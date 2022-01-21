Lineups
No. 17 Illinois (13-4, 6-1 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 13.4 Wellington, Fla.
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 16.4 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 4.2 Peoria
F Jacob Grandison Gr. 6-6 11.4 Oakland, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn Jr. 7-0 21.1 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Plummer got back on track from three-point range during Illinois’ double overtime loss to Purdue on Monday making 6 of 12 shots from beyond the arc. It was the third time Plummer has made six three-pointers in a single game this season (also against Arizona and UT Rio Grande Valley), but his season-high still remains his 7-of-9 night against Kansas State in the Hall of Fame Classic.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo So. 6-1 11.4 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
F Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 6.8 Sacramento, Calif.
F Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk R-So. 6-8 1.7 Lommel, Belgium
Maryland (9-9, 1-6 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Fatts Russell Gr. 5-11 12.4 Philadelphia
G Eric Ayala Sr. 6-5 16.3 Wilmington, Del.
G Hakim Hart Jr. 6-8 9.7 Philadelphia
F Donta Scott Jr. 6-8 12.3 Philadelphia
F Qudus Wahab Jr. 6-11 8.2 Lagos, Nigeria
FYI: Neither Russell nor Hart started for the Terrapins during Tuesday’s 83-64 loss at Michigan, but they did ultimately play starters’ minutes. Interim coach Danny Manning told reporters after the game it was a way to “challenge them” and “push some buttons.”
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F Julian Reese Fr. 6-9 6.4 Baltimore
G Ian Martinez So. 6-3 2.6 Heredia, Costa Rica
G Xavier Green Gr. 6-6 1.8 Williamsburg, Va.
Details
Site: XFINITY Center (17,950); College Park, Md.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and Len Elmore (analysis) have the call on Fox Sports 1.
Series: Maryland leads 12-7.
Last meeting: Illinois won 76-64 on Jan. 6 in Champaign.
FYI: Illinois’ last trip to College Park, Md., ended in a 59-58 loss to the Terrapins after Maryland guard Anthony Cowan forced an Andres Feliz turnover, was fouled and sank the go-ahead free throw with two seconds to play. (Illini coach Brad Underwood maintained Feliz was fouled when discussing that game on Thursday). It wasn’t Underwood’s first one-point loss to Maryland, though. The Terrapins beat Underwood’s Oklahoma State team 71-70 on Dec. 3, 2016, thanks to two free throws from Melo Trimble with seven seconds on the clock.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Back at full strength with Curbelo’s return
Save for Austin Hutcherson, who is out for the season after suffering a sports hernia, Illinois was at full strength during Monday’s double-overtime loss to Purdue with Andre Curbelo back in the rotation for the first time in nearly two months. That said, Curbelo and Kofi Cockburn only wound up playing about 90 seconds together, as the latter dealt with foul trouble throughout the game. While Brad Underwood would have preferred to be in the situation Purdue coach Matt Painter has been this season — i.e. a healthy roster and set rotation all year — the Illini coach isn’t dwelling on the past. “I talked with (Michigan State coach Tom Izzo) a while back,” Underwood said. “I remember the year they made a Final Four run. Mateen Cleaves was hurt, they brought him back in late January or early February and had seven or eight losses and went on a Final Four run. It takes a little bit of time. From that side of things, I’m really excited because I know how good we can be, and I know how good this group was last year.”
Change of pace for Illini off the bench
Curbelo earned Big Ten Sixth Man of the Year honors as a freshman for the way he changed the game for Illinois off the bench. Now that the 6-foot-1 sophomore guard has returned after missing those two months dealing with post-concussion issues, he won’t be moving back into the starting lineup despite opening the season as one of the Illini’s first five. That Curbelo showed some of the flash that made him the best non-starter in the Big Ten last year during Monday’s game against Purdue (20 points, six rebounds, three assists and zero turnovers), certainly did little in altering his role moving forward. “Why would I change that?” Underwood said. “That isn’t changing. Why? Because you guys think he should start? That ain’t changing.”
Man in the middle has Terrapins’ focus
Kofi Cockburn sat the final 101/2 minutes of the first half of Illinois’ early January home win against Maryland with two fouls. While the 7-footer’s return in the second half — 16 points and 15 rebounds in those 20 minutes — sparked the 12-point Illini win, the foul dynamic was decisive in the game. Cockburn avoided further foul trouble while putting Maryland bigs Qudus Wahab and Julian Reese in it. Both fouled out, Reese with 4:54 to play and Wahab at the 4:18 mark, leaving the Terrapins rather thin up front. “Kofi is one of the most dominant bigs in the country,” Maryland coach Danny Manning said after that game. “When he’s able to carve out space like he did, he’s a tough cover. ... It’s a lot easier to say, ‘Beat him to a spot, push him off a spot.When he holds his position, he’s a tough move. For us, we have to do a better job of playing defense with our feet and with our head and try to beat him to certain spots.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
No. 17 Illinois 83, Maryland 68
Illinois still managed a double-digit victory against Maryland the last time out despite playing without Kofi Cockburn for half of the first half. That’s when the Illini offense kind of stagnated, and Maryland flipped its early deficit into a halftime lead.That Cockburn-less stretch could have been different if Andre Curbelo was available given his ability to break down defenses off the dribble, which was needed. Well, now Curbelo is available, and Cockburn, Trent Frazier and Alfonso Plummer haven’t gone anywhere. This is a more dangerous Illinois team than the one that beat Maryland earlier this month. (N-G prediction record — 13-4).