Beat writer Scott Richey breaks down the Illini-Cougars matchup:
Chicago State (0-1) at No. 8 Illinois (1-0), 11 a.m. Thursday
No. 8 Illinois (1-0)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Trent Frazier Sr. 6-2 6.0
G Adam Miller Fr. 6-3 28.0
G Ayo Dosunmu Jr. 6-5 28.0
G Da’Monte Williams Sr. 6-3 6.0
C Kofi Cockburn So. 7-0 18.0
FYI: Williams led Illinois with seven assists in Wednesday’s season-opening blowout win against North Carolina A&T. The senior guard was one of seven players with at least two assists, as the Illini assisted on 31 of their 44 made shots.
Off the bench
F Giorgi Bezhanishvili Jr. 6-9 7.0
G/F Jacob Grandison R-Jr. 6-6 10.0
G Andre Curbelo Fr. 6-1 8.0
Chicago State (0-1)
Starters
P Name Yr. Ht. PPG
G Isaiah Lewis R-Fr. 6-1 11.0
G Andrew Lewis Sr. 6-3 10.0
G Rajeir Jones So. 6-3 6.0
F Aaris-Monte Bonds Jr. 6-6 4.0
F Ke’Sean Davis Sr. 6-7 0.0
FYI: Lewis and Lewis shot a combined 6 of 23 (26.1 percent) overall and 2 of 9 (22.2 percent) from three-point range in Chicago State’s season-opening 84-61 loss to Ohio on Wednesday at State Farm Center.
Off the bench
C Lou Demuth Fr. 7-0 12.0
G/F Jordan Polynice Jr. 6-6 11.0
G Xavier Johnson Sr. 5-11 4.0
Details
Site: State Farm Center (15,544), Champaign.
Radio: Brian Barnhart (play-by-play) and former Illini Deon Thomas (analysis) will have the call on the Illini Sports Network on WDWS 1400-AM, WHMS 97.5-FM, WDAN-1490-AM, WDNL 102.1-FM and WPXN 104.9-FM.
TV: Brandon Gaudin (play-by-play) and former Illini Stephen Bardo (analysis) will have the call on BTN.
Series history: Illinois leads 12-0.
Last meeting: Illinois won 82-79 on Nov. 23, 2015, in Springfield.
FYI: Ah, the Springfield games. Illinois played four games in the state capital at the beginning of the 2015-16 season as renovations at State Farm Center were finished. The Illini lost two of those four games (by 12 points to North Florida and four to Chattanooga) and only beat Chicago State because of then-freshman guard Jalen Coleman-Lands’ game-winning, buzzer-beating three-pointer.
Scott Richey’s storylines
Coach opting out
Chicago State was without coach Lance Irvin for Wednesday’s season opener against Ohio. That’s not going to be a one-time thing either. Per a report from Stadium’s Jeff Goodman, Irvin has opted out of the season because of COVID-19 concerns. Irvin, who is 7-54 in two years at Chicago State, is a cancer survivor. “I’m not comfortable coaching this season because my doctor suggested that it wasn’t the right thing to do for my health,” Irvin told Stadium on Tuesday night. “She said it’s not worth the risk based on the current COVID pandemic.” Irvin was first diagnosed with cancer in 2010 and had a bone marrow transplant in 2012 after the cancer returned.
Cram session
Illinois was supposed to play Wright State in Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day showdown. The Raiders pulled out of the Illini’s multi-team event last Friday after a positive COVID-19 case and subsequent contact tracing cut their number of available players to six. Chicago State, then, was a bit of a last-minute addition. Late enough that Illinois coach Brad Underwood hadn’t spent much time scouting the Cougars. “I have not watched a second of them,” Underwood said following Illinois’ Wednesday win against Noth Carolina A&T and before he headed back out on the State Farm Center floor to watch Chicago State play Ohio. “I’ll dive into film (Wednesday night). I know they’re going to play really hard. Any team Lance Irvin is a part of is going to play their tail off. I know they’ve got a good amount of guys back, but that’s about it when it comes to actual execution.”
More than a glue guy
Da’Monte Williams, per usual, did a little bit of everything in Illinois’ season-opening win against North Carolina A&T. The senior guard’s final line included six points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals. Williams looked to shoot when open and made 2 of 4 three-pointers to make him 11 of 21 from beyond the arc (52.4 percent) in his last 10 games dating back to the 2019-20 season. “My confidence has never wavered one second in Da’Monte,” Underwood said. “We see him make shots all the time in practice. He’s such a willing passer, and he and (Trent Frazier) lead us in about every defensive category every single day in practice. He was the major reason we were playing as well as we were playing offensively at the end of last season because he was making shots.”
Prediction
No. 8 Illinois 101, Chicago State 62
Hard not to think the Illini won’t top the century mark again given Wednesday’s win against North Carolina A&T and the fact the Aggies are arguably better than Chicago State. That’s assuming, of course, Illinois gets its three-pointers to fall so easily again. Will the Illini make 17 shots from beyond the arc for a second straight game? Probably not. Will they still beat the Cougars? Probably so. (N-G prediction record — 1-0)
Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey).