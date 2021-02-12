Lineups
No. 6 Illinois (13-5, 9-3 Big Ten)
StartersP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 10.1 Wellington, Fla.
G Adam Miller Fr. 6-3 8.6 Peoria
G Ayo Dosunmu Jr. 6-5 21.2 Chicago
F Jacob Grandison R-Jr. 6-6 3.6 Oakland, Calif.
C Kofi Cockburn So. 7-0 17.2 Kingston, Jamaica
FYI: Five players nationally are shooting a higher percentage than Cockburn’s 67 percent. Grand Canyon’s Asbjorn Mitgaard leads the way at 74.4 percent, followed by Ohio’s Dwight Wilson (69.3 percent), Rice’s Max Fiedler (69.2 percent), Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson (68.8 percent) and Georgia State’s Eliel Nsoseme (67.5 percent).
Off the benchP Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Andre Curbelo Fr. 6-1 8.3 Vega Baja, Puerto Rico
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili Jr. 6-9 5.8 Rustavi, Georgia
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 5.5 Peoria
Nebraska (4-11, 0-8)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Trey McGowens Jr. 6-4 10.8 Pendleton, S.C.
G Teddy Allen Jr. 6-6 16.9 Mesa, Ariz.
G Dalano Banton So. 6-9 11.5 Toronto
F Derrick Walker Jr. 6-8 4.8 Kansas City, Mo.
F Lat Mayen Jr. 6-9 8.5 Adelaide, Australia
FYI: All five of Nebraska’s starters began their college careers at a different Division I program before transferring to join the Cornhuskers. In order, McGowens started at Pittsburgh, Allen at West Virginia (via Western Nebraska CC), Banton at Western Kentucky, Walker at Tennessee and Mayen at TCU (via Chipola College).
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Kobe Webster Sr. 6-0 7.1 Indianapolis
G Thorir Thorbjarnarson Sr. 6-6 3.1 Reykjavik, Iceland
C Yvan Ouedraogo So. 6-9 4.4 Bordeaux, France
Details
Site: Pinnacle Bank Arena; Lincoln, Neb.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Doug Altenberger (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Kevin Kugler (play-by-play) and Shon Morris (analysis) will have the call on BTN.
Series: Illinois leads 16-8.
Last meeting: Illinois won 71-59 on Feb. 24, 2020.
FYI: The Illini have lost their last two games in Lincoln, Neb., with both coming in the 2018 calendar year. It was a 15-point loss on Dec. 2, 2018, and a one-point loss a season prior on Jan. 15, 2018. Now-former Nebraska guard James Palmer scored 47 points combined in those two wins for the Cornhuskers. Illinois’ last win in Nebraska came on Jan. 26, 2017, with Malcolm Hill’s 19 points sparking a 73-57 Illini victory.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
A bit longer break after schedule changes
Illinois should have already played this week. Would have, too, if Thursday night’s showdown at No. 3 Michigan wasn’t postponed by the Wolverines as part of their “return to play” after a two-week COVID-19 pause. (Something that Michigan’s women’s basketball, which did play Thursday and won 62-49 at Purdue, wasn’t as worried about). The Illini found out at halftime of last Saturday’s game against Wisconsin that they wouldn’t be headed to Ann Arbor, Mich. “I think we found out that everybody’s independent of … whatever,” Illinois coach Brad Underwood said. “Kind of on their own and how they’re dealing with it. We’ve seen that throughout the country. I wasn’t involved. I’m deferring everything to the league office, and I’m just showing up when they tell us to show up and play who we play when we’re supposed to play them.”
Chance for Illini to get extra practice time
Despite the Michigan postponement, Underwood was fairly certain the Big Ten would get his team a game. And they did. A hastily rearranged practice schedule — not all that uncommon during a season amid a pandemic — followed. “I think we’re kind of used to it now with COVID,” Illinois freshman guard Adam Miller said. “COVID’s kind of junky, messing up everything. Now when that happens we just have days for us where we work on our own things. It’s not really scout-based. We just get back to the basics and work on what’s made us great. We take advantage even of those days we’re not playing and find a way to grind it out and still continue to get better.”
Bombs away? Threes may be flying Friday
Nebraska boasts one of the biggest teams in the country. The Cornhuskers, in fact, rank among the top 25 tallest teams nationally, with only Maryland and Purdue boasting more size in the Big Ten. That doesn’t mean Nebraska has a bunch of 7-footers. Zero, actually. The size is in a collection of big guards and wings, and Nebraska uses that size and length and a mixture of man and zone defenses to try and negate post play. “In their last two games their opponents have taken a ton of threes against them as they’ve tried to negate some of the interior play of those teams,” Underwood said. Minnesota shot 36 three-pointers during its win against Nebraska, while Wisconsin put up 32 in its win. “We’ve got to be smart. We can’t fall into a trap of shooting 35 threes on the road and still do what we do.” Illinois is attempting just shy of 19 three-pointers per game this season, with a high of 31 in the season opener against North Carolina A&T. The Illini have attempted 20-plus three-pointers just six times in 18 games.
Prediction
No. 6 Illinois 84, Nebraska 69
Nebraska hasn’t won a Big Ten game in more than a year, going from 2-2 in conference play last season on Jan. 6, 2020, to 2-18 by season’s end. Eight more Big Ten losses, split by nearly a month-long COVID-19 pause, have followed. That 24-game conference losing streak is unlikely to end against Illinois. Not with Ayo Dosunmu coming off his career-best game and looking like a surefire All-American. Not with Kofi Cockburn crushing teams in Big Ten play. The Illini’s goals don’t include getting waylaid in the Cornhusker State. (N-G prediction record — 13-5).