Lineups
No. 19 Illinois (10-5, 6-3 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 8.7 Wellington, Fla.
G Adam Miller Fr. 6-3 9.6 Peoria
G Ayo Dosunmu Jr. 6-5 21.7 Chicago
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 6.0 Peoria
C Kofi Cockburn So. 7-0 17.4 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Six players nationwide have active streaks of at least 30 consecutive games with double-digit scoring. Dosunmu is on that list at No. 6 with 30, and Iowa center Luka Garza is third wth 39. Leading the way is Detroit’s Antoine Davis. The 6-foot-1 junior guard, who ranked in the top five in scoring nationally his first two seasons, has hit double figures in 72 straight games. That’s every game he’s played in his career with the Titans.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo Fr. 6-1 8.6 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili Jr. 6-9 5.9 Rustavi, Georgia
F Jacob Grandison R-Jr. 6-6 2.9 Oakland, Calif.
No. 7 Iowa (12-3, 6-2 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jordan Bohannon R-Sr. 6-1 9.8 Marion, Iowa
G CJ Fredrick R-So. 6-3 9.1 Cincinnati
G Connor McCaffery R-Jr. 6-5 3.3 Iowa City, Iowa
G Joe Wieskamp Jr. 6-6 14.5 Muscatine, Iowa
C Luka Garza Sr. 6-11 26.9 Washington, D.C.
FYI: Fredrick, who is day-to-day with a lower leg injury per Iowa coach Fran McCaffery, was held scoreless in Iowa’s 81-69 home loss to Indiana on Jan. 21. Fredrick’s scoring has wavered throughout the season, but he’s averaging just 4.8 points in his last five games, which is mostly buoyed by a 13-point effort against Northwestern on Jan. 17.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F Jack Nunge R-So. 6-11 7.0 Newburgh, Ind.
F Keegan Murray Fr. 6-8 6.7 Cedar Rapids, Iowa
F Patrick McCaffery R-Fr. 6-9 5.7 Iowa City, Iowa
Details
Site: State Farm Cente; Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and former Illini Stephen Bardo (analysis) will have the call on Fox Sports 1.
Series: Illinois leads 86-76.
Last meeting: Illinois won 78-66 on March 8, 2020, in Champaign.
FYI: Illinois and Iowa have played 13 times in series history with both teams ranked. It was a split last season, as both teams won at home, but the Illini have won five of the last seven dating back to the 1989 Final Four season (also a regular season series split).
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Snubbed? Frazier, Underwood sure thinks so
The Naismith Defensive Player of the Year midseason team was released Thursday. The list included the reigning award winner in Kansas guard Marcus Garrett, three players from Baylor (Jared Butler, Davion Mitchell and Mark Vital) along with Michigan guard Franz Wagner as the lone Big Ten representative among the 15 candidates. The list didn’t include Trent Frazier, and the Illinois guard tweeted, “Hahaha what a joke !! !! !!” with a graphic of the candidates in response. Illini coach Brad Underwood was a bit more verbose in his displeasure of Frazier’s lack of inclusion. “To say I’m angry would probably be the understatement,” Underwood said. “I don’t know what they look for. I know so many of those deals get based on a steals number or get based on a blocked shots number. I think anybody that’s faced Trent Frazier, coaches will know he is absolutely, probably if not the best, one of the best defenders and has taken a lot of guys out of a lot of things. It’s a travesty, in my opinion. I’m very, very frustrated for him, for our team and our program because we know how valuable he is on the defensive end. He’s a guy that takes charges, dives on the floor and always guards the other team’s best player and has really negated a lot of really, really good players. I’m not very happy with that.”
Close to scheduling a game in between, but no cigar
Friday’s game against Iowa will be Illinois’ first in 10 days. Not that the Illini didn’t try to find an opponent that fit COVID-19 testing protocols to fill that void in a self-imposed window that ran from last Friday through Tuesday. Trying to play this past weekend, though, was a bust for the Illini with most other conferences playing their leagues on those days. Illinois still searched. “We went through the cancellation list, the postponement list,” Underwood said. “We were close on a couple occasions, but it just didn’t work for whatever reasons. You factor so many people in from state health officials to athletic directors. You go right on down the list, and there’s a lot of reasons these games didn’t happen.”
Hawkeyes take a cue, too, in break from play
Iowa’s gap between games is nearly as long as Illinois. The Hawkeyes last played eight days ago — an 81-69 home loss to Indiana. The Illini have seen the film from that game and perhaps have taken a cue from the Hoosiers for their own matchup with Iowa. “The Big Ten, you never know what to expect,” Illinois sophomore center Kofi Cockburn said. “I feel like Indiana came out with a different mentality. They had lost a couple games before that, and they just came out with more hunger. They wanted it more, I feel like, the way they played physically and played defensively. “
Prediction | No. 19 Illinois 89, No. 7 Iowa 87
The gameday atmosphere won’t be the same as last March when a sellout crowd rocked State Farm Center in the 2019-20 regular season finale. No Orange Krush to troll Iowa coach Fran McCaffery. No raucous crowd of 15,544 to provide the energy. Friday’s game shouldn’t lose any heat, though. These two teams are on record as not liking each other. That should be enough to stoke the competitive fire. Not to mention they both haven’t played in quite some time. (N-G prediction record — 10-5).