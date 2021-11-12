Lineups
No. 11 Illinois (1-0)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 8.0 Peoria
G Alfonso Plummer Gr. 6-1 9.0 Fajardo, Puerto Rico
F Jacob Grandison R-Jr. 6-6 20.0 Oakland, Calif.
F Coleman Hawkins So. 6-10 13.0 Sacramento, Calif.
F Omar Payne Jr. 6-10 4.0 Kissimmee, Fla.
FYI: Williams held a different offensive role in Illinois’ season opener with Andre Curbelo, Trent Frazier and Austin Hutcherson unavailable, and the Peoria native’s 11 shot attempts marked a career high. The previous high was nine on Dec. 3, 2017, in a 92-91 overtime home loss to Maryland.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
F Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk R-So. 6-8 5.0 Lommel, Belgium
G Luke Goode Fr. 6-7 6.0 Fort Wayne, Ind.
G RJ Melendez Fr. 6-7 5.0 Arecibo, Puerto Rico
Arkansas State (1-0)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G Caleb Fields So. 6-0 7.0 Lewisburg, Tenn.
G Desi Sills Jr. 6-2 21.0 Jonesboro, Ark.
G Marquis Eaton Sr. 6-2 10.0 Helena, Ark.
F Norchad Omier Fr. 6-7 15.0 Bluefields, Nicaragua
F Keyon Wesley Jr. 6-9 8.0 Chesilhurst, N.J.
FYI: Arkansas State opened its 2021-22 season with an 81-55 victory against Division II Harding (Ark.), so it shouldn’t have been much of a surprise that Sills, who transferred in this season from Arkansas, put up 21 points in 20 minutes. Sills came up two points shy of his career high, which he set last season in the Razorbacks’ SEC opener against Auburn on Dec. 30, 2020.
Off the bench
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG Hometown
G/F Markise Davis Jr. 6-8 4.0 Oxford, Ala.
G Christian Willis Sr. 6-2 3.0 Belleville
G Malcolm Farrington R-Fr. 6-3 3.0 West Palm Beach, Fla.
Details
Site: State Farm Center; Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
Online: Stream available on BTN Plus (subscription).
Series: First meeting.
FYI: Illinois has played just 10 games in program history against teams currently in the Sun Belt Conference. The Illini are 10-0 in those games, including a 4-0 series record against Georgia Southern, which is their most common Sun Belt opponent. Illinois is also 3-0 against Little Rock, while Arkansas State is one of seven Sun Belt teams the Illini have never played.
Beat writer Scott Richey’s storylines
Waiting game for Cockburn, three injured players
Kofi Cockburn won’t play Friday against Arkansas State. That was the only guarantee Brad Underwood had regarding the four players who sat out the season opener against Jackson State. Cockburn, of course, will serve the second of his three-game suspension Friday. The status of Andre Curbelo (concussion), Trent Frazier (right shoulder) and Austin Hutcherson (tailbone)? “To be determined,” according to Underwood. Both Frazier, who was wearing a protective sleeve on his entire right arm, and Hutcherson got shots up ahead of Thursday’s practice at State Farm Center. Of course, Curbelo went through a workout with assistant coach Tim Anderson on Monday and didn’t play Tuesday, so even some pre-practice shooting doesn’t make it a lock any of them will be cleared for Friday’s game.
Veteran Payne holds down post for Illinois
Omar Payne got his first at Illinois and 16th of his career against Jackson State with Cockburn unavailable. The 6-foot-10 Florida transfer played 17 minutes and finished with four points, three rebounds and three blocked shots. The last of those mattered to Payne, who intends to lead the Illini in blocks this season. “Kofi said he had more blocks than me, but I’m trying to lead the way,” Payne said. “I’m definitely trying to get a big gap (with Cockburn suspended).” Cockburn’s 40 blocked shots in 2020-21 did top Payne’s 29, although the latter had a better block percentage at 8.3 percent to 4.8 percent. That competition is just one of the ways the two Illinois big men are pushing each other this season, although Payne is leaning on Cockburn’s experience. “He’s been here a long time, so he’s the vet,” Payne said. “Usually at practice or during the game, I try to get some feedback from him, because he knows a lot. I try to take in what he knows. We just feed off each other.”
Illini face another frontcourt threat on Friday night
While Illinois beat Jackson State 71-47 in Tuesday’s season opener, the Tigers’ Jayveous McKinnis still put up 11 points and 12 rebounds. Arkansas State will have a similar frontcourt threat in 6-foot-7, 232-pound forward Norchad Omier. Omier had 15 points and 12 rebounds in the Red Wolves’ 81-55 victory against Division II Harding (Ark.), which gave him his 16th double-double in 24 career games. “I think he’s a little bit bigger, and I think he’s a little more skilled,” Underwood said, comparing Omier to McKinnis, while adding the former could be a Sun Belt MVP candidate. “Their athleticism is very, very similar. McKinnis is really long and thick through his upper body. (Omier) is very similar to that, but scores it in a few more ways than McKinnis did.”
The N-G’s prediction
No. 11 Illinois 79, Arkansas State 68
The Red Wolves won’t be a pushover. Not with Norchad Omier reprising his role as a double-double machine, and certainly not with Desi Sills becoming the returning hometown hero. A guy capable of dropping multiple 20-point games in the SEC will play in the Sun Belt. And probably Friday night in Champaign, too. A closer-to-full-strength Illinois would make a difference. There’s simply no guarantee the Illini will reach that level, and the number of playmakers in street clothes on the bench will dictate just how much they’ll have to lean on their defense. (N-G prediction record — 1-0)