Lineups
No. 25 Illinois (13-3, 6-0 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 13.2 Wellington, Fla.
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 15.9 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 4.3 Peoria
F Jacob Grandison Gr. 6-6 11.7 Oakland, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn Jr. 7-0 21.9 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Cockburn’s string of consecutive double-doubles reached nine with Friday’s 21 points and 10 rebounds in the win against Michigan. The Illini big man is now tied for third nationally with 11 double-doubles on the season — albeit in two fewer games — with North Carolina’s Armando Bacot. Utah Valley’s Fardaws Aimaq is the national leader (14 double-doubles in 14 games), and Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe ranks second (12 in 17 games).
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 7.3 Sacramento, Calif.
G Luke Goode Fr. 6-7 2.3 Fort Wayne, Ind.
F Omar Payne Jr. 6-10 1.9 Kissimmee, Fla.
No. 7 Purdue (14-2, 3-2 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Isaiah Thompson Jr. 6-1 5.6 Zionsville, Ind.
G Jaden Ivey So. 6-4 16.3 South Bend, Ind.
G Sasha Stefanovic Sr. 6-5 11.2 Crown Point, Ind.
F Mason Gillis So. 6-6 7. New Castle, Ind.
C Zach Edey So. 7-4 15.4 Toronto
FYI: Purdue coach Matt Painter runs a deeper rotation than Illinois coach Brad Underwood. No starter is averaging more than 30 minutes per game for the Boilermakers, with Ivey topping out at 28.4 minutes per game. Purdue’s rotation has 10 players logging at least 14 minutes per game.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F Trevion Williams Sr. 6-10 13.3 Chicago
G Eric Hunter Jr. Sr. 6-4 3.3 Indianapolis
F Caleb Furst Fr. 6-10 5.7 Fort Wayne, Ind.
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Joe Davis (play-by-play) and former Illini Stephen Bardo (analysis) have the call on FOX.
Series: Purdue leads 102-90.
Last meeting: Illinois won 66-58 on Jan. 2, 2021, in Champaign.
FYI: Illinois is 9-6 against Top-10 teams in the Brad Underwood era, which is a marked improvement compared to how the Illini fared against that level of competition under John Groce. Illinois went just 1-13 against top 10 teams for the former coach, with the lone win coming on Tyler Griffey ’s game winner at home against then No. 1 Indiana.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Hawkins settling into more defined role
Brad Underwood turned to sophomore forward Coleman Hawkins more Friday against Michigan than senior guard Da’Monte Williams. Hawkins had one point, one rebound, one assist, one steal and one block off the bench, but finished with a plus/minus of plus-11. The Illini were better with him on the court. Williams had five points and four rebounds, but struggled some offensively. After asking Hawkins to do some of everything early in the season — literally playing some minutes at center and running the point in the same game — Underwood has tried to give the 6-10 versatile big man a more defined role. “I get ahead of myself sometimes,” the Illinois coach said. “I think he can do a lot of things. Along that line, you’ve got to find confidence and find a role that he plays extremely well so he can always fall back on that. Early in the year, he was everything from our backup point guard and primary ball handler and a guy we were initiating a lot of offense through to now a little more subdued role, but one he’s very effective in.”
Crashing the boards with the best of them
While Michigan did pull down more offensive rebounds than Illinois on Friday night at State Farm Center, the Illini are still the top offensive rebounding team in the country getting back 41 percent of their own misses. The only other teams to top 40 percent are Kentucky (40.2 percent) and TCU (40.7 percent). Kofi Cockburn ranks in the top 25 in individual offensive rebounding percentage in addition to ranking in the top 10 in defensive rebounding percentage. Hawkins, who has nine offensive rebounds in the last four games, ranks in the top five in the Big Ten and just outside the top 200 nationally in offensive rebounding percentage. “I think rebounding, it just shows the effort that you have,” Hawkins said. “Some people will either leak out or they’re too lazy to crash the glass. Really going to the glass and getting that extra possession for your team just shows how much effort you have and how much you want it.”
‘It’s going to be a high-level game’
Monday’s matinee matchup with Purdue will be Illinois’ highest-profile game of the season — just topping the nonconference showdown with Arizona. The Boilermakers, currently ranked seventh in the Associated Press Top 25, haven’t been ranked lower than that all season with a peak at No. 1 in early December. “It’s going to be a high-level game,” Illinois senior guard Trent Frazier said. “This is what the Big Ten’s all about. We’re going to get everyone’s best shot. Nebraska gave us their best shot. Michigan threw punches. We’re going to get Purdue next. We don’t look at it as records or rankings. We know teams are coming in here with a target on us, and they’re going to want to beat Illinois.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
No. 25 Illinois 74, No. 7 Purdue 70
A win early Monday afternoon against Purdue would put Illinois in the driver’s seat of the Big Ten race. The Illini already hold sole first place and have a full game lead on Michigan State, which lost Saturday to Northwestern, and Wisconsin. A victory against the Boilermakers would extend that lead and bury Purdue in the early going at .500 in league play. Getting that win, of course, is the tough part. The Boilermakers might have stumbled twice in Big Ten play already to Rutgers and Wisconsin, but they still have three legitimate All-Big Ten players. (N-G prediction record — 13-3)