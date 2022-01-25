Lineups
No. 24 Illinois (13-5, 6-2 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 13.4 Wellington, Fla.
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 16.4 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 4.1 Peoria
F Jacob Grandison Gr. 6-6 11.6 Oakland, Calif.
F Ben Bosmans-Verdonk R-So. 6-8 1.9 Lommel, Belgium
FYI: The Illini starters are a mixed bag when it comes to shooting midrange/long two-pointers, which is the antithesis, of course, of the “nothing but layups and three-pointers” popular offense. Plummer (42.5 percent) and Grandison (41.4 percent) are probably justified in taking them. Williams (7.7 percent) probably isn’t at this point of the season. Frazier is significantly more efficient around the rim (80 percent) than he is on long twos (33.3 percent).
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo So. 6-1 10.2 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
F Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 6.7 Sacramento, Calif.
F Omar Payne Jr. 6-10 1.9 Kissimmee, Fla.
No. 10 Michigan State (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Tyson Walker Jr. 6-0 7.1 Westbury, N.Y.
G Max Christie Fr. 6-6 10.5 Arlington Heights
F Gabe Brown Sr. 6-8 13.6 Ypsilanti, Mich.
F Joey Hauser R-Sr. 6-9 6.8 Stevens Point, Wis.
F Marcus Bingham Jr. Sr. 7-0 9.6 Grand Rapids, Mich.
FYI: Bingham ranks third in the Big Ten with 2.6 blocked shots per game, trailing Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell (2.8 bpg) and Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis (2.7 bpg). In terms of blocked-shot percentage, though, Bingham is first in the Big Ten and 12th nationally blocking an estimated 12.7 percent of opponent two-point field-goal attempts while he’s on the floor. The national leader is Auburn’s Walker Kessler, who has a blocked shot percentage of 18.8. Kessler is second nationally at 4.16 bpg behind 7-foot-5 Western Kentucky center Jamarion Sharp at 4.37 bpg.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G A.J. Hoggard So. 6-4 6.8 Coatesville, Pa.
F Malik Hall Jr. 6-8 9.9 Aurora
F Julius Marble II Jr. 6-9 6.3 Dallas
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544); Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WDWS 93.9-FM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Jason Benetti (play-by-play), Robbie Hummel (analysis) and Myron Metcalf (sideline reports) have the call on ESPN.
Series: Illinois leads 64-60.
Last meeting: Michigan State won 81-72 on Feb. 23, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich.
FYI: The Spartans have won three in a row against the Illini and seven of the last 10. Illinois’ last win against Michigan State was rather notable. The 79-74 victory at State Farm Center on Feb. 5, 2019, was the “This won’t end well” game. Thanks, Dan Dakich, for giving it such a memorable tagline. Ayo Dosunmu knocked down two late three-pointers and Trent Frazier made four late free throws to pull off the upset against then-No. 9 Michigan State, which led to a court storming.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Room to improve defensively for Illini
Illinois’ 81-65 road loss at Maryland on Friday night stands as the team’s second-worst from an adjusted defensive efficiency standpoint. Only the 94-85 win against UT Rio Grande Valley was worse from that metric and mostly because the Illini, playing at home, gave up 85 points to a Quad IV-level team. Against Maryland, Illinois gave up its highest points per possession all season, and the Terrapins also posted the highest effective field-goal percentage of any team against the Illini this season. “I think the overall performance at Maryland was a little uncharacteristic for us,” Illinois redshirt sophomore forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk said. “Defensively, we weren’t assignment sound. Also, energy-wise, I think we were off, which is very much not like us. We can talk about the gaps (defensively), but if overall energy and effort aren’t where they usually are it’s hard to win a game.”
Difference maker in scouting Illinois
Whether Kofi Cockburn plays Tuesday against Michigan State is still to be determined. Cockburn’s presence — or lack there of — is a difference maker. Just ask Spartans’ coach Tom Izzo. “Have you seen him?” Izzo responded when asked by Michigan State reporters if Illinois changes without Cockburn in the lineup. “That would be like going down Michigan Avenue (in East Lansing, Mich.). Is the capitol there or is it not there? Did they put a 7-11 in in place of the capitol? Schematically? Do you want to get technical with the analytics? You know what it comes down to? This is a real good case if we can block and tackle. We can use a football analogy because he’s got to be blocked, probably tackled and everything else.”
Walker steadying force for Spartans
The Michigan State team Illinois will face Tuesday night at State Farm Center is relatively similar to the team that beat the Illini last season in East Lansing. The only real differences? The Spartans added a five-star guard in 2021 News-Gazette All-State Player of the Year Max Christie and then shored up its point-guard issues with some improvement from A.J. Hoggard and the addition of Northeastern transfer Tyson Walker. “He’s given them great speed,” Underwood said of Walker. “He’s similar to Fatts Russell from Maryland in that his speed has played well, and he’s a veteran and a guy that’s been through some battles. He makes open shots. He doesn’t do anything crazy. Michigan State has turned over the ball a lot. I think that’s probably been their biggest snafu is their turnover rate, but he’s played better and Hoggard’s become a sophomore. He’s elite and a great prober in transition. He keeps going until he gets stopped with that size.”
The News-Gazette’s Pick
No. 10 Michigan State 74, No. 24 Illinois 69
Will Kofi Cockburn’s presence — and the potential for double-double production he brings in to each game — change the outcome of this game? Almost assuredly. There’s no guarantee Illinois’ 7-footer will play against Michigan State, though, so a deep rotation for the Spartans becomes even more troublesome for the Illini. Especially if Malik Hall has himself a Donta Scott-level performance like the Maryland junior did Friday. Hall is that exact type of power forward that can give Illinois trouble. Especially with his improved jump shot. (N-G prediction record — 13-5)