Colin Likas’ storylines
Perrin making gains behind the scenes
Just a few days before Christmas, Brad Underwood’s program announced that French freshman forward Zacharie Perrin had been added to the Illini roster out of Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas.
It took some time for the 6-foot-10, 220-pound athlete to arrive in Champaign-Urbana — he initially signed with the Class of 2022 but eventually wound up at Sunrise — but he’s now putting in work with Illinois assistant coach Geoff Alexander and strength and conditioning coach Adam Fletcher.
When exactly Perrin gets to show the results of that work in a game setting remains to be seen.
“Zach’s probably getting pretty close,” Underwood said on Thursday. “You’ve got to understand, it’s not just him. It’s building the confidence and the trust of the four other guys he’s going to play with, and going out on the court and doing that.
“It just doesn’t happen overnight. Everybody thinks, ‘Oh, he shows up, he plays.’ That’s the next level. Here, it’s not that easy. He’s been very diligent with his work ethic, and he’s been gaining on this probably quicker than I thought.”
Melendez keeps earning playing time
Sophomore guard RJ Melendez has seen at least 20 minutes of playing time in all but five of Illinois’ first 16 games, making 11 starts and maxing out at 33 minutes in the Dec. 2 road loss versus Maryland.
But Tuesday night against Nebraska marked the first time since that game with the Terrapins that Melendez reached double figures in the scoring column, as he notched 10 points in 23 minutes against the Cornhuskers.
Underwood said Melendez is “good” on the health front after Melendez suffered a shoulder contusion last month against Alabama A&M.
“We put him in three or four actions to get his shots (against Nebraska),” Underwood said. “He’s been elite on (the defensive) end in the last three games. I told him, ‘The only way I’m not staying with you is if you quit shooting.’ ... He’s got the ability to elevate us to another level with his shooting.”
Like looking in a mirror for the Illini
Underwood was pleased with the way Illinois defended Nebraska in transition last Tuesday. But he knows the Illini’s effort in that facet will “severely be tested against Michigan State.”
“The (Tyson) Walker kid is elite in getting out on the run. ... A.J. Hoggard, the point guard, is an elite pitch-ahead guy. So you’ve got to be able to contain him, and (Joey) Hauser as a trailer is a very good shooter,” Underwood said. “We like to do the same thing. You have to be very conscious after every made basket.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
Illinois 68, Michigan State 65
As cliche as it sounds, the level of confidence with which Illinois is playing makes it possible for the Illini to win every game in which they play. There is a reason they knocked off then-No. 2 Texas before hitting a lull. Terrence Shannon Jr. and Coleman Hawkins will continue to star in a nailbiter. (N-G prediction record — 8-8)
Lineups
Illinois (11-5, 2-3 Big Ten)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 18.1 Chicago
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 4.0 Canton, Ohio
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 10.1 Austin, Texas
F Dain Dainja R-So. 6-9 9.8 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 10.1 Sacramento, Calif.
➜ FYI: Illinois launched a boatload of three-pointers in each matchup with Michigan State last season, finishing with 29 attempts in a win at State Farm Center and 27 tries in a victory at East Lansing. The result was a 30.4 percent success rate across the two games.
Off the benchP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 9.8 Norfolk, Va.
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 6.8 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Ty Rodgers Fr. 6-6 1.9 Saginaw, Mich.
Michigan State (12-4, 4-1 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Tyson Walker Sr. 6-1 13.9 Westbury, N.Y.
G Jaden Akins So. 6-4 8.4 Farmington, Mich.
G A.J. Hoggard Jr. 6-4 12.0 Coatesville, Pa.
F Joey Hauser Gr. 6-9 13.8 Stevens Point, Wis.
C Mady Sissoko Jr. 6-9 6.3 Bafoulabe, Mali
➜ FYI: Senior forward Malik Hall was a preseason All-Big Ten selection but did not play in eight games between Nov. 24 and Dec. 21 with a right foot injury. He’s come off the bench in each of the Spartans’ first three games of 2023, averaging 22.7 minutes and 9.3 points.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Pierre Brooks II So. 6-6 6.0 Detroit
F Malik Hall Sr. 6-8 10.9 Aurora
F Jaxon Kohler Fr. 6-9 3.3 American Fork, Utah
Details
➜ Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
➜ TV: Tim Brando (play-by-play) and Casey Jacobsen (analysis) will have the call on Fox Sports 1.
➜ Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
➜ Series history: Michigan State leads 64-62.
➜ Last meeting: No. 12 Illinois defeated No. 19 Michigan State 79-74 on Feb. 19, 2022, in East Lansing.
➜ FYI: Neither team has been able to rest easy in most of this series’ recent history. Across the last six Illinois-Michigan State games, dating back to 2019, the average margin of victory is fewer than seven points.