’s Posh Alexander and Auburn’s Sharife Cooper now that he’s eligible.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo Fr. 6-1 9.3 Vega Baja, P.R.
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili Jr. 6-9 5.7 Rustavi, Georgia
F Jacob Grandison R-Jr. 6-6 2.4 Oakland, Calif.
No. 21 Ohio State (10-3, 4-3)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Duane Washington Jr. Jr. 6-3 15.7 Grand Rapids, Mich.
F Justice Sueing R-Jr. 6-7 10.8 Honolulu
F Justin Ahrens Jr. 6-6 5.8 Versailles, Ohio
F E.J. Liddell So. 6-7 13.3 Belleville
F Kyle Young Sr. 6-8 8.2 Canton, Ohio
FYI: Injuries to CJ Walker and Jimmy Sotos have left the Buckeyes thin at point guard. Thin enough where Sueing was nominally running the point in Ohio State’s 81-71 win against Northwestern on Wednesday night in Columbus, Ohio. Washington, however, led the Buckeyes with 23 points and six assists in that game.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Musa Jallow R-Jr. 6-5 4.6 Bloomington, Ind.
G Meechie Johnson Jr. Fr. 6-2 3.0 Cleveland
F Zed Key Fr. 6-8 6.9 Bay Shore, N.Y.
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Donny Marshall (analysis) will have the call on FOX.
Series: Illinois leads 106-79.
Last meeting: Ohio State won 71-63 on March 5, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio.
FYI: Illinois giving up a true home game to play Ohio State in Chicago during the 2018-19 season means the Illini and Buckeyes haven’t played in Champaign in just more than four years. That’s long enough ago that John Groce and Hoopeston native Thad Matta were the coaches. Long enough ago that the Illini trotted out a lineup featuring Malcolm Hill and Tracy Abrams in the 75-70 win, while the Buckeyes countered with guys like Keita Bates-Diop and Jae’Sean Tate.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Frazier, Williams should be good to go
Not playing at Nebraska on Wednesday night meant a little more time for Illinois guards Trent Frazier (left shoulder) and Da’Monte Williams (right ankle) to get healthy. While Williams has played through his injury this season in multiple games, Frazier was pulled in the second half of the Maryland game last Sunday night after trying to play with his. A bonus off day Monday helped — especially for Frazier. “He will be available,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “He practiced (Friday), so that’s a good thing. We obviously missed him for the majority of that (Maryland) game, but he’s back.”
Former teammates now foes in this matchup
Ohio State freshman forward Zed Key was one of the first people Illinois freshman guard Andre Curbelo met when he moved from Puerto Rico to New York to start high school. Curbelo and Key teamed up with both the New York Jayhawks on the adidas Gauntlet circuit and for four years at Long Island Lutheran (N.Y.). They’ll play against each other Saturday. “I’m going to be happy to see him again,” Curbelo said. “I haven’t seen him ever since we graduated. … Hopefully, we can chat a little bit. He’s like a brother to me. I have a lot of love for him and really proud of him, but I’m pretty sure he knows, too, that once we step on the court and the ref throws that ball up, he’s an enemy to me. A lot of love for him, but we’re going to go out there and compete.”
Get ready for a frontcourt battle to emerge
Ohio State is a bit like Maryland when it comes to a frontcourt that doesn’t match up from a size standpoint with Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn, who checks in at 7-foot and 285 pounds. The Buckeyes’ frontcourt features 6-7 forward E.J. Liddell and 6-8 forwards Kyle Young and Key. Three players, Underwood said, who can still cause problems for Cockburn and Illini junior forward Giorgi Bezhanishvili. “They’re elite at contesting at the rim,” Underwood said. “E.J. is a very quick jumper and a very explosive jumper. They do a great job of challenging at the rim with physical play without reaching. They just kind of jump and wall up. I expect that. Their two-point field-goal percentage defense is very, very good, and they do it with a physicality. They’re going to stick a knee right up Kofi’s butt and try to just wedge him out.”
Prediction | No. 14 Illinois 83, No. 21 Ohio State 78
While it would still just be a single game with more than half the Big Ten schedule to go, a loss to Ohio State would drop Illinois into the morass that is most of the conference with three or four losses. As in, before Saturday’s game, exactly half the league. Home-court advantage might not mean what it used to, but home teams are still winning at a fairly good clip in the Big Ten. The Illini are coming off a loss to Maryland at State Farm Center. Two in a week would be less than ideal. (N-G prediction record — 9-4).