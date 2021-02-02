Lineups
No. 12 Illinois (11-5, 7-3 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 9.6 Wellington, Fla.
G Adam Miller Fr. 6-3 9.0 Peoria
G Ayo Dosunmu Jr. 6-5 21.9 Chicago
F Jacob Grandison R-Jr. 6-6 3.4 Oakland, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn So. 7-0 16.9 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Dosunmu (25 points) and Frazier (24) added a nice chunk to their career totals in Friday’s win against Iowa. Both are part of the select group of 1,000-point career scores in program history. Dosunmu joined that group this season and has already climbed to No. 25 on the all-time list with 1,291 points. Next up is Luther Head with 1,295 career points. Frazier isn’t far behind at No. 27 with 1,273 points.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo Fr. 6-1 8.6 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili Jr. 6-9 5.8 Rustavi, Georgia
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 5.6 Peoria
Indiana (9-7, 4-5)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Rob Phinisee Jr. 6-1 8.4 Lafayette, Ind.
G Armaan Franklin So. 6-4 12.7 Indianapolis
G Aljami Durham Sr. 6-4 10.8 Lilburn, Ga.
F Race Thompson R-Jr. 6-8 9.1 Plymouth, Minn.
F Trayce Jackson-Davis So. 6-9 20.6 Greenwood, Ind.
FYI: Jackson-Davis was named among the top-10 candidates for the Karl Malone Award last week. Interesting when you consider the award is given to the top power forward in the country and Jackson-Davis has lined up at center essentially the entire season. Other notable top-10 candidates included Gonzaga’s Drew Timme, Seton Hall’s Sandro Mamukelashvili, Stanford’s Oscar da Silva and Villanova’s Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Anthony Leal Fr. 6-5 2.1 Bloomington, Ind.
F Jerome Hunter R-So. 6-7 5.0 Pickerington, Ohio
G Khristian Lander Fr. 6-2 1.7 Evansville, Ind.
Details
Site: Assembly Hall; Bloomington, Ind.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Dave Flemming (play-by-play) and Dan Dakich (analysis) will have the call on ESPN.
Series: Indiana leads 93-89.
Last meeting: Illinois won 69-60 on Dec. 26, 2020.
FYI: The Illini are currently on a seven-game losing streak on the road at Indiana and haven’t won at the only Assembly Hall left in the Big Ten since the 2009-10 season. The average margin of defeat in those seven games is 14, which is heavily influenced by a 34-point loss in the 2015-16 season. The last Illinois win in Bloomington, Ind., was a 66-60 victory fueled by a 27-point, nine-rebound performance from Mike Tisdale.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Contrasting styles will be on full display Tuesday night
Indiana had just three offensive rebounds in its December loss at Illinois. It was the second lowest total for the Hoosiers in Big Ten play, and it was by design. Not sending players to the rim for offensive rebounds meant Indiana could send them back on defense. Trying to stifle Illinois’ transition offense was the objective. “I think that was our second lowest possession game of the year,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “They’ll work really hard to keep us out of transition. We had 28 points under 7 seconds against Iowa, 21 of those coming in the first half. That’s something not just Indiana, but a lot of teams, try to take away from us.”
Important change to starting lineup going well for Illini
Correlation doesn’t always mean causation, but Illinois is 2-0 with Jacob Grandison in the starting lineup. The redshirt junior wing found out he’d get his first career Illini start (he had 51 at Holy Cross) in a practice ahead of the Jan. 19 game against Penn State. Grandison has averaged seven points and seven rebounds in those two games and filled his role of “energy guy” to a T. “I don’t really think much into it,” Grandison said. “It’s not really about that for me or anyone on the team. We have one goal, which is to win. ... I was just given an opportunity and used it to do everything I can to help us win.”
Another element to watch: How Illini fare against Franklin
Illinois bottled up Indiana scoring leader Trayce Jackson-Davis in the team’s first meeting in late December. The Hoosiers’ forward struggled against the physical style of Illini center Kofi Cockburn and finished with 11 points on 3-of-13 shooting. Fellow Indiana sophomore Armaan Franklin was the guy for the Hoosiers in their 69-60 loss, setting a career-high with 23 points thanks in large part to knocking down 5 of 6 three-pointers. “It will be a group effort,” Underwood said about how Illinois would guard Franklin. “They’re doing a lot more with him. He’s handling the ball a lot more. They put him in a lot of ball screen actions. Before he was just in a lot of pindown actions to get shots. ... It will be a steady dose of all our perimeter guys guarding him at times. I know we have to do a better job on him than we did the first game.”
Prediction | No. 12 Illinois 73, Indiana 64
The Illini got back on track with wins against Penn State and Iowa after dropping two entirely winnable home games last month. Staying on track while holding on to that No. 2 spot in the Big Ten standings includes going into Indiana and winning for the first time in more than a decade. Ayo Dosunmu and Co. know what that’s like, having snapped similar lengthy losing streaks at Purdue and at Wisconsin last season. (N-G prediction record — 11-5).