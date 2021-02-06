Game 18 preview: No. 19 Wisconsin at No. 12 Illinois; 1:30 p.m. Saturday
Lineups
No. 12 Illinois (12-5, 8-3 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 10.2 Wellington, Fla.
G Adam Miller Fr. 6-3 8.7 Peoria
G Ayo Dosunmu Jr. 6-5 21.2 Chicago
F Jacob Grandison R-Jr. 6-6 3.5 Oakland, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn So. 7-0 16.8 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Dosunmu is still just one of two players nationally (along with Northern Arizona’s Cameron Shelton) averaging at least 21 points, six rebounds and four assists. That stat line has been accomplished by just 21 other players since the 1992-93 season. Notable names on that list include Penny Hardaway, Dwayne Wade, George Hill, R.J. Barrett, Bonzi Wells, Trenton Hassell and Bob Sura.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo Fr. 6-1 8.8 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili Jr. 6-9 5.7 Rustavi, Georgia
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 5.5 Peoria
No. 19 Wisconsin (14-5, 8-4 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G D’Mitrik Trice R-Sr. 6-0 13.3 Huber Heights, Ohio
G Brad Davison Sr. 6-4 9.3 Maple Grove, Minn.
F Aleem Ford R-Sr. 6-8 9.4 Lawrenceville, Ga.
F Tyler Wahl So. 6-9 5.7 Lakeville, Minn.
F Micah Potter R-Sr. 6-10 12.3 Mentor, Ohio
FYI: Wahl replaced Nate Reuvers, his former high school teammate, in the Badgers’ starting lineup for their Jan. 15 road win at Rutgers. That six-game stretch has seen Wahl average 7.3 points and 5.5 rebounds, while Reuvers still put up 8.7 points and three rebounds per game.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F Nate Reuvers Sr. 6-11 9.5 Lakeville, Minn.
G Jonathan Davis Fr. 6-5 6.8 La Crosse, Wis.
G Trevor Anderson R-Sr. 6-3 3.5 Stevens Point, Wis.
Details
Site: State Farm Center; Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Donny Marshall (analysis) will have the call on FOX.
Series: Illinois leads 111-89.
Last meeting: Illinois won 71-70 on Jan. 8, 2020, in Madison, Wis.
FYI: Last season’s victory snapped Illinois’ 15-game losing streak to Wisconsin and also marked the Illini’s first win on the Badgers’ home court since 2010. Wisconsin does, however, still hold a seven-game winning streak in Champaign. Illinois’ last home win against the Badgers was a 69-61 victory on Jan. 2, 2011. Illinois point guard Demetri McCamey had 21 points and seven assists, while Mike Davis chipped in a double-double with 11 points and 14 rebounds.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
No damage done for freshman guard
Illinois guard Adam Miller was pulled from Tuesday night’s game at Indiana just more than a minute into overtime with a left hand injury (his shooting hand). The Illini freshman watched from the bench as his teammates finished off the 75-71 victory. Miller has recovered and will be available to play Saturday against Wisconsin. “They said it was like if you took a hammer and hit your finger, your fingernail,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said to describe the injury that necessitated pulling Miller from the game. “I guess a knee landed on his finger. It’s back to normal. It’s fine. There was a little bit of swelling after the game, but he’ll be good.”
Expect Hawkins to see more playing time
Fellow freshman Coleman Hawkins appeared just briefly Tuesday night at Indiana with less than one second to play in regulation. That came after the 6-foot-10, 215-pound forward didn’t play at all last week against Iowa with redshirt junior wing Jacob Grandison getting the lion’s share of the minutes at the 4. Underwood said the expectation was Hawkins, who has not been injured, would play Saturday against Wisconsin given the Badgers’ frontcourt size. Hawkins essentially not playing against Indiana was more a circumstance of how that game played out — i.e. slowly. “The game the other night was really, really choppy,” Underwood said. “Of course, when you’ve got five scorer’s table issues you get long pauses going to the table, and you don’t have to rest guys as much. Then it being an ESPN network game, you’re got really, really long timeouts. You don’t have to get as deep into your bunch. He’s been doing great, and we’ll need him (Saturday). We’ll need his size and his defense.”
Badgers’ roster full of experience
The Wisconsin roster as a whole is the 17th most experienced in the nation. Leading that category is a Cal State Bakersfield squad that boasts seven seniors and three juniors for good measure. In terms of the players that actually play for Wisconsin — coach Greg Gard’s rotation is locked in at eight — the Badgers are loaded with experience. Three redshirt seniors start, including 24-year-old point guard D’Mitrik Trice, and a fourth comes off the bench. “They just continue to get easier in this league,” Underwood quipped sarcastically about his team’s next game. “Wisconsin’s one of the oldest teams in the country. Tremendous experience. Tremendous knowledge. They know how to win, and were, obviously, a co-champion last year in this league and are right there again.”
Prediction: No. 12 Illinois 74, No. 19 Wisconsin 69
The Illini proved they could win with Ayo Dosunmu fighting foul trouble in the second half and sitting out the entirety of overtime Tuesday night at Indiana. But there’s a difference between knowing you can do it and wanting to do it again. Knowing Dosunmu’s competitive streak, don’t be surprised if the junior guard has another one of those “This is why everyone thinks I’ll be an All-American” games again. (N-G prediction record — 12-5).
