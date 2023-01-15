Lineups
Illinois (12-5, 3-3 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 18.0 Chicago
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 3.8 Canton, Ohio
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 10.6 Austin, Texas
F Dain Dainja R-So. 6-9 10.4 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 10.1 Sacramento, Calif.
➜ FYI: Harris went down with an apparent lower-body injury during Friday’s second half, needing to be helped off the court. He actually did return, though, and was preparing to check in later in the half before being replaced by RJ Melendez. Brad Underwood said after the game Harris is dealing with “a bruise.”
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 9.6 Norfolk, Va.
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 6.6 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Ty Rodgers Fr. 6-6 1.8 Saginaw, Mich.
Minnesota (7-8, 1-4 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Ta’lon Cooper Jr. 6-4 10.7 Roebuck, S.C.
G Taurus Samuels Gr. 6-1 2.6 Oceanside, Calif.
F Jamison Battle Jr. 6-7 13.4 Robbinsdale, Minn.
F Joshua Ola-Joseph Fr. 6-7 6.9 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
C Dawson Garcia So. 6-11 15.5 Savage, Minn.
➜ FYI: Second-year coach Ben Johnson utilized the above lineup for the sixth consecutive game on Thursday at Ohio State, and it resulted in the Gophers acquiring their first Big Ten win of the season, 70-67. But only Cooper and Garcia have started all 15 of Minnesota’s games so far, with those two and Battle the only ones to start more than 10 times.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Braeden Carrington Fr. 6-4 6.2 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
G/F Jaden Henley Fr. 6-7 3.9 Ontario, Calif.
F Pharrel Payne Fr. 6-9 7.7 Cottage Grove, Minn.
Details
➜ Site: Williams Arena (14,625); Minneapolis.
➜ TV: BTN will have the game broadcast.
➜ Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
➜ Series history: Illinois leads 127-68.
➜ Last meeting: Illinois defeated Minnesota 76-53 on Jan. 4, 2022, in Minneapolis.
➜ FYI: The Illini have shredded the Gophers in each of the last three meetings, winning the trio of games by an average margin of 27 points. The closest recent battle between the teams occurred on Jan. 30, 2020, when Andres Feliz scored 17 points off the bench in Illinois’ 59-51 win at State Farm Center.
Colin Likas’ storylines
Finding other ways to impact the game
Terrence Shannon Jr. was Illinois’ leading scorer for two consecutive games leading into Friday’s matchup with Michigan State. And it appeared the senior guard would be filling that role versus the Spartans, too, when he rattled off 15 points in the first 9 minutes and 9 seconds of play. But Shannon didn’t hit another field goal after that, adding just two free throws in the second half’s closing moments.
Even so, Brad Underwood felt Shannon did plenty to positively affect the Illini beyond scoring points.
“Here’s what he did: He said, ‘Coach, leave me out. Those guys are rolling. Matt (Mayer is) cooking right now,’” Underwood said. “That’s pretty brave for one of the best players in the country saying, ‘Coach, these guys are cooking.’ Now, it’s about us. It’s not about individual stuff. It’s about us. I just got a smile on my face.”
Underwood, Izzo disagree on Clark
Michigan State coach Tom Izzo pointed out Friday that Illinois looks like a completely different team in its last few games. Something that can’t be argued against, given how the Illini have looked in their three outings since losing to Northwestern in Evanston earlier this month.
Izzo also offered up the opinion that the Illini may have improved via “addition by subtraction,” adding his observation wasn’t intended as a knock on any one player.
That player would be freshman guard Skyy Clark, who stepped away from the team for personal reasons last week.
“Skyy’s a big part of our room,” Underwood said. “We were headed in the right direction (before Clark left). ... That’s an outsider’s perspective of things.”
Time for Dainja to get reacquainted
Illinois redshirt sophomore forward Dain Dainja is a native of Brooklyn Park, Minn., about 16 miles away from Minnesota’s Williams Arena.
Dainja attended high school at Park Center, the same institution from which Gophers freshman guard Braeden Carrington graduated. Minnesota freshman forward Joshua Ola-Joseph also hails from Brooklyn Park.
“All my family’s going to be at the game,” Dainja said. “I know most of the guys on the Gophers’ team. But, same thing (as usual). We’re going to go watch film on them. It’s next game now. ... They just won and beat Ohio State, so we’ve got to get ready for them.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
Illinois 81, Minnesota 63
Even though Dainja correctly reminded folks that Minnesota is coming off a three-point win over Ohio State last Thursday — the Gophers’ first in Big Ten play this season — the on-paper advantage is firmly in Illinois’ corner. Minnesota has been trying to find a winning lineup all season long, while the Illini have determined their correct combination and are riding it through a wave of success. The one question mark is Sencire Harris’ health, though fellow freshman Jayden Epps is playing more “starter’s minutes” off the bench. (N-G prediction record — 9-8)