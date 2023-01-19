Lineups
Illinois (13-5, 4-3 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Terrence Shannon Jr. Sr. 6-6 17.6 Chicago
G Sencire Harris Fr. 6-4 3.9 Canton, Ohio
G/F Matthew Mayer Gr. 6-9 11.1 Austin, Texas
F Dain Dainja R-So. 6-9 10.4 Brooklyn Park, Minn.
F Coleman Hawkins Jr. 6-10 9.7 Sacramento, Calif.
FYI: Mayer’s first collegiate double-double in Monday’s win at Minnesota (19 points, 10 rebounds) stretched his run of double-digit scoring games to five as well. During that quintet of games, Mayer is averaging 15 points on 24 of 52 shooting from the field (46.2 percent) and 12 of 29 shooting from three-point range (41.4 percent).
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jayden Epps Fr. 6-2 9.7 Norfolk, Va.
G RJ Melendez So. 6-7 6.4 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
G/F Ty Rodgers Fr. 6-6 2.2 Saginaw, Mich.
Indiana (11-6, 2-4 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Jalen Hood-Schifino Fr. 6-6 13.4 Pittsburgh
G Trey Galloway Jr. 6-4 6.7 Culver, Ind.
F Trayce Jackson-Davis Sr. 6-9 17.4 Greenwood, Ind.
F Jordan Geronimo Jr. 6-6 5.6 Newark, N.J.
F Miller Kopp Sr. 6-7 8.5 Houston
FYI: Indiana is dealing with two significant absences in senior guard Xavier Johnson and redshirt senior forward Race Thompson. Johnson has been out since suffering a foot injury on Dec. 17 at Kansas, while Thompson was handed his own knee problem on Jan. 5 in Iowa. The two are averaging 9.9 and 8.4 points per game, respectively.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Tamar Bates So. 6-5 8.7 Kansas City, Kan.
G CJ Gunn Fr. 6-6 2.3 Indianapolis
F Malik Reneau Fr. 6-9 6.9 Miami
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign
TV: Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Stephen Bardo (analysis) will have the call on Fox Sports 1.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Aletenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WPXN 104.9-FM, WDAN-1490-AM and WDNL 102.1-FM.
Series history: Indiana leads 94-91.
Last meeting: Indiana defeated Illinois 65-63 in a Big Ten tournament quarterfinal at Indianapolis.
FYI: The Illini’s five-game win streak in the series ended during last season’s league tournament. Trayce Jackson-Davis was a big reason why, with the 2022-23 preseason Player of the Year scoring 21 points on 9 of 13 shooting from the field to go with seven rebounds and three assists.
Colin Likas’ storylines
Rodgers riding high off bench
Ty Rodgers‘ minutes have jumped all across the board in his true freshman season with the Illini.
The forward saw 22 minutes on Monday night at Minnesota after logging eight versus Michigan State this past Friday night in Champaign. But what the 6-foot-6 Rodgers does with those minutes hasn’t varied.
They’re filled with energy and positive intensity.
“He’s tough. He’s gritty,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Ty impacted winning maybe as much as any player I saw on the (AAU) circuit coming in. ... He’s guarding some of the best players in the country, and he took great pride in that.”
Rodgers confirmed his coach’s final point when asked Wednesday about getting to guard Gophers forward Dawson Garcia and likely getting some time on Indiana forward Trayce Jackson-Davis next.
“I just get excited when I get to guard the best player on the other team,” Rodgers said. “I feel like I’ve always done that.”
More responsibility, more success
Dain Dainja is another Illini forward who has proven especially productive with increasing minutes.
The Minnesota native has garnered at least 21 minutes in five of Illinois’ last six games. That includes a season-high 33 versus Michigan State, during which he generated 20 points, seven rebounds and two blocked shots.
Dainja struggled a bit with foul trouble against his home-state Gophers most recently. And Underwood recognizes Dainja will need to be on his A-game with Jackson-Davis in the picture Thursday — though perhaps not any more so than during Illinois’ other Big Ten forays.
“It’s every night in this league, not just Trayce,” Underwood said. “It’s a McDonald’s All-American in Dawson Garcia. You’re talking about the three-headed monster that is Michigan State. You’re talking about Wisconsin’s guys. It doesn’t matter. It’s just next one up.”
Appearances can be deceiving
Indiana doesn’t look quite like the team that edged out Illinois for the top position in the preseason Big Ten standings projection, as voted upon by media members.
Not having senior Xavier Johnson and redshirt senior Race Thompson available is the collective biggest reason for that. But Underwood isn’t about to let his players overlook the active Hoosiers.
“They do have the best player in the league, as voted upon in preseason, and Trayce, he’s having a phenomenal year,” Underwood said. “(Jalen Hood-Schifino), a freshman, has had maybe as good a year as any freshman, not just in the Big Ten but in the country. ... Miller Kopp has been around the league for a while, excellent shooter. So we’re going to have to play extremely well.”
The News-Gazette’s pick
Illinois 75, Indiana 65
Though Underwood is wise to advise his players that Indiana still is a threat without Johnson and Thompson — the Hoosiers are coming off a commanding win against Wisconsin — Illinois is in a far better place than its next opponent. As long as the Illini can avoid significant foul trouble, which reared its head in Minnesota, and prevent others beyond Jackson-Davis from running wild, they should be in good shape. (N-G prediction record — 10-8)