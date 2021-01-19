Lineups
No. 22 Illinois (9-5, 5-3 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 8.4 Wellington, Fla.
G Adam Miller Fr. 6-3 9.6 Peoria
G Ayo Dosunmu Jr. 6-5 22.4 Chicago
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 6.2 Peoria
C Kofi Cockburn So. 7-0 17.1 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Dosunmu has scored in double figures in the last 29 games he’s played. He’s topped 20 points on 12 different occasions in that streak, including nine times this season alone. Dosunmu’s three 30-point (or better) performances this season are also the only three of his Illini career.
Off the bench
G Andre Curbelo Fr. 6-1 8.8 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili Jr. 6-9 5.9 Rustavi, Georgia
F Jacob Grandison R-Jr. 6-6 2.8 Oakland, Calif.
Penn State (3-5, 0-4 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jamari Wheeler Sr. 6-1 5.0 Live Oak, Fla.
G Myreon Jones Jr. 6-3 15.4 Birmingham, Ala.
G Izaiah Brockington Jr. 6-4 14.8 Philadelphia
F Seth Lundy So. 6-6 11.9 Paulsboro, N.J.
F John Harrar Sr. 6-9 7.9 Wallingford, Pa.
FYI: Wheeler is one of 11 players in the Big Ten averaging at least four assists this season. The Penn State point guard is playing at a new career-high level in that regard in 2020-21, handing out 4.1 assist per game. He’ll play against two guys also on that list Tuesday in Dosunmu (4.9 apg) and Curbelo (4.4 apg).
Off the bench
G Myles Dread Jr. 6-4 7.8 Detroit
G Sam Sessoms Jr. 6-0 11.5 Philadelphia
F Trent Buttrick Sr. 6-8 2.6 Bloomsburg, Pa.
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Robbie Hummel (analysis) will have the call on BTN.
Series: Illinois leads 30-19.
Last meeting: Illinois won 98-81 on Dec. 23, 2020, in State College, Pa.
FYI: Penn State has won its last three games against Illinois in Champaign. The Illini haven’t beaten the Nittany Lions at State Farm Center in just shy of six full years. That 60-58 victory on Jan. 31, 2015, came via a game-winning layup by Malcolm Hill with just 4 seconds to play and Penn State’s D.J. Newbill missing his attempt at the other end. Hill scored a game-high 27 points to lead Illinois, with Kendrick Nunn the only other Illini in double figures with 10 points.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Finding Cockburn early and often is priority for the Illini offensively
A key part of the Illinois offense is getting Kofi Cockburn post touches. For good reason. The 7-foot sophomore center is averaging 17.1 points on 70.8 percent shooting. The latter is good for third nationally behind Grand Canyon’s Asbjorn Midtgaard (73.1 percent) and Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson (71.3 percent). Cockburn’s success and efficiency, though, has drawn an increasing higher number of double and triple teams from opposing defenses.
“We’re doing a really good job in early offense of finding him,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “We’ve got to continue to move a lot of the pieces to make the tags hard. He’s just going to find tough sledding — as tough as can be as long as teams approach him that way. That’s the ultimate respect. There’s no greater compliment than to have multiple guys have to guard you.”
We meet again: How have Nittany Lions changed since first matchup?
Tuesday’s game with Penn State will be Illinois’ first repeat opponent this season. Normally, the Illini coaching staff likes to use an opponents’ last five games as it prepares its scouting report and gameplan. Enough could have changed since the first meeting where that game isn’t as schematically useful. This year’s different. Penn State has played just twice since that Dec. 23 game in State College, Pa., with a 2 1/2-week COVID-19 pause sidelining the Nittany Lions. That game, then, becomes a bit more instructive for the Illini ahead of Tuesday’s rematch. But not totally.
“They have shown a tendency to play a lot more zone,” Underwood said. “They have shown a tendency to double the post since our game. Those are two changes they have made, but it’s COVID, so when you don’t play for 2 1/2 weeks, you get a lot of practice time and can work on a lot of things.”
Revisiting Sueing vs. Miller from Saturday’s home loss to Ohio State
Time after Saturday’s game against Ohio State meant Underwood got the chance to take another look at the play late in that game between the Buckeyes’ Justice Sueing and Illini freshman guard Adam Miller that was reviewed for a possible Flagrant 1 foul on Sueing. The play stood as called — a common foul on Miller — despite Sueing’s shoulder making contact with Miller’s face.
“I could, but it doesn’t do any good,” Underwood said about rehashing that call. “It’s such a fine line between different officials and officiating crews and what deems contact and what deems not. To say that is a specific rule, a lot of times it can be a judgment. I know they all go against me. I know that.”
Prediction | No. 22 Illinois 85, Penn State 72
Not much has changed, at least for Penn State, since the two teams played last. The Nittany Lions’ COVID-19 pause took care of that with only an overtime loss at Indiana and Sunday’s loss at Purdue coming after they blew an early lead and lost by 17 to the Illini in late December. Penn State is winless in the Big Ten for a reason. It would be a trap game in any other situation for Illinois except the Illini have lost two straight at home and can’t afford another. But only Tuesday’s game will show if lessons were really learned after losing to Maryland and Ohio State. (N-G prediction record — 9-5).